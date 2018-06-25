Global Blockchain Technology Markets, 2022: Venture Capitalists Flock to Fund Blockchain Companies

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Blockchain Technology in US$ Thousand.



The Global market is analyzed by the following Types and Applications



Types:



Hybrid Blockchain

Private Blockchain

Public Blockchain

Applications

Transportation

Telecom & Media

Financial Services

Healthcare

Others

The report profiles 124 companies including many key and niche players such as:

AlphaPoint Corporation (US)

Blockchain Global ( Australia )

) Blockchain Tech Ltd ( Canada )

) BlockCypher, Inc. (US)

Bloq (US)

Chain, Inc. (US)

Coinfirm Ltd. (UK)

Consensus Systems (US)

Credits (UK)

Digital Asset Holdings, LLC (US)

IBM (US)

Libra Services, Inc. (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Monax (US)

Nasdaq (US)

ShoCard (US)

The Bitfury Group (US)

The Linux Foundation (US)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Blockchain, The Technological Essence of Bitcoin, Emerges to Disrupt the Digital Economy

The Promise of Decentralized Internet

Moving Beyond Bitcoin

Revolutionizing Benefits of Blockchain that Double Up as Powerful Growth Drivers

Decentralized Database, Immutability, Encrypted Blocks and Elimination of Intermediaries

Inimitable Benefits of Blockchain Technology to Propel Market Growth

The Three Generations of Blockchain Technology

Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Growth in Blockchain Technology Sphere

While Financial Services Sector Leads Blockchain Applications, Non-Finance Sectors Look to Catch-up with Investigational Blockchain-based Initiatives

Next-Generation Blockchain Innovations to Foster Development of New Applications

Public Blockchain Networks Dominate Market Revenues

Noteworthy Trends & Issues

Widening Network of IoT Systems to Power Blockchain Implementations

Blockchain Assumes Critical Role as a Tool for Enabling Financial Inclusion of the Unbanked

Venture Capitalists Flock to Fund Blockchain Companies: An Indication of the High Growth Potential of Blockchain Technology

Blockchain as a Service (BaaS): The Latest Cloud-based Weapon Promising to Transform Business Processes

Smart Contracts: Among the Most Promising Use Cases of Distributed Ledger Technology

Industry-wide Collaborations: Critical for Developing Practical Applications of Blockchain

Existing Regulatory Framework & Infrastructure Limitations Impede Wider Adoption of Blockchain Technology



2. THE BLOCKCHAIN ECOSYSTEM

Intense Competition Characterizes Blockchain Technology Landscape

Startups in Blockchain Space

A Review of Select Startups in Blockchain Technology Market

A Glance at Major Blockchain Platforms

A Glance at Major Blockchain Consortiums

Hyperledger Project

Post Trade Distributed Ledger Group

R3 CEV

Global Payments Steering Group (GPSG)

Financial Blockchain Shenzhen Consortium (FBSC)

Japan Blockchain Association (JBA)

Financial Blockchain Shenzhen Consortium (FBSC)

Payment Companies Foray into Blockchain Space: A Step Closer to Mainstream Status for Blockchain Applications?

Patents-Seeking Finance Industry Shifts Gear, Looks to Adopt Open Source Strategy for Blockchain Technology



3. APPLICATIONS & USE CASES OF BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY A REVIEW

Use Cases of Blockchain Technology by End-Use Sector

Cryptographic Digital Currencies: The Foremost Application of Blockchain Technology

Central Banks Ponder Creation of Digital Currencies using Blockchain Technology

Bitcoin

Blockchain Technology's Leading Application under Pressure from Regulatory Scrutiny & Security Issues

Financial Services Industry: Blockchain to Improve Transparency, Security, Immutability & Accessibility of Financial Systems & Processes

Financial Services Industry

A Glance at Major Use Cases of Blockchain Technology

Blockchain & Distributed Ledger: Revolutionary Concepts for the Financial Services Industry

Banks Turn to Blockchain Technology for Improving Efficiency of Banking Operations

Global Exchanges

Blockchain Platforms Essential to Establish Trust

Capital Markets: Blockchain to Resolve with Data Duplication, Reconciliation Errors and Settlement Delays

Wealth & Asset Management Industry Turns to Blockchain for Reducing Costs & Delays

Insurance Sector Seeks Blockchain-based Systems to Detect Fraud or Errors

Regulatory Cooperation: A Must for Successful Blockchain Adoption in Financial Services Sector

Blockchain in Healthcare Industry: Despite Optimism Practical Applications to Take Years to Realize

Blockchain Seeks to Address Inefficiencies of Public Sector & Government Agencies

Blockchain-Enabled E-Voting: Could this be the Future of Organizational & National Voting?

Promising Future for Blockchain Technology in Media & Telecommunications Sector

Media & Entertainment: Blockchain to Affect Compensation & Payments

Blockchain Comes to the Aid of Music Industry for Resolving Royalty Payments and Licensing Issues

Self-Driving Cars, Auto Finance Contracts & Ridesharing: Blockchain's Applications in Transportation Sector

Blockchain-based Cloud Storage: The Next Evolution in Enterprise Storage Solutions

Blockchain

Panacea for Various Issues Faced by the Accounting Sector?

Blockchain Holds Potential to Support Monetization of Social Media

Electricity Trading for Wind Farms

The Latest Blockchain Application being Explored

Blockchain Technology to Ensure Legitimacy of Diamond Trade

Blockchain in International Trade/Asset Transfer

Fashion Industry: Potential Role of Blockchain Technology for Improved Traceability



4. BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY A CONCEPTUAL OVERVIEW



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Reserve Bank of India Tests Blockchain Technology for Trade Application

YES Bank Implements Multi-Nodal Blockchain Transaction Using Smart Contracts

European Banks form Digital Trade Chain' Blockchain Platform

BTL Concludes Blockchain Project with Energy Company

BNP Paribas Concludes Real-Time Blockchain Payments

WISeKey to Establish Blockchain Central of Excellence in China

ARK Crew Releases RK Token Exchange Campaign

Siemens Partners with LO3 Energy for Blockchain Microgrid

ICICI Bank and NBD Partner for Execution of Blockchain Transactions

Paxos Partners with Euroclear for Blockchain Settlement Service for Gold Market

Microsoft Collaborates with Bank of America Merrill Lynch for Blockchain

Mahindra and IBM Team Up to Develop Blockchain Solution for Supply Chain Finance

Chitkara University Begins Using Blockcha for e-Documents

UBS Expands Footprint in China's Blockchain Space

IBM and Energy Blockchain Labs Use Blockchain for Carbon Assets

Walmart Tests Blockchain based Project for Tracking Produce

European Insurance Companies Partner for B3i Blockchain Initiative

EU Central Bank and Bank of Japan Partner for Using Blockchain Technology

OneCoin Launches OneChain Blockchain

Japanese Exchanges Form Consortium for PoC Testing of Blockchain-based System

Sompo Japan Conducts Trials Using Blockchain Technology for Risk Transfer

Tech Bureau Raises Funding for New Blockchain Products

Hitachi and BTMU to Test PoC for Blockchain-based System

Senegal to Introduce National Digital Currency Based on Blockchain

Singapore Stock Exchange Tests Blockchain Digital Currency System

Accenture Creates Blockchain Practice

RISE Financial Technologies Launches Blockchain for Post Trade Sector

Visa and China Unveil Visa B2B Connect Solution based on Blockchain

Chain Release Chain Open Standard 1 Blockchain Protocol

Microsoft Collaborates with Bank of America Merill Lynch for BaaS

R3 and MAS Partner for Blockchain Technology

BTL Acquires Xapcash

Colu Raises $9.6 Million in Funding

DigitalX and Telefnica Collaborate

Eris Chooses Ledger as Blockchain Hardware Security Partner

German Central Bank & Deutsche Brse Develop Blockchain Prototype for Securities Trading

UK Government Conducts Trials on Blockchain-based Welfare Payments System

Santander Launches Blockchain Tech for International Payments

Electron to Implement Blockchain Technology in UK's Energy Sector

Bank of Russia Introduces Masterchain Blockchain Prototype for Financial Markets

GoCoin Merges with Ziftr

La Poste Tunisienne and Monetas Partner for Blockchain-based Payment Platform

Digital Asset Acquires Blockstack

Nasdaq Partners with Chain for Blockchain Initiative

Nasdaq Unveils Blockchain Technology Initiative

AlphaPoint Unveils StreamCore



6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 124 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 125)

The United States (70)

(70) Canada (5)

(5) Japan (2)

(2) Europe (35)

(35) Germany (2)

(2)

The United Kingdom (16)

(16)

Spain (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (16)

(16) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9)

(Excluding Japan) (9) Middle East (3)

(3) Africa (1)



