Global Blockchain Technology Markets, 2022: Venture Capitalists Flock to Fund Blockchain Companies

DUBLIN, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Blockchain Technology - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Blockchain Technology in US$ Thousand.
The Global market is analyzed by the following Types and Applications
Types:
- Hybrid Blockchain
- Private Blockchain
- Public Blockchain
Applications
- Transportation
- Telecom & Media
- Financial Services
- Healthcare
- Others
The report profiles 124 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- AlphaPoint Corporation (US)
- Blockchain Global (Australia)
- Blockchain Tech Ltd (Canada)
- BlockCypher, Inc. (US)
- Bloq (US)
- Chain, Inc. (US)
- Coinfirm Ltd. (UK)
- Consensus Systems (US)
- Credits (UK)
- Digital Asset Holdings, LLC (US)
- IBM (US)
- Libra Services, Inc. (US)
- Microsoft Corporation (US)
- Monax (US)
- Nasdaq (US)
- ShoCard (US)
- The Bitfury Group (US)
- The Linux Foundation (US)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Blockchain, The Technological Essence of Bitcoin, Emerges to Disrupt the Digital Economy
The Promise of Decentralized Internet
Moving Beyond Bitcoin
Revolutionizing Benefits of Blockchain that Double Up as Powerful Growth Drivers
Decentralized Database, Immutability, Encrypted Blocks and Elimination of Intermediaries
Inimitable Benefits of Blockchain Technology to Propel Market Growth
The Three Generations of Blockchain Technology
Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Growth in Blockchain Technology Sphere
While Financial Services Sector Leads Blockchain Applications, Non-Finance Sectors Look to Catch-up with Investigational Blockchain-based Initiatives
Next-Generation Blockchain Innovations to Foster Development of New Applications
Public Blockchain Networks Dominate Market Revenues
Noteworthy Trends & Issues
Widening Network of IoT Systems to Power Blockchain Implementations
Blockchain Assumes Critical Role as a Tool for Enabling Financial Inclusion of the Unbanked
Venture Capitalists Flock to Fund Blockchain Companies: An Indication of the High Growth Potential of Blockchain Technology
Blockchain as a Service (BaaS): The Latest Cloud-based Weapon Promising to Transform Business Processes
Smart Contracts: Among the Most Promising Use Cases of Distributed Ledger Technology
Industry-wide Collaborations: Critical for Developing Practical Applications of Blockchain
Existing Regulatory Framework & Infrastructure Limitations Impede Wider Adoption of Blockchain Technology
2. THE BLOCKCHAIN ECOSYSTEM
Intense Competition Characterizes Blockchain Technology Landscape
Startups in Blockchain Space
A Review of Select Startups in Blockchain Technology Market
A Glance at Major Blockchain Platforms
A Glance at Major Blockchain Consortiums
Hyperledger Project
Post Trade Distributed Ledger Group
R3 CEV
Global Payments Steering Group (GPSG)
Financial Blockchain Shenzhen Consortium (FBSC)
Japan Blockchain Association (JBA)
Financial Blockchain Shenzhen Consortium (FBSC)
Payment Companies Foray into Blockchain Space: A Step Closer to Mainstream Status for Blockchain Applications?
Patents-Seeking Finance Industry Shifts Gear, Looks to Adopt Open Source Strategy for Blockchain Technology
3. APPLICATIONS & USE CASES OF BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY A REVIEW
Use Cases of Blockchain Technology by End-Use Sector
Cryptographic Digital Currencies: The Foremost Application of Blockchain Technology
Central Banks Ponder Creation of Digital Currencies using Blockchain Technology
Bitcoin
Blockchain Technology's Leading Application under Pressure from Regulatory Scrutiny & Security Issues
Financial Services Industry: Blockchain to Improve Transparency, Security, Immutability & Accessibility of Financial Systems & Processes
Financial Services Industry
A Glance at Major Use Cases of Blockchain Technology
Blockchain & Distributed Ledger: Revolutionary Concepts for the Financial Services Industry
Banks Turn to Blockchain Technology for Improving Efficiency of Banking Operations
Global Exchanges
Blockchain Platforms Essential to Establish Trust
Capital Markets: Blockchain to Resolve with Data Duplication, Reconciliation Errors and Settlement Delays
Wealth & Asset Management Industry Turns to Blockchain for Reducing Costs & Delays
Insurance Sector Seeks Blockchain-based Systems to Detect Fraud or Errors
Regulatory Cooperation: A Must for Successful Blockchain Adoption in Financial Services Sector
Blockchain in Healthcare Industry: Despite Optimism Practical Applications to Take Years to Realize
Blockchain Seeks to Address Inefficiencies of Public Sector & Government Agencies
Blockchain-Enabled E-Voting: Could this be the Future of Organizational & National Voting?
Promising Future for Blockchain Technology in Media & Telecommunications Sector
Media & Entertainment: Blockchain to Affect Compensation & Payments
Blockchain Comes to the Aid of Music Industry for Resolving Royalty Payments and Licensing Issues
Self-Driving Cars, Auto Finance Contracts & Ridesharing: Blockchain's Applications in Transportation Sector
Blockchain-based Cloud Storage: The Next Evolution in Enterprise Storage Solutions
Blockchain
Panacea for Various Issues Faced by the Accounting Sector?
Blockchain Holds Potential to Support Monetization of Social Media
Electricity Trading for Wind Farms
The Latest Blockchain Application being Explored
Blockchain Technology to Ensure Legitimacy of Diamond Trade
Blockchain in International Trade/Asset Transfer
Fashion Industry: Potential Role of Blockchain Technology for Improved Traceability
4. BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY A CONCEPTUAL OVERVIEW
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Reserve Bank of India Tests Blockchain Technology for Trade Application
YES Bank Implements Multi-Nodal Blockchain Transaction Using Smart Contracts
European Banks form Digital Trade Chain' Blockchain Platform
BTL Concludes Blockchain Project with Energy Company
BNP Paribas Concludes Real-Time Blockchain Payments
WISeKey to Establish Blockchain Central of Excellence in China
ARK Crew Releases RK Token Exchange Campaign
Siemens Partners with LO3 Energy for Blockchain Microgrid
ICICI Bank and NBD Partner for Execution of Blockchain Transactions
Paxos Partners with Euroclear for Blockchain Settlement Service for Gold Market
Microsoft Collaborates with Bank of America Merrill Lynch for Blockchain
Mahindra and IBM Team Up to Develop Blockchain Solution for Supply Chain Finance
Chitkara University Begins Using Blockcha for e-Documents
UBS Expands Footprint in China's Blockchain Space
IBM and Energy Blockchain Labs Use Blockchain for Carbon Assets
Walmart Tests Blockchain based Project for Tracking Produce
European Insurance Companies Partner for B3i Blockchain Initiative
EU Central Bank and Bank of Japan Partner for Using Blockchain Technology
OneCoin Launches OneChain Blockchain
Japanese Exchanges Form Consortium for PoC Testing of Blockchain-based System
Sompo Japan Conducts Trials Using Blockchain Technology for Risk Transfer
Tech Bureau Raises Funding for New Blockchain Products
Hitachi and BTMU to Test PoC for Blockchain-based System
Senegal to Introduce National Digital Currency Based on Blockchain
Singapore Stock Exchange Tests Blockchain Digital Currency System
Accenture Creates Blockchain Practice
RISE Financial Technologies Launches Blockchain for Post Trade Sector
Visa and China Unveil Visa B2B Connect Solution based on Blockchain
Chain Release Chain Open Standard 1 Blockchain Protocol
Microsoft Collaborates with Bank of America Merill Lynch for BaaS
R3 and MAS Partner for Blockchain Technology
BTL Acquires Xapcash
Colu Raises $9.6 Million in Funding
DigitalX and Telefnica Collaborate
Eris Chooses Ledger as Blockchain Hardware Security Partner
German Central Bank & Deutsche Brse Develop Blockchain Prototype for Securities Trading
UK Government Conducts Trials on Blockchain-based Welfare Payments System
Santander Launches Blockchain Tech for International Payments
Electron to Implement Blockchain Technology in UK's Energy Sector
Bank of Russia Introduces Masterchain Blockchain Prototype for Financial Markets
GoCoin Merges with Ziftr
La Poste Tunisienne and Monetas Partner for Blockchain-based Payment Platform
Digital Asset Acquires Blockstack
Nasdaq Partners with Chain for Blockchain Initiative
Nasdaq Unveils Blockchain Technology Initiative
AlphaPoint Unveils StreamCore
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 124 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 125)
- The United States (70)
- Canada (5)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (35)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (16)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (16)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9)
- Middle East (3)
- Africa (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q9zvgz/global_blockchain?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-blockchain-technology-markets-2022-venture-capitalists-flock-to-fund-blockchain-companies-300671437.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article