Global Blood Collection and Processing Supplies Industry
Feb 25, 2020, 09:15 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blood Collection and Processing Supplies market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.2%. Blood Administration Sets, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.6 Billion by the year 2025, Blood Administration Sets will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$204 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$184.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Blood Administration Sets will reach a market size of US$390.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$668 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- AdvaCare Pharma
- Beckman Coulter Inc.
- Becton
- Dickinson and Company
- Fresenius Kabi AG
- Grifols International S.A.
- Haemonetics Corporation
- Immucor Inc.
- JMS Co. Ltd.
- Kawasumi Laboratories Inc.
- MacoPharma SA
- Shanghai Transfusion Technology Co. Ltd.
- Stago
- Terumo Corp.
- Terumo BCT Inc.
Total Companies Profiled: 127
