Global Blood Collection and Processing Supplies Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blood Collection and Processing Supplies market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.2%. Blood Administration Sets, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.6 Billion by the year 2025, Blood Administration Sets will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$204 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$184.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Blood Administration Sets will reach a market size of US$390.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$668 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Blood Collection and Processing Supplies Market to Witness

Growth, Despite Challenges

Developed Regions Dominate, Emerging Markets Drive Growth

Blood Administration Sets Lead the Market, Reagents Drive Growth

Sustained Growth in Blood Donations and Collections

Rising Aging Population and Surgeries Drive Market Growth

Market Outlook

Market Restraints

Blood Transfusion Rates Plunges - A Major Concern

Increasing Management of Pre and Post-Operative Blood Needs -

A Major cause for Decline in Demand

Global Competitor Market Shares

Blood Collection and Processing Supplies Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



AdvaCare Pharma (USA)

Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA)

Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)

Grifols International S.A. (Spain)

Haemonetics Corporation (USA)

Immucor, Inc. (USA)

JMS Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc. (Japan)

MacoPharma SA (France)

Shanghai Transfusion Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Stago (France)

Terumo Corporation (Japan)

Terumo BCT, Inc. (USA)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Blood Conservation Takes Center Stage

Industry Grappling with Blood Safety & Availability Issues

Steps to Overcome Blood Shortage Problems

Synthetic Substitutes to Meet Demand-Supply Gap in Blood

Technological Advancements Continue to Sustain Growth

Google?s Parent, Alphabet, Designing Microneedle-Based Wearable

Blood Collection Technology

Loop Medical Developing Needle-Free Blood Collection Device

Manufacturing Companies form Strategic Alliances to Drive

Innovation

Automation Taps into Blood Market

Automated Blood Processing Systems in Open Heart Surgeries

Automated Systems in Cancer

Disposable Blood Bags Market to Register Considerable Growth

Focus on Blood Transfusion Risks Drive the Demand for Blood Bags

Increasing Competition in the Blood Bags Market

RFID Technology with Potential to Drastically Reduce Issues in

Blood Bag Logistics

Blood Collection Tubes Market Witnesses Growth

Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market Heads for Impressive Gains

Competitive Landscape

Blood Group Typing Segment to Remain Buoyant

Snapshot of Slide Stainer Market

An Insight into Global Blood Lancets Market

Increasing Focus on Diagnostics to Benefit Safety Lancets Market

Blood-Collection Grows Needle-Free

Reagents - Key to Functionality of Hematology Analyzers

Coagulation Reagents Market to Witness Steady Growth

Overview of the World Blood Grouping Reagents Market

Increasing Cancer Incidence Drives Use of Apheresis Equipment

and Supplies

New Technological Advances Emerge for Pain-Free Blood Draws





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 127

