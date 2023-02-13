Global Blood Collection Supplies Market to Reach $15.2 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Blood Collection Supplies estimated at US$9.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Needles & Syringes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$6.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Blood Collection Tubes segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.5% CAGR
The Blood Collection Supplies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Blood Collection and Processing Supplies Market to Witness
Growth, Despite Challenges
Developed Regions Dominate, Emerging Markets Drive Growth
Blood Administration Sets Lead the Market, Reagents Drive Growth
Sustained Growth in Blood Donations and Collections
Rising Aging Population and Surgeries Drive Market Growth
Market Outlook
Market Restraints
Blood Transfusion Rates Plunges - A Major Concern
Increasing Management of Pre and Post-Operative Blood Needs - A
Major cause for Decline in Demand
Blood Collection and Processing Supplies - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AdvaCare Pharma (USA)
Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)
Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA)
Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)
Grifols International S.A. (Spain)
Haemonetics Corporation (USA)
Immucor, Inc. (USA)
JMS Co. Ltd. (Japan)
Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc. (Japan)
MacoPharma SA (France)
Shanghai Transfusion Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
Stago (France)
Terumo Corporation (Japan)
Terumo BCT, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Blood Conservation Takes Center Stage
Industry Grappling with Blood Safety & Availability Issues
Steps to Overcome Blood Shortage Problems
Synthetic Substitutes to Meet Demand-Supply Gap in Blood
Technological Advancements Continue to Sustain Growth
Google?s Parent, Alphabet, Designing Microneedle-Based Wearable
Blood Collection Technology
Loop Medical Developing Needle-Free Blood Collection Device
Manufacturing Companies form Strategic Alliances to Drive
Innovation
Automation Taps into Blood Market
Automated Blood Processing Systems in Open Heart Surgeries
Automated Systems in Cancer
Disposable Blood Bags Market to Register Considerable Growth
Focus on Blood Transfusion Risks Drive the Demand for Blood Bags
Increasing Competition in the Blood Bags Market
RFID Technology with Potential to Drastically Reduce Issues in
Blood Bag Logistics
Blood Collection Tubes Market Witnesses Growth
Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market Heads for Impressive Gains
Competitive Landscape
Blood Group Typing Segment to Remain Buoyant
Snapshot of Slide Stainer Market
An Insight into Global Blood Lancets Market
Increasing Focus on Diagnostics to Benefit Safety Lancets Market
Blood-Collection Grows Needle-Free
Reagents - Key to Functionality of Hematology Analyzers
Coagulation Reagents Market to Witness Steady Growth
Overview of the World Blood Grouping Reagents Market
Increasing Cancer Incidence Drives Use of Apheresis Equipment
and Supplies
New Technological Advances Emerge for Pain-Free Blood Draws
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Blood
Collection Supplies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Blood Collection Supplies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Blood Collection
Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Blood
Bags by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Blood Bags by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Blood Bags by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Product Segments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Other Product Segments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Product Segments
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Needles & Syringes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Needles & Syringes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Needles & Syringes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blood Collection Tubes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Blood Collection Tubes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Blood Collection Tubes
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Diagnostics Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Diagnostics Centers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 18-Year Perspective for Diagnostics Centers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blood Banks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Blood Banks by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 18-Year Perspective for Blood Banks by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 18-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Blood Collection Supplies Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Blood Collection Supplies Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Blood
Collection Supplies by Product Segment - Needles & Syringes,
Blood Collection Tubes, Blood Bags and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Blood Collection Supplies by
Product Segment - Needles & Syringes, Blood Collection Tubes,
Blood Bags and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 18-Year Perspective for Blood Collection Supplies
by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Needles & Syringes, Blood Collection Tubes, Blood Bags and
Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Blood
Collection Supplies by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics
Centers, Blood Banks and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Blood Collection Supplies by
End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Blood Banks and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 18-Year Perspective for Blood Collection Supplies
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Diagnostics Centers, Blood Banks and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blood Collection Supplies by Product Segment - Needles &
Syringes, Blood Collection Tubes, Blood Bags and Other Product
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Blood Collection Supplies
by Product Segment - Needles & Syringes, Blood Collection
Tubes, Blood Bags and Other Product Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Blood Collection
Supplies by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Needles & Syringes, Blood Collection Tubes, Blood
Bags and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blood Collection Supplies by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics
Centers, Blood Banks and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Blood Collection Supplies
by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Blood Banks and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Blood Collection
Supplies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Blood Banks and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Blood Collection Supplies Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blood Collection Supplies by Product Segment - Needles &
Syringes, Blood Collection Tubes, Blood Bags and Other Product
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Blood Collection Supplies
by Product Segment - Needles & Syringes, Blood Collection
Tubes, Blood Bags and Other Product Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Blood Collection
Supplies by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Needles & Syringes, Blood Collection Tubes, Blood
Bags and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blood Collection Supplies by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics
Centers, Blood Banks and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Blood Collection Supplies
by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Blood Banks and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Blood Collection
Supplies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Blood Banks and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Blood Collection Supplies Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blood Collection Supplies by Product Segment - Needles &
Syringes, Blood Collection Tubes, Blood Bags and Other Product
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Blood Collection Supplies
by Product Segment - Needles & Syringes, Blood Collection
Tubes, Blood Bags and Other Product Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 18-Year Perspective for Blood Collection
Supplies by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Needles & Syringes, Blood Collection Tubes, Blood
Bags and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blood Collection Supplies by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics
Centers, Blood Banks and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 51: China Historic Review for Blood Collection Supplies
by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Blood Banks and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 18-Year Perspective for Blood Collection
Supplies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Blood Banks and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Blood Collection Supplies Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blood Collection Supplies by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Blood Collection Supplies
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Blood Collection
Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blood Collection Supplies by Product Segment - Needles &
Syringes, Blood Collection Tubes, Blood Bags and Other Product
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Blood Collection Supplies
by Product Segment - Needles & Syringes, Blood Collection
Tubes, Blood Bags and Other Product Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Blood Collection
Supplies by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Needles & Syringes, Blood Collection Tubes, Blood
Bags and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blood Collection Supplies by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics
Centers, Blood Banks and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Blood Collection Supplies
by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Blood Banks and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Blood Collection
Supplies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Blood Banks and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Blood Collection Supplies Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blood Collection Supplies by Product Segment - Needles &
Syringes, Blood Collection Tubes, Blood Bags and Other Product
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Blood Collection Supplies
by Product Segment - Needles & Syringes, Blood Collection
Tubes, Blood Bags and Other Product Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 18-Year Perspective for Blood Collection
Supplies by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Needles & Syringes, Blood Collection Tubes, Blood
Bags and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blood Collection Supplies by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics
Centers, Blood Banks and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 66: France Historic Review for Blood Collection Supplies
by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Blood Banks and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: France 18-Year Perspective for Blood Collection
Supplies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Blood Banks and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Blood Collection Supplies Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blood Collection Supplies by Product Segment - Needles &
Syringes, Blood Collection Tubes, Blood Bags and Other Product
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Blood Collection Supplies
by Product Segment - Needles & Syringes, Blood Collection
Tubes, Blood Bags and Other Product Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Blood Collection
Supplies by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Needles & Syringes, Blood Collection Tubes, Blood
Bags and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blood Collection Supplies by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics
Centers, Blood Banks and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Blood Collection Supplies
by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Blood Banks and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Blood Collection
Supplies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Blood Banks and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blood Collection Supplies by Product Segment - Needles &
Syringes, Blood Collection Tubes, Blood Bags and Other Product
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Blood Collection Supplies
by Product Segment - Needles & Syringes, Blood Collection
Tubes, Blood Bags and Other Product Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Blood Collection
Supplies by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Needles & Syringes, Blood Collection Tubes, Blood
Bags and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blood Collection Supplies by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics
Centers, Blood Banks and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Blood Collection Supplies
by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Blood Banks and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Blood Collection
Supplies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Blood Banks and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Blood Collection Supplies Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023
(E)
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Blood
Collection Supplies by Product Segment - Needles & Syringes,
Blood Collection Tubes, Blood Bags and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Blood Collection Supplies by
Product Segment - Needles & Syringes, Blood Collection Tubes,
Blood Bags and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 18-Year Perspective for Blood Collection Supplies
by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Needles & Syringes, Blood Collection Tubes, Blood Bags and
Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Blood
Collection Supplies by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics
Centers, Blood Banks and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 84: UK Historic Review for Blood Collection Supplies by
End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Blood Banks and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: UK 18-Year Perspective for Blood Collection Supplies
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Diagnostics Centers, Blood Banks and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Blood Collection Supplies by Product Segment - Needles &
Syringes, Blood Collection Tubes, Blood Bags and Other Product
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Blood Collection
Supplies by Product Segment - Needles & Syringes, Blood
Collection Tubes, Blood Bags and Other Product Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Blood
Collection Supplies by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Needles & Syringes, Blood Collection Tubes,
Blood Bags and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Blood Collection Supplies by End-Use - Hospitals,
Diagnostics Centers, Blood Banks and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Blood Collection
Supplies by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Blood
Banks and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 91: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Blood
Collection Supplies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Blood Banks and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Blood Collection Supplies Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Blood Collection Supplies by Product Segment - Needles &
Syringes, Blood Collection Tubes, Blood Bags and Other Product
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Blood Collection
Supplies by Product Segment - Needles & Syringes, Blood
Collection Tubes, Blood Bags and Other Product Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Blood Collection
Supplies by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Needles & Syringes, Blood Collection Tubes, Blood
Bags and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Blood Collection Supplies by End-Use - Hospitals,
Diagnostics Centers, Blood Banks and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Blood Collection
Supplies by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Blood
Banks and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 97: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Blood Collection
Supplies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Blood Banks and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Blood Collection Supplies by Product Segment - Needles &
Syringes, Blood Collection Tubes, Blood Bags and Other Product
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of World Historic Review for Blood Collection
Supplies by Product Segment - Needles & Syringes, Blood
Collection Tubes, Blood Bags and Other Product Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of World 18-Year Perspective for Blood
Collection Supplies by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Needles & Syringes, Blood Collection Tubes,
Blood Bags and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 101: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Blood Collection Supplies by End-Use - Hospitals,
Diagnostics Centers, Blood Banks and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of World Historic Review for Blood Collection
Supplies by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Blood
Banks and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 103: Rest of World 18-Year Perspective for Blood
Collection Supplies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Blood Banks and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
