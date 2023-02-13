NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Source: ReportLinker Research

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06345989/?utm_source=PRN

Global Blood Collection Supplies Market to Reach $15.2 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Blood Collection Supplies estimated at US$9.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Needles & Syringes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$6.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Blood Collection Tubes segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.5% CAGR

The Blood Collection Supplies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured)

- AdvaCare Pharma

- Beckman Coulter Inc.

- Becton, Dickinson and Company

- Fresenius Kabi AG

- Grifols International S.A.

- Haemonetics Corporation

- Immucor Inc.

- JMS Co. Ltd.

- Kawasumi Laboratories Inc.

- MacoPharma SA

- Shanghai Transfusion Technology Co. Ltd.

- Terumo BCT Inc.

- Terumo Corp.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06345989/?utm_source=PRN

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Blood Collection and Processing Supplies Market to Witness

Growth, Despite Challenges

Developed Regions Dominate, Emerging Markets Drive Growth

Blood Administration Sets Lead the Market, Reagents Drive Growth

Sustained Growth in Blood Donations and Collections

Rising Aging Population and Surgeries Drive Market Growth

Market Outlook

Market Restraints

Blood Transfusion Rates Plunges - A Major Concern

Increasing Management of Pre and Post-Operative Blood Needs - A

Major cause for Decline in Demand

Blood Collection and Processing Supplies - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AdvaCare Pharma (USA)

Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA)

Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)

Grifols International S.A. (Spain)

Haemonetics Corporation (USA)

Immucor, Inc. (USA)

JMS Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc. (Japan)

MacoPharma SA (France)

Shanghai Transfusion Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Stago (France)

Terumo Corporation (Japan)

Terumo BCT, Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Blood Conservation Takes Center Stage

Industry Grappling with Blood Safety & Availability Issues

Steps to Overcome Blood Shortage Problems

Synthetic Substitutes to Meet Demand-Supply Gap in Blood

Technological Advancements Continue to Sustain Growth

Google?s Parent, Alphabet, Designing Microneedle-Based Wearable

Blood Collection Technology

Loop Medical Developing Needle-Free Blood Collection Device

Manufacturing Companies form Strategic Alliances to Drive

Innovation

Automation Taps into Blood Market

Automated Blood Processing Systems in Open Heart Surgeries

Automated Systems in Cancer

Disposable Blood Bags Market to Register Considerable Growth

Focus on Blood Transfusion Risks Drive the Demand for Blood Bags

Increasing Competition in the Blood Bags Market

RFID Technology with Potential to Drastically Reduce Issues in

Blood Bag Logistics

Blood Collection Tubes Market Witnesses Growth

Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market Heads for Impressive Gains

Competitive Landscape

Blood Group Typing Segment to Remain Buoyant

Snapshot of Slide Stainer Market

An Insight into Global Blood Lancets Market

Increasing Focus on Diagnostics to Benefit Safety Lancets Market

Blood-Collection Grows Needle-Free

Reagents - Key to Functionality of Hematology Analyzers

Coagulation Reagents Market to Witness Steady Growth

Overview of the World Blood Grouping Reagents Market

Increasing Cancer Incidence Drives Use of Apheresis Equipment

and Supplies

New Technological Advances Emerge for Pain-Free Blood Draws

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Blood

Collection Supplies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Blood Collection Supplies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Blood Collection

Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Blood

Bags by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Blood Bags by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Blood Bags by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

Product Segments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Other Product Segments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Product Segments

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Needles & Syringes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Needles & Syringes by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Needles & Syringes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blood Collection Tubes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Blood Collection Tubes by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Blood Collection Tubes

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Diagnostics Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Diagnostics Centers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 21: World 18-Year Perspective for Diagnostics Centers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blood Banks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Blood Banks by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 18-Year Perspective for Blood Banks by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 27: World 18-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 28: World Blood Collection Supplies Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Blood Collection Supplies Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Blood

Collection Supplies by Product Segment - Needles & Syringes,

Blood Collection Tubes, Blood Bags and Other Product Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 30: USA Historic Review for Blood Collection Supplies by

Product Segment - Needles & Syringes, Blood Collection Tubes,

Blood Bags and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 31: USA 18-Year Perspective for Blood Collection Supplies

by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Needles & Syringes, Blood Collection Tubes, Blood Bags and

Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Blood

Collection Supplies by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics

Centers, Blood Banks and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 33: USA Historic Review for Blood Collection Supplies by

End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Blood Banks and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 34: USA 18-Year Perspective for Blood Collection Supplies

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Diagnostics Centers, Blood Banks and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

CANADA

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blood Collection Supplies by Product Segment - Needles &

Syringes, Blood Collection Tubes, Blood Bags and Other Product

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Blood Collection Supplies

by Product Segment - Needles & Syringes, Blood Collection

Tubes, Blood Bags and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Blood Collection

Supplies by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Needles & Syringes, Blood Collection Tubes, Blood

Bags and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blood Collection Supplies by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics

Centers, Blood Banks and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Blood Collection Supplies

by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Blood Banks and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Blood Collection

Supplies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Blood Banks and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN

Blood Collection Supplies Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blood Collection Supplies by Product Segment - Needles &

Syringes, Blood Collection Tubes, Blood Bags and Other Product

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Blood Collection Supplies

by Product Segment - Needles & Syringes, Blood Collection

Tubes, Blood Bags and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Blood Collection

Supplies by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Needles & Syringes, Blood Collection Tubes, Blood

Bags and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blood Collection Supplies by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics

Centers, Blood Banks and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Blood Collection Supplies

by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Blood Banks and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Blood Collection

Supplies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Blood Banks and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

CHINA

Blood Collection Supplies Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blood Collection Supplies by Product Segment - Needles &

Syringes, Blood Collection Tubes, Blood Bags and Other Product

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: China Historic Review for Blood Collection Supplies

by Product Segment - Needles & Syringes, Blood Collection

Tubes, Blood Bags and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: China 18-Year Perspective for Blood Collection

Supplies by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Needles & Syringes, Blood Collection Tubes, Blood

Bags and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blood Collection Supplies by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics

Centers, Blood Banks and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 51: China Historic Review for Blood Collection Supplies

by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Blood Banks and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: China 18-Year Perspective for Blood Collection

Supplies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Blood Banks and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE

Blood Collection Supplies Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blood Collection Supplies by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Blood Collection Supplies

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Blood Collection

Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blood Collection Supplies by Product Segment - Needles &

Syringes, Blood Collection Tubes, Blood Bags and Other Product

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Blood Collection Supplies

by Product Segment - Needles & Syringes, Blood Collection

Tubes, Blood Bags and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Blood Collection

Supplies by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Needles & Syringes, Blood Collection Tubes, Blood

Bags and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blood Collection Supplies by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics

Centers, Blood Banks and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Blood Collection Supplies

by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Blood Banks and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Blood Collection

Supplies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Blood Banks and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE

Blood Collection Supplies Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blood Collection Supplies by Product Segment - Needles &

Syringes, Blood Collection Tubes, Blood Bags and Other Product

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: France Historic Review for Blood Collection Supplies

by Product Segment - Needles & Syringes, Blood Collection

Tubes, Blood Bags and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: France 18-Year Perspective for Blood Collection

Supplies by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Needles & Syringes, Blood Collection Tubes, Blood

Bags and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blood Collection Supplies by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics

Centers, Blood Banks and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 66: France Historic Review for Blood Collection Supplies

by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Blood Banks and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: France 18-Year Perspective for Blood Collection

Supplies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Blood Banks and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY

Blood Collection Supplies Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blood Collection Supplies by Product Segment - Needles &

Syringes, Blood Collection Tubes, Blood Bags and Other Product

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Blood Collection Supplies

by Product Segment - Needles & Syringes, Blood Collection

Tubes, Blood Bags and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Blood Collection

Supplies by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Needles & Syringes, Blood Collection Tubes, Blood

Bags and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blood Collection Supplies by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics

Centers, Blood Banks and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Blood Collection Supplies

by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Blood Banks and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Blood Collection

Supplies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Blood Banks and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

ITALY

Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blood Collection Supplies by Product Segment - Needles &

Syringes, Blood Collection Tubes, Blood Bags and Other Product

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Blood Collection Supplies

by Product Segment - Needles & Syringes, Blood Collection

Tubes, Blood Bags and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Blood Collection

Supplies by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Needles & Syringes, Blood Collection Tubes, Blood

Bags and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blood Collection Supplies by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics

Centers, Blood Banks and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Blood Collection Supplies

by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Blood Banks and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Blood Collection

Supplies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Blood Banks and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM

Blood Collection Supplies Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023

(E)

Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Blood

Collection Supplies by Product Segment - Needles & Syringes,

Blood Collection Tubes, Blood Bags and Other Product Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: UK Historic Review for Blood Collection Supplies by

Product Segment - Needles & Syringes, Blood Collection Tubes,

Blood Bags and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: UK 18-Year Perspective for Blood Collection Supplies

by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Needles & Syringes, Blood Collection Tubes, Blood Bags and

Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Blood

Collection Supplies by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics

Centers, Blood Banks and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 84: UK Historic Review for Blood Collection Supplies by

End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Blood Banks and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: UK 18-Year Perspective for Blood Collection Supplies

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Diagnostics Centers, Blood Banks and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE

Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Blood Collection Supplies by Product Segment - Needles &

Syringes, Blood Collection Tubes, Blood Bags and Other Product

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Blood Collection

Supplies by Product Segment - Needles & Syringes, Blood

Collection Tubes, Blood Bags and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Blood

Collection Supplies by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Needles & Syringes, Blood Collection Tubes,

Blood Bags and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Blood Collection Supplies by End-Use - Hospitals,

Diagnostics Centers, Blood Banks and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Blood Collection

Supplies by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Blood

Banks and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 91: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Blood

Collection Supplies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Blood Banks and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

ASIA-PACIFIC

Blood Collection Supplies Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Blood Collection Supplies by Product Segment - Needles &

Syringes, Blood Collection Tubes, Blood Bags and Other Product

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Blood Collection

Supplies by Product Segment - Needles & Syringes, Blood

Collection Tubes, Blood Bags and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Blood Collection

Supplies by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Needles & Syringes, Blood Collection Tubes, Blood

Bags and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Blood Collection Supplies by End-Use - Hospitals,

Diagnostics Centers, Blood Banks and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Blood Collection

Supplies by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Blood

Banks and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 97: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Blood Collection

Supplies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Blood Banks and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

REST OF WORLD

Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Blood Collection Supplies by Product Segment - Needles &

Syringes, Blood Collection Tubes, Blood Bags and Other Product

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Rest of World Historic Review for Blood Collection

Supplies by Product Segment - Needles & Syringes, Blood

Collection Tubes, Blood Bags and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Rest of World 18-Year Perspective for Blood

Collection Supplies by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Needles & Syringes, Blood Collection Tubes,

Blood Bags and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

Table 101: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Blood Collection Supplies by End-Use - Hospitals,

Diagnostics Centers, Blood Banks and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: Rest of World Historic Review for Blood Collection

Supplies by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Blood

Banks and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 103: Rest of World 18-Year Perspective for Blood

Collection Supplies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Blood Banks and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06345989/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker