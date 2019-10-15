Global Blood Flow Measurement Devices Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Blood Flow Measurement Devices market worldwide is projected to grow by US$381.9 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 10.1%. Laser Doppler, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 10%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$253.1 Million by the year 2025, Laser Doppler will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$15.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$12.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Laser Doppler will reach a market size of US$13.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$90.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, ACE Medical Co., Ltd.; ADInstruments Pty., Ltd.; Atys Medical; BioMedix, Inc.; Biopac Systems, Inc.; Compumedics Ltd.; Cook Medical, Inc.; Deltex Medical Group PLC; Getinge AB (Getinge Group); Medistim ASA; Medtronic, Inc.; Moor Instruments Ltd.; Perimed AB; SONOTEC Ultraschallsensorik Halle GmbH; Transonic Systems, Inc.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Blood Flow Measurement Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Laser Doppler (Product) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Laser Doppler (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Laser Doppler (Product) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Electromagnetic Blood Flow Meters (Product) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Electromagnetic Blood Flow Meters (Product) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to

2017

Table 9: Electromagnetic Blood Flow Meters (Product) Market

Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 10: Ultrasonic Doppler (Product) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Ultrasonic Doppler (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Ultrasonic Doppler (Product) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Invasive (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Invasive (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Invasive (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Non-Invasive (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Non-Invasive (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Non-Invasive (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 19: United States Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to

2025

Table 20: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market in the United

States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 21: United States Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: United States Blood Flow Measurement Devices Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 24: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Share Breakdown

in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to

2025

Table 26: Canadian Blood Flow Measurement Devices Historic

Market Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 27: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 28: Canadian Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 29: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 30: Canadian Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Blood Flow Measurement Devices:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 33: Japanese Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Blood

Flow Measurement Devices in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 35: Japanese Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 36: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Share Shift in

Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 39: Chinese Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Chinese Demand for Blood Flow Measurement Devices in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Review in China

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 43: European Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 45: European Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: European Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025

Table 47: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market in Europe in

US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 48: European Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Blood Flow Measurement Devices Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 50: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 52: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market in France by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 53: French Blood Flow Measurement Devices Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 54: French Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 56: French Blood Flow Measurement Devices Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

GERMANY

Table 58: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: German Blood Flow Measurement Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 60: German Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 63: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 64: Italian Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 66: Italian Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: Italian Demand for Blood Flow Measurement Devices in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Review in Italy

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Blood Flow Measurement

Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: United Kingdom Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Blood Flow Measurement Devices in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 74: United Kingdom Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 75: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 76: Spanish Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to

2025

Table 77: Spanish Blood Flow Measurement Devices Historic

Market Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 78: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 79: Spanish Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 80: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 81: Spanish Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 82: Russian Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to

2025

Table 83: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market in Russia by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 84: Russian Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Russian Blood Flow Measurement Devices Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 87: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Share Breakdown

in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025

Table 89: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Europe Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Rest of Europe Blood Flow Measurement Devices

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 92: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 95: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market in Asia-Pacific

by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Blood Flow Measurement Devices Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Blood Flow Measurement Devices Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,

2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Australian Blood Flow Measurement Devices Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 105: Australian Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Australian Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 108: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Share

Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 109: Indian Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to

2025

Table 110: Indian Blood Flow Measurement Devices Historic

Market Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 111: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 112: Indian Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 113: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 114: Indian Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: South Korean Blood Flow Measurement Devices Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 117: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: South Korean Blood Flow Measurement Devices Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 120: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Blood Flow

Measurement Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Blood Flow Measurement Devices

Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Blood Flow Measurement Devices in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Blood Flow Measurement Devices

Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 126: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin American Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 128: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Latin American Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 130: Latin American Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 131: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market

by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 133: Latin American Demand for Blood Flow Measurement

Devices in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Review in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 136: Argentinean Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025

Table 137: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market in Argentina

in US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 138: Argentinean Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Argentinean Blood Flow Measurement Devices

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 140: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Argentinean Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 142: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market in Brazil by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 143: Brazilian Blood Flow Measurement Devices Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 144: Brazilian Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 146: Brazilian Blood Flow Measurement Devices Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 147: Brazilian Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,

2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 148: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Mexican Blood Flow Measurement Devices Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 150: Mexican Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Mexican Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 153: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Blood Flow Measurement Devices

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product:

2018 to 2025

Table 155: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market in Rest of

Latin America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 156: Rest of Latin America Blood Flow Measurement Devices

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Blood Flow Measurement Devices

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 158: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand

for 2009-2017

Table 159: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Share

Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 160: The Middle East Blood Flow Measurement Devices

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 161: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 162: The Middle East Blood Flow Measurement Devices

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 163: The Middle East Blood Flow Measurement Devices

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018

to 2025

Table 164: The Middle East Blood Flow Measurement Devices

Historic Market by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 165: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 166: The Middle East Blood Flow Measurement Devices

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 167: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand

by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East Blood Flow Measurement Devices

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 169: Iranian Market for Blood Flow Measurement Devices:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 170: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 171: Iranian Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Blood

Flow Measurement Devices in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 173: Iranian Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 174: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Share Shift in

Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 175: Israeli Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025

Table 176: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market in Israel in

US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 177: Israeli Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Israeli Blood Flow Measurement Devices Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 179: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Israeli Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 182: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 183: Saudi Arabian Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market

by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Blood Flow Measurement

Devices in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 185: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Review in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 186: Saudi Arabian Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 187: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: United Arab Emirates Blood Flow Measurement Devices

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 189: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 190: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: United Arab Emirates Blood Flow Measurement Devices

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 192: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 193: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Rest of Middle East Blood Flow Measurement Devices

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 195: Rest of Middle East Blood Flow Measurement Devices

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Rest of Middle East Blood Flow Measurement Devices

Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 198: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

AFRICA

Table 199: African Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to

2025

Table 200: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market in Africa by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 201: African Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: African Blood Flow Measurement Devices Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Historic Demand

Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 204: Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Share

Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ACE MEDICAL

ADINSTRUMENTS PTY LIMITED

ATYS MEDICAL

BIOMEDIX

BIOPAC SYSTEMS, INC.

COMPUMEDICS

COOK MEDICAL

DELTEX MEDICAL GROUP PLC

GETINGE AB

MEDISTIM ASA

MEDTRONIC, INC.

PERIMED AB

SONOTEC ULTRASCHALLSENSORIK HALLE GMBH

TRANSONIC SYSTEMS, INC.



V. CURATED RESEARCH

