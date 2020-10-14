Global Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.6% over the period 2020-2027. Bench Top, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.5% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Portable segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817884/?utm_source=PRN





The U.S. Market is Estimated at $960.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR



The Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$960.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 375-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abbott Point of Care, Inc.

of Care, Inc. Convergent Technologies GmbH & Co. KG

DALKO Diagnostics

EDAN Instruments, Inc.

Erba Mannheim

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Instrumentation Laboratory, a Werfen Company

Medica Corporation

OPTI Medical Systems, Inc.

Radiometer Medical ApS

Siemens AG

Tecom Analytical Systems

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817884/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 3: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Bench Top (Modality) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Bench Top (Modality) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Bench Top (Modality) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Portable (Modality) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Portable (Modality) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Portable (Modality) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Blood Gas Analyzers (Product) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Blood Gas Analyzers (Product) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Blood Gas Analyzers (Product) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Electrolyte Analyzers (Product) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Electrolyte Analyzers (Product) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Electrolyte Analyzers (Product) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Combined Analyzers (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Combined Analyzers (Product) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Combined Analyzers (Product) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Consumables (Product) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Consumables (Product) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Consumables (Product) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Central Laboratories (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Central Laboratories (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Central Laboratories (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Point-Of-Care (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Point-Of-Care (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Point-Of-Care (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Modality:

2020 to 2027



Table 32: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market in the

United States by Modality: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 33: United States Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

Market Share Breakdown by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product:

2020 to 2027



Table 35: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market in the

United States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 36: United States Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 39: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Modality: 2020 to

2027



Table 41: Canadian Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Historic

Market Review by Modality in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Modality for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 43: Canadian Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Canadian Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Historic

Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 45: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 46: Canadian Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 47: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 48: Canadian Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Market for Blood Gas and Electrolyte

Analyzers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Modality for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Modality for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Japanese Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market

Share Analysis by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Japanese Market for Blood Gas and Electrolyte

Analyzers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Japanese Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Blood Gas

and Electrolyte Analyzers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 56: Japanese Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 57: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market Share

Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 58: Chinese Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Modality for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Modality: 2012-2019



Table 60: Chinese Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market by

Modality: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 61: Chinese Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 63: Chinese Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 64: Chinese Demand for Blood Gas and Electrolyte

Analyzers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market Review in

China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: Chinese Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 67: European Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 68: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: European Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: European Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Modality: 2020-2027



Table 71: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market in Europe

in US$ Million by Modality: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 72: European Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market

Share Breakdown by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: European Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 74: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market in Europe

in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 75: European Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: European Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 77: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: European Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 79: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market in France

by Modality: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 80: French Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Modality: 2012-2019



Table 81: French Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market

Share Analysis by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market in France

by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 83: French Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 84: French Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Quantitative

Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 86: French Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 87: French Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,

2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 88: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Modality for the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: German Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Modality: 2012-2019



Table 90: German Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market

Share Breakdown by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: German Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 93: German Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market in

Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: German Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 96: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 97: Italian Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Modality for the Period

2020-2027



Table 98: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Modality: 2012-2019



Table 99: Italian Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market by

Modality: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 100: Italian Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 101: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 102: Italian Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market

by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 103: Italian Demand for Blood Gas and Electrolyte

Analyzers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market Review in

Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 105: Italian Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Blood Gas and Electrolyte

Analyzers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Modality for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Modality for the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: United Kingdom Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

Market Share Analysis by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Blood Gas and Electrolyte

Analyzers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 111: United Kingdom Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 113: United Kingdom Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 114: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market Share

Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 115: Spanish Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Modality: 2020 to

2027



Table 116: Spanish Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Historic

Market Review by Modality in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 117: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Modality for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 118: Spanish Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Spanish Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Historic

Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 120: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 121: Spanish Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 122: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 123: Spanish Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 124: Russian Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Modality: 2020 to

2027



Table 125: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market in Russia

by Modality: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 126: Russian Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market

Share Breakdown by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Russian Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 128: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market in Russia

by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 129: Russian Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Russian Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 132: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 133: Rest of Europe Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Modality:

2020-2027



Table 134: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market in Rest

of Europe in US$ Million by Modality: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Europe Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

Market Share Breakdown by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Europe Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product:

2020-2027



Table 137: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market in Rest

of Europe in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Europe Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Rest of Europe Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 140: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market in Rest

of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Rest of Europe Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 142: Asia-Pacific Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 143: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Asia-Pacific Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market in

Asia-Pacific by Modality: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Asia-Pacific Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Modality: 2012-2019



Table 147: Asia-Pacific Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

Market Share Analysis by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market in

Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Asia-Pacific Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 150: Asia-Pacific Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 152: Asia-Pacific Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 153: Asia-Pacific Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for

2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 154: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Modality for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Australian Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Modality: 2012-2019



Table 156: Australian Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

Market Share Breakdown by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Australian Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 159: Australian Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market in

Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million

by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Australian Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 162: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market Share

Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 163: Indian Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Modality: 2020 to

2027



Table 164: Indian Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Historic

Market Review by Modality in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Modality for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 166: Indian Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Indian Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Historic

Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 169: Indian Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 170: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 171: Indian Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 172: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Modality for the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: South Korean Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Modality: 2012-2019



Table 174: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: South Korean Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 177: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: South Korean Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 180: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Blood Gas and

Electrolyte Analyzers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Modality for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market in Rest

of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Modality for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Blood Gas and Electrolyte

Analyzers Market Share Analysis by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Blood Gas and

Electrolyte Analyzers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market in Rest

of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Blood Gas and Electrolyte

Analyzers Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Rest of Asia-Pacific Blood Gas and Electrolyte

Analyzers Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 189: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market Share

Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 190: Latin American Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 191: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Latin American Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 193: Latin American Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Modality for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Modality: 2012-2019



Table 195: Latin American Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

Market by Modality: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 196: Latin American Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 198: Latin American Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 199: Latin American Demand for Blood Gas and Electrolyte

Analyzers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market Review in

Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 201: Latin American Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 202: Argentinean Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Modality:

2020-2027



Table 203: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market in

Argentina in US$ Million by Modality: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 204: Argentinean Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

Market Share Breakdown by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Argentinean Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product:

2020-2027



Table 206: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market in

Argentina in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 207: Argentinean Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Argentinean Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 209: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market in

Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 210: Argentinean Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 211: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market in Brazil

by Modality: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Brazilian Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Modality: 2012-2019



Table 213: Brazilian Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market

Share Analysis by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market in Brazil

by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 215: Brazilian Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 216: Brazilian Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 218: Brazilian Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 219: Brazilian Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,

2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 220: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market in

Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Modality for the Period 2020-2027



Table 221: Mexican Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Modality: 2012-2019



Table 222: Mexican Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market

Share Breakdown by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 223: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market in

Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 224: Mexican Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 225: Mexican Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 226: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market in

Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 227: Mexican Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 228: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 229: Rest of Latin America Blood Gas and Electrolyte

Analyzers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Modality: 2020 to 2027



Table 230: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market in Rest

of Latin America by Modality: A Historic Review in US$ Million

for 2012-2019



Table 231: Rest of Latin America Blood Gas and Electrolyte

Analyzers Market Share Breakdown by Modality: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 232: Rest of Latin America Blood Gas and Electrolyte

Analyzers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 233: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market in Rest

of Latin America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million

for 2012-2019



Table 234: Rest of Latin America Blood Gas and Electrolyte

Analyzers Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 235: Rest of Latin America Blood Gas and Electrolyte

Analyzers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 236: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 237: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market Share

Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 238: The Middle East Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 239: Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market in the

Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 240: The Middle East Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817884/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.





Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

