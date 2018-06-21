Global Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Industry

NEW YORK, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments in US$ by the following Product Segments: Sphygmomanometers (Aneroid Sphygmomanometers, & Digital Sphygmomanometers), Ambulatory and Automated BP Monitors, and Blood Pressure Transducers.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 90 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- A&D Medical

- American Diagnostic Corp.

- Beurer GmbH

- Bokang Instruments Co., Ltd.

- Briggs Healthcare



BLOOD PRESSURE MONITORING AND MEASUREMENT INSTRUMENTS MCP-3312 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

BP Monitors: Enabling Efficient Management of Hypertension for Preventing Life-Threatening Complications

BP Monitors: Measuring, Monitoring and Managing Issues Associated with High Blood Pressure

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Alarming Rise in Global Prevalence of Hypertension and the Need for Timely Monitoring Drive Steady Demand for BP Monitors

Table 1: Hypertension Prevalence (%) Worldwide by Region in Male and Females Aged 25+ Years (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Economic Burden of Cardiovascular Diseases between 2011 and 2025: Breakdown of Lost Output Value by Income Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Hypertension: The Invisible Killer?

Table 3: Percentage of Hypertension-Associated Deaths in Various Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

High Blood Pressure: A Defensive and Corrective System Rather than a Disease

High Blood Pressure (BP): A Potent Cause of Cardiovascular Diseases

Hypertension in Pregnancy Can Prove Fatal

Hypertension in Teens and Kids

Masked Hypertension: Antithesis to White Coat Hypertension

Notable Device Trends

Professionals Favor Traditional Devices

Increasing Preference for Disposable Transducers over Reusable Transducers

Upper-Arm Monitors Integrated with Multiple Functions and Memory

Global Market Outlook



2. COMPETITION

BP Monitoring and Measurement Marketplace: Highly Fragmented and Competitive

Leading BP Monitor Models for 2015 and 2016

Omron 10 Series Wireless Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor

Panasonic EW3109W Portable Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor

Withings Wireless Apple and Android BP Monitor

LotFancy Blood Pressure & Heart Rate Monitor

Health Gurus Professional Blood Pressure Monitor

Pyle PHBPB20 and PHBPBW40BK Blood Pressure Monitors

Omron BP786

Omron 7 Series Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor

Slight Touch ST-401 Blood Pressure Monitor

GoWISE USA Digital Blood Pressure Monitor

Ozeri CardioTech

Other Noteworthy BP Monitors of 2015 and 2016

Popular Professional Blood Pressure Monitoring Instruments Worldwide

Dealmed: Professional Adult Blood Pressure Monitoring Kit with Stethoscope and Blood Pressure Sphygmomanometer

Omron HEM 907XL Professional Digital Blood Pressure Monitoring Device with IntelliSense Technology

CMS-08A Professional Blood Pressure Monitoring Device with Flash Memory and Software

MDF® Calibra Pro Aneroid Sphygmomanometer

MDF® Bravata Palm Aneroid BP Monitoring Instrument with Sphygmomanometer and Adult Sized Cuff

McKesson Professional Adult Blood Pressure Monitor with Premium Chrome Styled Cuff

Omron Blood Pressure Monitor Kit with Stethoscope and D-Ring Pressure Cuff

MDF® Iconica Palm Aneroid Sphygmomanometer and BP Monitoring Instrument with Adult Sized Cuff

MDF® Mobile Aneroid Sphygmomanometer

MDF Calibra Aneroid Digital Sphygmomanometer

Omron Healthcare: The Global Leader in Home Blood Pressure Monitors

Table 4: Omron€™s Leadership Presence in Home Blood Pressure Monitors Market by Geographic Region/ Country (2016E): Percentage Market Share (%) in China, Japan, Europe, The Americas, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Omron: Contributing Significantly to Good Healthcare Worldwide

List of Leading Companies by Market Segment

Sphygmomanometers

Ambulatory and Automated BP Monitors

Blood Pressure Transducers

Key Wearable Technology Companies in BP Monitors Business: Snapshot Profiles

Apple

Adidas

Google

Hello Inc.

Samsung

Searete LLC

Sony

SportBrain Inc.

Valencell

Vital Features of a Reliable and Efficient Blood Pressure Monitor

Ease of Usage

Sources of Power

Alerts for Irregular Heartbeat

Large Displays for Easy Reading

Automatic Inflating Capability

Robust Memory for Storing BP Readings

Comprehensive Readings

Competition: Noteworthy Trends

Competition with Local Companies Intensifies in Regional Markets

Quality Products at Low Prices: Mantra for Success in the Marketplace

Companies Cater to Local Needs to Garner Share in Regional Markets



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES AND DRIVERS

Hypertension Related Complications in the Expanding Aging Population Drives the Focus on BP Monitoring

Demographic Statistics of the Global Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market Potential

Table 5: Global Aging Population (in Thousands) by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Global Population by Age-Group: Percentage Change Over the Period 2010-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: Infants and 65 and Above Individuals as a Percentage of Global Population: 1950-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Global 60 Years and Above Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 1980-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Popularity of Public Blood Pressure Monitoring Programs Benefits Market Expansion

Benefits of Public BP Devices

Bottlenecks in Public BP Devices

Supported by Digital Versions, Sphygmomanometers Continue to Dominate BP Monitors Sales

Steady Technology Evolution of Digital BP Monitoring Devices Drive Faster Growth

Mercury Sphygmomanometers Gradually Phase Out

Portability and Effectiveness Attributes Drive Demand for Ambulatory BP Monitoring Systems

Will Ambulatory Devices Completely Eliminate Office BP Monitors?

Need to Replace Manual and Semi-Automatic Sphygmomanometers Signals Prospects for Automated Office BP (AOBP) Measurement

Advantage of AOBP over Semi-automated Electronic Sphygmomanometers

Growing Prominence of Remote Blood Pressure Monitoring Spurs Demand for Home Use BP Monitors

Importance of Accuracy in Home BP monitors

Blood Pressure Transducer: A Cost Effective Solution for Detection of Blood Pressure Imbalances

Increasing Obesity Levels Lends Traction to Market Growth

Table 9: Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Severely Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide by Country: 2014 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Mobile-Based Devices Set to Revolutionize the BP Monitoring Market Arena

A Few Popular BP Monitoring Smartphone Apps

Smartphone Penetration Favors Self BP Monitoring Market

Table 11: Smartphone Penetration Rate (%) for Select Countries Worldwide as a Percentage of Population Owning a Phone: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Underpenetrated Nature & Undiagnosed Population in Developing Countries Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Table 12: Global Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2015-2022: Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, US, Canada, Europe, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

China: An Untapped Goldmine for Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices

Rising Hypertensive Populace Spurs Growth in the Indian BPM Market



4. BP MONITOR INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS

Smart Connected Devices for Blood Pressure Monitoring

Blip Blood Pressure Monitor that Works with Wi-Fi

QardioArm BP Monitor

Withings Wireless BP Monitors

Wireless BP Monitor iHealth Feel

Fitbit BP Monitors

Blumio Armband to Track Blood Pressure

Smart Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitor

SimpleOne: World€™s First Wireless, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Enabled Multi-Vital Diagnostic Device

SensoSCAN: A Wearable Wireless BP Monitoring Device

Personalized Smart System for BP Measuring

Upgraded & Stylish Wearable Wireless BP Cuff

Cuffless Devices

Cuffless BP Monitors with PPT Monitoring Technology

Checkme Health Monitor

Cuffless Blood Pressure Estimation Technology by Monash University

IEEE Approves IEEE 1708 Standard for Wearable Cuffless BP Monitors

H2: The World€™s Lightest and Smallest Blood Pressure Monitor

UA-1030T Premier: Talking BP Monitor

BP A7 TOUCH with Capability of Stroke Risk Detection

Continuous Blood Pressure Monitoring Technology

Wearable Continuous Blood Pressure Monitor from Bold Diagnostics

ViSi Mobile: Continuous Non-invasive Blood Pressure (cNIBP) Monitor

CareTaker€™s cNIBP and Heart Rate Monitor

TL-150 Non-invasive and Continuous BP Monitor

Beat-to-Beat Non-invasive Blood Pressure Monitor

Use of Artificial Neural Networks for Continuous Non-Invasive BP Monitoring

Bioclinica€™s Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Solution

BPM Device with Comfort Air Technology to Improve Patient Convenience

Korotkoff and Oscillometric Approaches for Increased Precision

BPro Blood Pressure Monitoring Device

Non-Invasive Wearable Sphygmomanometer



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



6. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Omron Healthcare Introduces Two New Blood Pressure Monitors

MOCACARE Unveils Mocacuff, a Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor

Just-Brill Introduces New Improved Digital Baby Thermometer

Philips Healthcare Launches a Suite of "Clinically-Validated" Health Monitoring Devices

Withings and Distributors Pvt. Ltd. Team Up to Introduce Smart Connected Health Devices

Omron Healthcare Unveils HEM-7130 Model, a New Blood Pressure Monitor

A&D Medical Launches a New Line of Personal Mobile Health Devices

SunTech Medical Introduces SunTech CT40 to the European Market

Omron Healthcare Unveils Wrist-Attached Device to Enable Continuous, Non-Invasive Beat-By-Beat Blood Pressure Monitoring.

Omron Healthcare Introduces Two New Blood Pressure Monitoring Systems

Omron Healthcare Unveils New Wearable Device to Monitor Blood Pressure

iHealth Lab Introduces iHealth Ease

Omron Healthcare Unveils HEM-9200T Blood Pressure Monitor

Paramount Surgimed Introduces Digital Blood Pressure Monitor

SunTech Medical Introduces Masimo



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

iHealth Labs Acquires eDevice

AliveCor Partners with Omron Healthcare

Nokia Acquires Withings

Endophys Obtains FDA Clearance for New Blood Pressure Monitor

A&D Medical Provide BPMs to USA Weightlifting Team

SunTech Medical Obtains FDA Clearance the SunTech CT40

SunTech Medical and AtCor Medical Obtains FDA Clearance for Oscar 2TM ABPM with SphygmoCor®



8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

A&D Medical (USA)

American Diagnostic Corp. (USA)

Beurer GmbH (Germany)

Bokang Instruments Co., Ltd. (China)

Briggs Healthcare (USA)

Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

GE Healthcare Ltd. (UK)

GF Health Products, Inc. (USA)

HealthSTATS International Pte Ltd. (Singapore)

iHealth Labs, Inc. (USA)

Jitron Pte Ltd. (Singapore)

Medel International srl (Italy)

Microlife AG (Switzerland)

Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Omron Healthcare, Inc. (USA)

Ozeri USA (USA)

PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany)

Philips Healthcare (USA)

Rossmax International Ltd. (Taiwan)

Shenzhen Kingyield Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc. (USA)

Spirit Medical Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

SunTech Medical, Inc. (USA)

TaiDoc Technology Corp. (Taiwan)

Tarilian Laser Technologies Ltd. (UK)

W.A. Baum Co. Inc. (USA)

Welch Allyn, Inc. (USA)

Withings (France)



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World Historic Review for Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World 14-Year Perspective for Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sphygmomanometers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Historic Review for Sphygmomanometers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for Sphygmomanometers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sphygmomanometers by Product Segment - Aneroid Sphygmomanometers and Digital Sphygmomanometers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World Historic Review for Sphygmomanometers by Product Segment - Aneroid Sphygmomanometers and Digital Sphygmomanometers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World 14-Year Perspective for Sphygmomanometers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Aneroid Sphygmomanometers and Digital Sphygmomanometers Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aneroid Sphygmomanometers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Historic Review for Aneroid Sphygmomanometers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Aneroid Sphygmomanometers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Digital Sphygmomanometers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World Historic Review for Digital Sphygmomanometers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World 14-Year Perspective for Digital Sphygmomanometers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ambulatory and Automated BP Monitors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World Historic Review for Ambulatory and Automated BP Monitors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World 14-Year Perspective for Ambulatory and Automated BP Monitors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Blood Pressure Transducers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World Historic Review for Blood Pressure Transducers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World 14-Year Perspective for Blood Pressure Transducers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Rising Incidence and Needed Improvements in Hypertension Control Drive Healthy Market Growth

Growing Awareness of Morning Hypertension Tracking in the US

Increasing Preference for Small Monitors

Hypertension Prevalence in the US: A Statistical Review

Table 35: High Blood Pressure Prevalence in the US by Gender (2016E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: High Blood Pressure Prevalence in the US (2016E): Prevalence Rates for Male and Female Population by Age Groups (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: High Blood Pressure Prevalence in the US (2016E): Prevalence Rates for Male and Female Population by Ethnic Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Inadequate Patient Adherence to Recommended Lifestyle Changes Benefit Market Demand

Downward Trend in BP Monitor Prices Drive Market Adoption

Aging Population: A Weighty Growth Driver

Table 38: US Population Breakdown by Age Group (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: Aging Population in the US (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: US Elderly Population: Expected Growth Rates Over the Years 2005-2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strong Association between Obesity and Hypertension Spur Demand for BPM Instruments

Key Factors Contributing to Rising Incidence of Obesity in the US

Table 41: Obesity Prevalence in the US Adult Population by Age Group: 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Mounting Healthcare Spending Drive Sales of Self Care BP Monitoring Devices

Table 42: US National Health Spending (In US$ Trillion): 2014-2019 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Prominence of Wireless Data Transmission to Fuel Demand for Advanced BP Devices

Ban on Mercury Usage in BP Monitors

Competitive Landscape

Table 43: Leading Players in the US Home BP Monitors Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Omron Healthcare, A&D Medical and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: Leading Blood Pressure Kit Brands in the US (2016E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for HoMedics, Lifesource, Omron, Omron 10 Series Plus, Smartheart, Private Label, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Regulatory Overview

ANSI/AAMI SP9-1994 American National Standard for Non- Automated Sphygmomanometers

ANSI/AAMI SP10-1992 American National Standard for Electronic or Automated Sphygmomanometers

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 45: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Blood Pressure Monitoring & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Sphygmomanometers (Aneroid Sphygmomanometers and Digital Sphygmomanometers), Ambulatory and Automated BP Monitors, and Blood Pressure Transducers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: The US Historic Review for Blood Pressure Monitoring & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Sphygmomanometers (Aneroid Sphygmomanometers and Digital Sphygmomanometers), Ambulatory and Automated BP Monitors, and Blood Pressure Transducers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: The US 14-Year Perspective for Blood Pressure Monitoring & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Sphygmomanometers (Aneroid Sphygmomanometers and Digital Sphygmomanometers), Ambulatory and Automated BP Monitors, and Blood Pressure Transducers Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

Market Analysis

Table 48: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Blood Pressure Monitoring & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Sphygmomanometers (Aneroid Sphygmomanometers and Digital Sphygmomanometers), Ambulatory and Automated BP Monitors, and Blood Pressure Transducers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: Canadian Historic Review for Blood Pressure Monitoring & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Sphygmomanometers (Aneroid Sphygmomanometers and Digital Sphygmomanometers), Ambulatory and Automated BP Monitors, and Blood Pressure Transducers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Blood Pressure Monitoring & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Sphygmomanometers (Aneroid Sphygmomanometers and Digital Sphygmomanometers), Ambulatory and Automated BP Monitors, and Blood Pressure Transducers Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Growing Aging Population Drives the Blood Pressure Monitoring Market

Table 51: Aging Population in Japan (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Japan: Home to Omron Healthcare, the Global Leader in Home- Based BP Monitors

Product Launches

B.Market Analytics

Table 52: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Blood Pressure Monitoring & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - phygmomanometers (Aneroid Sphygmomanometers and Digital Sphygmomanometers), Ambulatory and Automated BP Monitors, and Blood Pressure Transducers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: Japanese Historic Review for Blood Pressure Monitoring & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Sphygmomanometers (Aneroid Sphygmomanometers and Digital Sphygmomanometers), Ambulatory and Automated BP Monitors, and Blood Pressure Transducers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Blood Pressure Monitoring & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Sphygmomanometers (Aneroid Sphygmomanometers and Digital Sphygmomanometers), Ambulatory and Automated BP Monitors, and Blood Pressure Transducers Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Steady Demand for Home Use Devices and Non-invasive Sphygmomanometers Offer Promising Outlook

Growth Drivers in Brief

European Parliament Resolves to Reduce Mercury Utilization

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics

Table 55: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Blood Pressure Monitoring & Measurement Instruments by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: European Historic Review for Blood Pressure Monitoring & Measurement Instruments by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: European 14-Year Perspective for Blood Pressure Monitoring & Measurement Instruments by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Blood Pressure Monitoring & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Sphygmomanometers (Aneroid Sphygmomanometers and Digital Sphygmomanometers), Ambulatory and Automated BP Monitors, and Blood Pressure Transducers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: European Historic Review for Blood Pressure Monitoring & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Sphygmomanometers (Aneroid Sphygmomanometers and Digital Sphygmomanometers), Ambulatory and Automated BP Monitors, and Blood Pressure Transducers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: European 14-Year Perspective for Blood Pressure Monitoring & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Sphygmomanometers (Aneroid Sphygmomanometers and Digital Sphygmomanometers), Ambulatory and Automated BP Monitors, and Blood Pressure Transducers Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

Withings - A Major France-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 61: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Blood Pressure Monitoring & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Sphygmomanometers (Aneroid Sphygmomanometers and Digital Sphygmomanometers), Ambulatory and Automated BP Monitors, and Blood Pressure Transducers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: French Historic Review for Blood Pressure Monitoring & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Sphygmomanometers (Aneroid Sphygmomanometers and Digital Sphygmomanometers), Ambulatory and Automated BP Monitors, and Blood Pressure Transducers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: French 14-Year Perspective for Blood Pressure Monitoring & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Sphygmomanometers (Aneroid Sphygmomanometers and Digital Sphygmomanometers), Ambulatory and Automated BP Monitors, and Blood Pressure Transducers Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 64: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Blood Pressure Monitoring & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Sphygmomanometers (Aneroid Sphygmomanometers and Digital Sphygmomanometers), Ambulatory and Automated BP Monitors, and Blood Pressure Transducers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: German Historic Review for Blood Pressure Monitoring & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Sphygmomanometers (Aneroid Sphygmomanometers and Digital Sphygmomanometers), Ambulatory and Automated BP Monitors, and Blood Pressure Transducers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: German 14-Year Perspective for Blood Pressure Monitoring & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Sphygmomanometers (Aneroid Sphygmomanometers and Digital Sphygmomanometers), Ambulatory and Automated BP Monitors, and Blood Pressure Transducers Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Medel International srl - A Major Italy-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 67: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Blood Pressure Monitoring & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Sphygmomanometers (Aneroid Sphygmomanometers and Digital Sphygmomanometers), Ambulatory and Automated BP Monitors, and Blood Pressure Transducers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Italian Historic Review for Blood Pressure Monitoring & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Sphygmomanometers (Aneroid Sphygmomanometers and Digital Sphygmomanometers), Ambulatory and Automated BP Monitors, and Blood Pressure Transducers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Blood Pressure Monitoring & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Sphygmomanometers (Aneroid Sphygmomanometers and Digital Sphygmomanometers), Ambulatory and Automated BP Monitors, and Blood Pressure Transducers Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Product Launch

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 70: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Blood Pressure Monitoring & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Sphygmomanometers (Aneroid Sphygmomanometers and Digital Sphygmomanometers), Ambulatory and Automated BP Monitors, and Blood Pressure Transducers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: UK Historic Review for Blood Pressure Monitoring & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Sphygmomanometers (Aneroid Sphygmomanometers and Digital Sphygmomanometers), Ambulatory and Automated BP Monitors, and Blood Pressure Transducers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: UK 14-Year Perspective for Blood Pressure Monitoring & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Sphygmomanometers (Aneroid Sphygmomanometers and Digital Sphygmomanometers), Ambulatory and Automated BP Monitors, and Blood Pressure Transducers Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

Table 73: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Blood Pressure Monitoring & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Sphygmomanometers (Aneroid Sphygmomanometers and Digital Sphygmomanometers), Ambulatory and Automated BP Monitors, and Blood Pressure Transducers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: Spanish Historic Review for Blood Pressure Monitoring & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Sphygmomanometers (Aneroid Sphygmomanometers and Digital Sphygmomanometers), Ambulatory and Automated BP Monitors, and Blood Pressure Transducers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Blood Pressure Monitoring & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Sphygmomanometers (Aneroid Sphygmomanometers and Digital Sphygmomanometers), Ambulatory and Automated BP Monitors, and Blood Pressure Transducers Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Market for Digital BP Monitors on the Rise

B.Market Analytics

Table 76: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Blood Pressure Monitoring & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Sphygmomanometers (Aneroid Sphygmomanometers and Digital Sphygmomanometers), Ambulatory and Automated BP Monitors, and Blood Pressure Transducers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Russian Historic Review for Blood Pressure Monitoring & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Sphygmomanometers (Aneroid Sphygmomanometers and Digital Sphygmomanometers), Ambulatory and Automated BP Monitors, and Blood Pressure Transducers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Blood Pressure Monitoring & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Sphygmomanometers (Aneroid Sphygmomanometers and Digital Sphygmomanometers), Ambulatory and Automated BP Monitors, and Blood Pressure Transducers Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Product Launch

Microlife AG - A Major Switzerland-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 79: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Blood Pressure Monitoring & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Sphygmomanometers (Aneroid Sphygmomanometers and Digital Sphygmomanometers), Ambulatory and Automated BP Monitors, and Blood Pressure Transducers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Blood Pressure Monitoring & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Sphygmomanometers (Aneroid Sphygmomanometers and Digital Sphygmomanometers), Ambulatory and Automated BP Monitors, and Blood Pressure Transducers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Blood Pressure Monitoring & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Sphygmomanometers (Aneroid Sphygmomanometers and Digital Sphygmomanometers), Ambulatory and Automated BP Monitors, and Blood Pressure Transducers Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Rising Incidence & Undiagnosed Population in Asian Countries Offer Huge Market Growth Potential

China: Largest BP Monitors Market in Asia-Pacific & Manufacturing Hub for Aneroid Sphygmomanometers

India Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

Table 82: Indian BP Monitoring Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown for Arm and Wrist BP Monitors by Volume (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Indian Arm BP Monitoring Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown for Conventional and Digital BP Monitors by Volume (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Indian BP Monitoring Market by Segment (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Non-Invasive, Digital BP Monitors (Home Monitoring) and Invasive (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Popularity of Digital Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices in India

Other Niche Markets In Asia-Pacific

Australia

Hong Kong

Indonesia

Malaysia

New Zealand

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Product Launches

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 85: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Blood Pressure Monitoring & Measurement Instruments by Geographic Region - China, India, Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Blood Pressure Monitoring & Measurement Instruments by Geographic Region - China, India, Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Blood Pressure Monitoring & Measurement Instruments by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India, Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Blood Pressure Monitoring & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Sphygmomanometers (Aneroid Sphygmomanometers and Digital Sphygmomanometers), Ambulatory and Automated BP Monitors, and Blood Pressure Transducers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Blood Pressure Monitoring & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Sphygmomanometers (Aneroid Sphygmomanometers and Digital Sphygmomanometers), Ambulatory and Automated BP Monitors, and Blood Pressure Transducers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Blood Pressure Monitoring & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Sphygmomanometers (Aneroid Sphygmomanometers and Digital Sphygmomanometers), Ambulatory and Automated BP Monitors, and Blood Pressure Transducers Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. THE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

Market Analysis

Table 91: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Blood Pressure Monitoring & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Sphygmomanometers (Aneroid Sphygmomanometers and Digital Sphygmomanometers), Ambulatory and Automated BP Monitors, and Blood Pressure Transducers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Blood Pressure Monitoring & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Sphygmomanometers (Aneroid Sphygmomanometers and Digital Sphygmomanometers), Ambulatory and Automated BP Monitors, and Blood Pressure Transducers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Middle East & Africa 14-Year Perspective for Blood Pressure Monitoring & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Sphygmomanometers (Aneroid Sphygmomanometers and Digital Sphygmomanometers), Ambulatory and Automated BP Monitors, and Blood Pressure Transducers Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 94: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Blood Pressure Monitoring & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Sphygmomanometers (Aneroid Sphygmomanometers and Digital Sphygmomanometers), Ambulatory and Automated BP Monitors, and Blood Pressure Transducers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: Latin American Historic Review for Blood Pressure Monitoring & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Sphygmomanometers (Aneroid Sphygmomanometers and Digital Sphygmomanometers), Ambulatory and Automated BP Monitors, and Blood Pressure Transducers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Blood Pressure Monitoring & Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Sphygmomanometers (Aneroid Sphygmomanometers and Digital Sphygmomanometers), Ambulatory and Automated BP Monitors, and Blood Pressure Transducers Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 90 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 95) The United States (40) Japan (6) Europe (24) - France (1) - Germany (9) - The United Kingdom (8) - Italy (3) - Rest of Europe (3) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (24) Middle East (1)

