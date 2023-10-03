Global Blood Pressure Monitors Market Research Report 2023: A $3.1 Billion Market by 2031 - North America Dominates but Asia-Pacific Shows Rapid Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blood Pressure Monitors Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blood pressure monitors market size attained a value of USD 1.67 billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 to attain a value of USD 3.10 billion by 2031.

The report gives an in-depth analysis of the key players involved in the blood pressure monitors market, sponsors manufacturing the drugs, and putting them through trials to get FDA approvals.

Blood pressure monitors, also known as sphygmomanometers, play a crucial role in assessing cardiovascular health. These devices are designed to measure blood pressure and are equipped with an inflatable cuff to restrict blood flow and a manometer to record pressure levels.

The uses of blood pressure monitors are multifaceted, including the management of hypertension (high blood pressure) in individuals, ensuring the effectiveness of treatment regimens. They also serve as preventive tools, allowing for the early detection of blood pressure changes that may signify developing health issues, even in those without known heart disease. Moreover, individuals with conditions like diabetes and kidney disease may require regular blood pressure monitoring as part of their care plan.

The benefits of blood pressure monitors are significant. They facilitate the early detection of high blood pressure, a condition often asymptomatic until significant damage has occurred.

For individuals undergoing hypertension treatment, these monitors enable the evaluation of treatment effectiveness, ensuring that medication or lifestyle changes are adequately lowering blood pressure. Additionally, home blood pressure monitors provide convenience, allowing for more frequent measurements in a comfortable environment.

This is particularly beneficial for individuals with "white-coat hypertension," a phenomenon where blood pressure readings are elevated in clinical settings but normal at home. Furthermore, regular blood pressure monitoring aids in assessing an individual's overall cardiovascular risk, enabling healthcare providers to make informed decisions regarding treatment strategies.

In summary, blood pressure monitors are essential tools in healthcare for measuring blood pressure, managing hypertension, and assessing overall cardiovascular risk. They provide convenience, enable early detection, and allow for the evaluation of treatment effectiveness

Blood Pressure Monitors Market Scenario

The global blood pressure monitors market is projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of hypertension and other cardiovascular diseases, coupled with the growing global geriatric population

The rising awareness about the dangers of uncontrolled hypertension, initiatives from governments and health organizations to promote regular blood pressure monitoring, and advancements in technology are also contributing to the expansion of the market. The advent of digital, wearable, and smartphone-connected blood pressure monitors has made the process more convenient and accurate, driving their adoption among consumers

Home-based blood pressure monitoring is emerging as a significant trend, particularly due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has highlighted the importance of remote and self-monitoring healthcare devices. These devices allow patients to regularly monitor their blood pressure from the comfort of their homes, which not only offers convenience but also helps to avoid "white-coat hypertension," where blood pressure readings are higher in a clinical setting due to anxiety

Regionally, North America holds a significant share of the blood pressure monitors market, given its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and high awareness levels about preventive healthcare. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to factors such as a large patient pool, increasing healthcare awareness, and improving healthcare infrastructure

Despite the growth drivers, the market faces challenges such as a lack of awareness and healthcare access in some regions, and the potential inaccuracy of some digital monitors. Addressing these issues will be crucial for the market to realize its full potential

In conclusion, the global blood pressure monitors market is on a growth trajectory, driven by an increasing prevalence of hypertension, technological advancements, and a shift towards home-based monitoring. However, market players must address existing challenges to sustain and enhance this growth.

Key Players

Koninklijke Philips N.V

HILL-ROM HOLDINGS, INC

Omron Healthcare, Inc

Masimo

Nihon Kohden Corporation

GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)

Beurer GmbH

American Diagnostic Corporation

SunTech Medical, Inc

Market Segmentations

Blood Pressure Market Breakup by Product

Sphygmomanometer

Mercury

Aneroid

Digital

Automated BP Monitors

Ambulatory BP Monitors

Blood Pressure Monitors Market Breakup by End user

Hospitals and Clinics

Home Healthcare

Others

Blood Pressure Monitors Market Breakup by Region

North America

United States of America

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Australia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vfkn9q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets