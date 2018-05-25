Global Bloodstream Infection Testing (Conventional & Non-Conventional) Market Report 2018-2022

DUBLIN, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Bloodstream Infection Testing Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global bloodstream infection testing market to grow at a CAGR of 7.11% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Bloodstream Infection Testing Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increased adoption of automation in healthcare. The healthcare industry is steadily adopting automated solutions to reduce the cost incurred on staffing and to generate accurate results. Also, automated solutions aid healthcare professionals in reducing the time taken for manually intensive tasks.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing hospital visits. Hospitals are extremely responsible for spreading infections and increasing the rise in morbidity and mortality in hospitalized patients. The exposure of intensive care units to multiple invasive, therapeutic, and diagnostic procedures, increases the risk of spreading infections.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of instruments. The automated BSI testing products such as blood culture test instruments and equipment are generally expensive. The real-time PCR instruments are more expensive than other instruments.
Key vendors
- Abbott
- BD
- bioMrieux
- Danaher
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
- Segmentation by technology
- Comparison by technology
- Global BSI testing market by conventional testing
- Global BSI testing market by non-conventional testin
- Market opportunity by technology
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- BSI testing market in Americas
- BSI testing market in EMEA
- BSI testing market in APAC
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increased adoption of automation in healthcare
- Increasing demand for infection control committees in hospitals
- Increasing number of blood donors
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h2khd8/global?w=5
