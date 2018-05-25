Global Bloodstream Infection Testing (Conventional & Non-Conventional) Market Report 2018-2022

The global bloodstream infection testing market to grow at a CAGR of 7.11% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Bloodstream Infection Testing Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increased adoption of automation in healthcare. The healthcare industry is steadily adopting automated solutions to reduce the cost incurred on staffing and to generate accurate results. Also, automated solutions aid healthcare professionals in reducing the time taken for manually intensive tasks.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing hospital visits. Hospitals are extremely responsible for spreading infections and increasing the rise in morbidity and mortality in hospitalized patients. The exposure of intensive care units to multiple invasive, therapeutic, and diagnostic procedures, increases the risk of spreading infections.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of instruments. The automated BSI testing products such as blood culture test instruments and equipment are generally expensive. The real-time PCR instruments are more expensive than other instruments.

Key vendors

Abbott

BD

bioMrieux

Danaher

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

Segmentation by technology

Comparison by technology

Global BSI testing market by conventional testing

Global BSI testing market by non-conventional testin

Market opportunity by technology

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

BSI testing market in Americas

BSI testing market in EMEA

BSI testing market in APAC

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increased adoption of automation in healthcare

Increasing demand for infection control committees in hospitals

Increasing number of blood donors

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 15: APPENDIX



