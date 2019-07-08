NEW YORK, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05793310/?utm_source=PRN



Global blow fill seal market was valued at around $ 350 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $ 466.2 million by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9%. Growing demand for blow fill seal technology in pharmaceutical industry owing to its versatile features such as ease in processing, aseptic filling and hermetic sealing is anticipated to propel growth in the market. Blow fill seal technology is an automated contamination free packaging technique wherein, liquid formulations are filled and sealed in a continuous process.

The market for blow-fill-seal technology is growing on account of increasing middle-class population and rising demand for blow fill seal technology from the chemical, pharmaceutical, automotive and food and beverage industries.In terms of raw material, the market for blow-fill-seal technology is categorized into polypropylene (PP), high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and low-density polyethylene (LDPE) and others.



LDPE dominates global blow-fill-seal technology market as it is replacing glass products. In terms of product, the market is categorized into bottles, vials, ampoules and pre-filled syringes & injectables.

Vials category accounted for the largest share in 2018 and is also expected to be the fastest growing category during the forecast period as well owing to the increasing demand for single dose packaging of pharmaceutical products.

Asia-Pacific dominates global blow-fill-seal technology market and is anticipated to continue its dominance during forecast period as well. The growth of Asia-Pacific blow fill seal technology market is mainly attributable to growing demand for hygienic packaging in the pharmaceutical business.

Few of the major companies operating in global blow-fill-seal technology market are Recipharm AB, Catalent Inc., Pharmapack, Unither Pharmaceuticals, Curida AS, Unipharma, Weiler Engineering Inc., Unicep, The Ritedose Corporation and Rommelag Kunststoff-Maschinen Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast global blow fill seal technology market size.

• To forecast global blow fill seal technology market based on type, raw material, product, machine type, end-user and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global blow fill seal technology market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global blow fill seal technology market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for blow fill seal technology market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of products using blow fill seal technology.



Some of the leading players in global blow fill seal technology market are Recipharm AB, Catalent Inc., Pharmapack, Unither Pharmaceuticals, Curida AS, Unipharma, Weiler Engineering Inc., Unicep, The Ritedose Corporation and Rommelag Kunststoff-Maschinen Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of technology providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in global blow fill seal technology market.

The analyst calculated global blow fill seal technology market size using a top-down approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and end-users for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Blow fill seal technology manufacturers and suppliers

• Government and other regulatory bodies

• Research institutes and organizations

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as technology providers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global blow fill seal technology market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:

o Heat Sensitive

o Light sensitive

o Oxygen Sensitive

• Market, By Raw Material:

o Low–Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

o Polypropylene (PP)

o High–Density Polyethylene (HDPL)

o Others

• Market, By Machine Type:

o Horizonal form

o Vertical form

• Market, By Product

o Vials

o Bottles

o Ampoules

o Prefilled Syringes & Injectables

• Market, By End-User

o Pharmaceutical

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

Germany

Italy

France

United Kingdom

Spain

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global blow fill seal technology market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05793310/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

