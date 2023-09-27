Global Blue Ammonia Industry Research Report 2023-2030: Increasing Government Investments in Commercialization of Emission Control Technologies Fueling Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blue Ammonia Market by Technology (Steam Methane Reforming (SMR), Autothermal Reforming (ATR), Gas Partial Oxidation), End-use Application (Industrial Feedstock, Power Generation, Transportation) and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Blue ammonia market is estimated to grow from USD 78 million in 2023 to USD 7,664 million by 2030; it is expected to record a CAGR of 62.3% from 2024 to 2030

This comprehensive report delves into the global blue ammonia market, offering insights into its segmentation by sector, application, and region. It provides an in-depth qualitative and quantitative analysis, addressing key market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and trends. Additionally, the report explores critical aspects of the market, including a competitive landscape analysis, market dynamics, value-based market estimates, and future trends in the blue ammonia industry.

Governments worldwide are actively promoting the adoption of blue ammonia technologies through favorable regulations and financial incentives. These initiatives encompass research and development funding, subsidies to support blue ammonia production and infrastructure, and legislative measures aimed at encouraging blue ammonia utilization across various industries. These strategic programs have significantly contributed to the expansion of the blue ammonia market.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the second-largest market share in the blue ammonia sector from 2023 to 2030, following Europe and North America. Asia Pacific stands as a prominent market for green technology adoption, driven by government initiatives to achieve ambitious greenhouse gas emission reduction targets.

Notably, Japan and South Korea have made substantial investments in fuel cell adoption, particularly since 2009, driven by the commercialization of Japanese fuel cell micro-CHP products. The energy sector has witnessed a substantial influx of investment in recent years, bolstering the blue ammonia generation market. Meanwhile, China and India, two of the world's most populous countries, maintain agriculture as a vital component of their economies, further influencing the blue ammonia market's growth trajectory.

Within this dynamic market, a select group of major players with extensive regional presence holds dominance. Linde plc (Ireland), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (US), Air Liquide (France), Worthington Industries (US), Cryolor (France), Hexagon Purus (Norway), and NPROXX (Netherlands) emerge as the leading players in the blue ammonia market.

These market leaders employ various strategies to maintain their competitive edge, including launching innovative products, entering strategic contracts and agreements, and making significant investments and expansions in the blue ammonia sector.

Steam Methane Reforming: The largest segment of the blue ammonia market, by technology

Based on sector, the blue ammonia market has been split into three segments: steam methane reforming, autothermal reforming and gas partial oxidation.

Steam methane reforming is expected to be the second largest segment during the forecast period followed by autothermal reforming. As companies and regions seek to reduce their carbon footprints, blue ammonia serves as a bridge solution, allowing them to continue using existing natural gas infrastructure while shifting to a more sustainable energy source.

By application, the industrial feedstock segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period

Based on application, the blue ammonia market is segmented into transportation, power generation and industrial feedstock. The industrial feedstock segment is expected to be the largest segment the blue ammonia market during the forecast period owing to the rise in demand from the fertilizer industry.

Furthermore, the burgeoning blue ammonia economy in the chemical industry is supported by policymaker initiatives at the European and national levels, with an estimated investment of € 430 billion necessary by 2030. Methanol output in North America is likely to increase significantly.

Companies in North America are forging strategic alliances to boost methane and ammonia production. For example, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. purchased an ammonia production facility in Waggaman from Incitec Pivot Limited.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $420 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7664.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 62.3 % Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Growing Focus on Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions to Create Lucrative Opportunities for Market Players

Blue Ammonia Market in North America to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period Industrial Feedstock and China to Dominate Asia-Pacific Blue Ammonia Market in 2024

to Dominate Asia-Pacific Blue Ammonia Market in 2024 Autothermal Reforming Technology to Hold Largest Share of Blue Ammonia Market in 2030

Industrial Feedstock Segment to Account for Largest Share of Blue Ammonia Market in 2030

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Focus on Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Increasing Efforts Toward Empowering Hydrogen Economy

Rising Demand for Eco-Friendly Fertilizers

Increasing Government Investments in Commercialization of Emission Control Technologies

Restraints

High Cost Associated with Infrastructure Set Up for Blue Ammonia Production

Opportunities

Potential of Blue Ammonia as Maritime Fuel

Growing Demand for Blue Ammonia to Generate Power

Challenges

Limited Awareness About Blue Ammonia Within Specific Industries

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Providers of Blue Ammonia

Supply Chain Analysis

Technology Providers and Epc Contractors

Feedstock Suppliers

Blue Hydrogen Suppliers

Blue Ammonia Producers

End-users

Market Mapping

Technology Analysis

Recent Advancements in Blue Ammonia Production Process

Company Profiles

Key Blue Ammonia Producers

Yara International Asa

Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

Oci

Cf Industries Holdings, Inc.

Ma'Aden

Qatar Fertiliser Company (Qafco)

Shell plc

Exxonmobil Corporation

Linde plc

Nutrien Ltd.

Uniper Se

Adnoc Group

Lsb Industries

Other Blue Ammonia Producers

Eurochem Group

Itochu Corporation

Tecnicas Reunidas S.A.

Pao Novatek

Technology Providers

Kbr Inc.

Topsoe

Thyssenkrupp Uhde GmbH

Epc Companies

Technip Energies N.V.

Mairetecnimont S.P.A.

Saipem

