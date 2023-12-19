Global Blue Ammonia Market Report - Detailed Profiles of Leading Market Participants - CF Industries, Nutrien, OCI Global, Qatar Fertilizer (QAFCO), Sabic and Yara International

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blue Ammonia Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Blue ammonia, an emerging industry, is set to develop as a sustainable alternative to grey ammonia. Blue ammonia has the potential to decarbonize the fertilizer industry and help the industry achieve the Paris Agreement target by 2050. Blue ammonia is also likely to revolutionize the maritime, power, and energy sectors. Blue ammonia can be a zero-carbon fuel for the shipping industry. It has the potential to play a significant role in low-carbon power generation and as a hydrogen carrier.



Blue ammonia is nothing but ammonia produced from natural gas accompanied by carbon capture and storage. Over 90% of the carbon emitted during ammonia production is captured and sequestered. This process minimizes the impact of greenhouse gas emissions on the climate.



The blue ammonia acts as a transition between grey ammonia and green ammonia. It helps industries quickly reduce their carbon footprints while building infrastructure for green ammonia. Blue ammonia decarbonizes the fertilizer industry and the petrochemical and steel industries. Big fertilizer and oil and gas companies are involved in blue ammonia projects. Prominent players like Shell, BP, Saudi Aramco, and Mitsubishi have invested in blue ammonia.



This report will explore the developments in blue ammonia projects. The market scenario of blue ammonia projects invested globally and definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market will be provided, followed by a detailed analysis of the regions, technologies, and applications. This report will analyze the state of global blue ammonia production by companies and their applications. Furthermore, the ongoing market trends, growth drivers, and challenges impeding the market are also discussed.



The Report Includes

An overview of the global market landscape related to the blue ammonia

In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2022, estimated figures for 2023, as well as forecasts for 2028. This analysis includes projections of Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGRs) spanning through 2028

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to blue ammonia, accompanied by a comprehensive market share analysis categorized by technology, application, and geographical region

Highlights of the current and future market potential and a detailed analysis of the regulatory framework and reimbursement scenarios

Review of patents, product pipeline, ESG trends, and emerging technologies related to blue ammonia

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

Detailed profiles of leading market participants, providing a descriptive overview of their respective businesses

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Market Outlook

Market Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Market for Blue Ammonia by Technology

Chapter 5 Market for Blue Ammonia by Application

Chapter 6 Market for Blue Ammonia by Region

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Blue Ammonia Industry: An ESG Perspective

ESG Issues in the Blue Ammonia Industry

Blue Ammonia Industry ESG Performance Analysis

ESG Practices, by Companies

ESG Risk and Opportunities

Case Study

ESG Performance of CF Industries.

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Market Share

Strategy

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

CF Industries

Nutrien Ltd.

OCI Global

Qatar Fertilizer Co. (QAFCO)

Sabic

Yara International ASA

