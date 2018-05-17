Global Board Games Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are Asmode Editions, Goliath B.V., Grand Prix International, Hasbro & Ravensburger

DUBLIN, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Board Games Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global board games market's CAGR is expected to be close to 23%, however, the market's growth momentum will decelerate owing to a decrease in the year over year growth.
Global Board Games Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for board games among millennials. With the increasing number of millennials preferring playing board games like Monopoly and Scrabble for socializing purposes, several game-based cafes and bars have evolved in the recent years.
One trend in the market is growing developments of apps based on board games. With the growing penetration of smartphones, board games manufacturers are focusing on developing applications based on board games. Furthermore, companies in the board games industry are leveraging various new digital technologies such as using a timer or assistants to develop games including mobile application as a part of their gameplay.
Key vendors
- Asmode Editions
- Goliath B.V.
- Grand Prix International
- Hasbro
- Ravensburger
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline
- Online
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Tabletop board games
- Card and dice games
- RPGs Market opportunity by product
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing development of apps based on board games
- Increasing number of projects funded by crowdfunding platforms
- Sharing through social media
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lk42v3/global_board?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-board-games-market-2018-2022-key-vendors-are-asmode-editions-goliath-bv-grand-prix-international-hasbro--ravensburger-300650431.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article