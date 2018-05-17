Global Board Games Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are Asmode Editions, Goliath B.V., Grand Prix International, Hasbro & Ravensburger

The global board games market's CAGR is expected to be close to 23%, however, the market's growth momentum will decelerate owing to a decrease in the year over year growth.

Global Board Games Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for board games among millennials. With the increasing number of millennials preferring playing board games like Monopoly and Scrabble for socializing purposes, several game-based cafes and bars have evolved in the recent years.



One trend in the market is growing developments of apps based on board games. With the growing penetration of smartphones, board games manufacturers are focusing on developing applications based on board games. Furthermore, companies in the board games industry are leveraging various new digital technologies such as using a timer or assistants to develop games including mobile application as a part of their gameplay.



Key vendors

Asmode Editions

Goliath B.V.

Grand Prix International

Hasbro

Ravensburger

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



Comparison by distribution channel

Offline

Online

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Tabletop board games



Card and dice games

RPGs Market opportunity by product

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Growing development of apps based on board games

Increasing number of projects funded by crowdfunding platforms

Sharing through social media

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



