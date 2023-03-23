Global Board Games Market 2023 - 2028: Key Players Include Asmodee, Hasbro, Mattel and Ravensburger

DUBLIN, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Board Games Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global board games market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.27% from 2022 to 2028



Market Trends and Drivers

Strategic Product Introductions



The market is driven by the entertainment value associated with the products, and innovation in product portfolios is one of the crucial factors to sustain in the industry. Consumers' tendency to switch to various board game products has significantly increased in the past five years.

Innovation plays a significant role in the board games market that runs on a tight margin. The industry has seen a lot of innovation by vendors, such as increased technology use as vendors incorporate digital components into their games to enhance the gaming experience.

Vendors are focusing on introducing new themes & mechanics to create distinct and engaging experiences. For instance, "Wingspan" is a board game that features birds and their habitats, and "Gloomhaven" is a game that combines elements of role-playing games with tactical combat.



Rising Number of Board Game Cafes



With the increasing number of game cafes worldwide, businesses have drawn many buyers in the past few years. These game bars and cafes have been phenomenal success and have achieved tremendous global prominence. Board game cafes are quite common in western European countries such as the UK, France, and the North American region. Board game cafes are places where people play games and simultaneously engage with other gamers.

Owing to their increasing popularity, certain cafes and shops also provide snacks and drinks during games. The increasing popularity of board game cafes is helping manufacturers to understand the kind of games that appeal to the larger section of players. This, in turn, helps vendors cater to customers' requirements, thus ensuring the steady growth of the board games market.



Industry Challenge Analysis

Market Disturbance Tariffs & Trade Slumps



One of the major challenges for the global board games market is the impact of global trade wars and tariffs imposed across borders. Factors such as reduced access to credit, job losses, bankruptcies, low consumer confidence, and other macroeconomic factors significantly impact the demand for board games.

The economic impact of changes in trade relations between the U.S. and other countries, including the U.S. and China, or a new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or even changes in the EU, such as the Brexit outcome, can have a significant impact on the financial status of major vendors such as Hasbro and Mattel.

Certain political trade tensions prevailing across the globe are a cause of concern for certain manufacturing industries. For instance, the trade war between the U.S. and China (two big industries for the board games market) is raising tension among printers across the globe having direct or indirect trade relations with these countries. There is a possible risk of further escalation and retaliatory actions between the two countries.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT



The puzzle type dominated the global board games market and generated a revenue of over USD 6.9 billion in 2022. The segment focuses on the jigsaw, 3D puzzles, slider puzzles, Rubik's cubes, and other brain teasers. Following puzzle games, tabletop games market was the second largest revenue generator, holding a share of over 23% in 2022.

Tabletop board games are gaining popularity as these games force people to interact, thus making the bond stronger. The industry has witnessed a spurt in demand for various tabletop board games.

While preschool kids are more interested in chance-based tabletop board games, strategy-based board games are witnessing higher demand among grade-schoolers, teenagers, and adults. Tabletop games are effective in developing cognitive skills in children.



Segmentation by Product

Puzzles

Tabletop Board Games

Collectible Card Games

Card & Dice Games

Miniature Games

RPG Board Games

INSIGHTS BY THEME



The educational board games segment dominated the global board games market with over 41% share owing to the higher penetration of puzzles among end-users.

The educational board games segment is expected to witness significant demand in the years ahead, owing to the ability of such games to develop basic preschool skills. Color matching, identifying letters, alphabets, numbers, counting, identifying shapes and patterns, developing fine motor skills, and strategic thinking skills, among others, are some of the key offerings of such games.



Segmentation by Theme

Educational Board Games

Strategy & War Board Games

Fantasy Board Games

Sports Board Games

Others Board Games

INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



The offline segment accounted for the highest market revenue, with over 54% industry share in the global board games market in 2022.

However, due to the rising internet penetration worldwide, the offline segment will face strong competition from the online segment in the future. Many retail players such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Best Buy, and Target stock and showcase products in their retail outlets, leading to higher visibility of these games in the industry during the forecast period.

However, the online board games market segment is witnessing high traction from the US and other European countries, particularly Germany and the UK. Sales from the online channel is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period.



Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Offline

Specialty Stores

Mass Market Players

Other Stores

Online

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



North America dominated the global board games market, accounting for a 28.88% share in 2022. The board games played in North America are different from European board games. Americans prefer to play board games based on the luck factor with extra focus on defeating opponents.

However, American-style board games are less fun as the players can be easily eliminated from the game. Thus, American board games do not fully engage the players. Therefore, the region is witnessing high demand for Euro-style board games. For instance, European strategy games such as The Settlers of Catan or Catan have carved inroads into the U.S. board games market in the recent past.



Segmentation by Geography

North America

US

Canada

APAC

China

India

Japan

Indonesia

South Korea

Australia

Malaysia

Singapore

Thailand

New Zealand

Vietnam

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Russia

Italy

Sweden

Norway

Spain

Denmark

Switzerland

Iceland

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest Of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Egypt

Turkey

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Competition in the board games market is highly intensified due to the influx of several local players. Products have witnessed a significant push in popularity, mainly among residential users.

Product development in the board games market requires less investment than in other markets, such as mobile gadgets, video games, and others. This influx has also tightened the profit margin for global players. Product counterfeiting, especially for card and dice games, has turned industry dynamics complex for big commercial players.



Key Company Profiles

Asmodee Group

Hasbro

Mattel

Ravensburger

Other Prominent Vendors

Asmadi Games

Bezier Games

com

Buffalo Games

Clementoni

CMON

Disney

Funko

Games Workshop

Gibsons Games

Goliath Games

Grey Fox Games

IELLO Games

Indie Boards and Cards

INI

Epoch Everlasting Play

Imago Group

Kamings Trade

Learning Resources

Lifestyle Boardgames

Loony Labs

Ludo Fact

Melissa & Doug

MindWare

North Star Games

Orchard Toys

Panda Game Manufacturing

Pegasus Spiele

Piatnik

Reaper Miniatures

Rio Grande Games

Games Schmidt Spiele

Spin Master

Spontaneous Games

Sunsout

Surprised Stare Games

Talicor

Trend Enterprises

Ultra Pro International

University Games

USAOPOLY

Winning Moves Games

WizKids

Zobmondo

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. How big is the board games market?

2. What is the growth rate of the board games market?

3. Who are the key players in the global board games market?

4. What are the key driving factors in the board games market?

5. Which region dominates the global board games market?

