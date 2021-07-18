Global Boat Docks and Lifts Market in Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry|Discover Company Insights in Technavio
North America contributes to the highest incremental growth of 42% of the boat docks and lifts market during the forecast period, as per Technavio.
AirBerth Marketing PTY LTD., Aqua-Lifts, Basta Boatlifts, and DECO Boat Lifts are the three major market participants for the boat docks and lifts market.
Jul 18, 2021, 08:20 ET
NEW YORK, July 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Increasing customer engagement in the marina and recreational boating activities and increasing demand for outboard engine-operated powerboats will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. COVID-19 will have at Par on the boat docks and lifts market. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.
The boat docks and lifts market in the construction machinery & heavy trucks is expected to grow by USD 220.91 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during 2021-2025, as per the new report from Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Boat Docks and Lifts Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist boat docks and lifts market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the boat docks and lifts market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the boat docks and lifts market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of boat docks and lifts market vendors
Boat Docks and Lifts Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the boat docks and lifts market. AirBerth Marketing PTY LTD., Aqua-Lifts, Basta Boatlifts, DECO Boat Lifts, Dolphin Boat Lifts Inc., FLOE International Inc., IMM Quality Boat Lifts, Midwest Industries Inc., Sunstream Corp., and Waterfront Brands are some of the major market participants.
This study identifies the increasing demand for outboard engine-operated powerboats as one of the prime reasons driving the Boat Docks and Lifts Market growth during the next few years.
