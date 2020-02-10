Global Boat Rental Market: Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Boat Rental Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the boat rental market, with the help of a comprehensive outlook, provides readers with an assessment of the global market landscape. The study on the boat rental market analyzes the scenario for the period of 2019 to 2027, wherein, 2018 is the base year. This report enables readers to make important decisions with regard to their business, with the help of a wealth of information enclosed in the study.



This study on the boat rental market also provides data on the developments made by important players and stakeholders in the market, along with a competitive analysis. The report also provides an understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities, along with the trends and restraints in the landscape. Presented in a clear sanctioned manner, this report on the boat rental market offers readers an individual understanding of the overall market.



This study also discusses the underlying trends and the impact of various factors driving the boat rental market, along with their influence on the evolution of the market.



This study also offers Porter's Five Point Analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory scenario, and SWOT analysis of the boat rental market in order to elaborate crucial growth tactics and opportunities for market players contributing to the market.



Key Questions Answered

How much revenue will the boat rental market generate by the end of the forecast period?

Which segment of the boat rental market is likely to hold the maximum market share by 2027?

Which regions currently contribute the maximum share to the overall boat rental market?

What are the key drivers for the boat rental market?

Which region is likely to be a lucrative market during the forecast period?

How are shifting trends taking place across various regions?

What are the major advancements being witnessed in the boat rental market?

How do regulatory norms affect the market for boat rental?

This report answers these questions and more about the boat rental market, aiding major stakeholders and key players in making the right decisions, and strategizing for the advancement of their business.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Boat Rental Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Boat Rental Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global Boat Rental Market

3.1. Global Boat Rental Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2018-2027



4. Boat Rental Market Overview

4.1. Overview

4.2. Key Trend Analysis

4.3. Boat Rental Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.4. Opportunity

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Value Chain Analysis

4.6.1. List of Key Manufacturers

4.6.2. List of Customers

4.6.3. Level of Integration

4.7. SWOT Analysis



5. Boat Rental Market: Impact Factors

5.1. Per Capita Income

5.2. Lifestyle

5.3. Weather

5.4. Fuel Cost



6. Boat Rental Market: High Potential Markets



7. Global Boat Rental Market: End Consumer Insight Analysis

7.1. Expense Benefits

7.2. Service Availability & Ease of Access

7.3. Boat Structure

7.4. Fares



8. Global Boat Rental Market: Ecosystem Mapping



9. Global Boat Rental Market Analysis and Forecast, by Propulsion

9.1. Introduction & Definition

9.2. Key Findings

9.3. Global Boat Rental Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Propulsion, 2018-2027

9.3.1. Fuel Powered

9.3.2. Electric Boats

9.3.3. Sailed

9.4. Global Boat Rental Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Propulsion



10. Global Boat Rental Market Analysis and Forecast, by Business Model

10.1. Introduction & Definition

10.2. Key Findings

10.3. Global Boat Rental Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Business Model, 2018-2027

10.3.1. Charter

10.3.2. Day Cruise

10.3.3. Lux Charter

10.3.4. Lux Day Cruise

10.3.5. Tour

10.3.6. Event/ B2B

10.3.7. Peer to Peer (P2P)

10.3.8. Business to consumer (B2C)

10.4. Global Boat Rental Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Business Model



11. Global Boat Rental Market Analysis and Forecast, by Length

11.1. Introduction & Definition

11.2. Key Findings

11.3. Global Boat Rental Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Length, 2018-2027

11.3.1. Up to 28 Feet

11.3.2. 28 to 45 Feet

11.3.3. More than 45 Feet

11.4. Global Boat Rental Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Length



12. Global Boat Rental Market Analysis and Forecast, by Boat Class

12.1. Introduction & Definition

12.2. Key Findings

12.3. Global Boat Rental Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Boat Class, 2018-2027

12.3.1. Luxury

12.3.2. Sports

12.3.3. Others

12.4. Boat Rental Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Boat Class



13. Global Boat Rental Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

13.1. Key Findings

13.2. Global Boat Rental Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2018-2027

13.2.1. North America

13.2.2. Latin America

13.2.3. Europe

13.2.4. Asia-Pacific

13.2.5. Middle East & Africa

13.3. Boat Rental Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region



14. North America Boat Rental Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2018-2027



15. Europe Boat Rental Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2018-2027



16. Asia-Pacific Boat Rental Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2018-2027



17. Middle East & Africa Boat Rental Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2018-2027



18. Latin America Boat Rental Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2018-2027



19. Competition Landscape

19.1. Boat Rental Market Share Analysis, by Company (2018)

19.2. Boat Rental Market Player - Competition Matrix (by Tier and Size of Companies)

19.3. Key Boat Rental Market Players (Details - Overview, Overall Volume & Revenue, Recent Developments, Strategy)



Blue Bay Marine

Blue Boat Yacht Entertainment Company

BoatJump, S.L.

BoatSetter

Click&Boat

GetMyBoat Inc.

Globe Sailor

Incrediblue

Le Boat

Nautal

Navigare Yachting

Odyssey Boats

Sailo Inc.

The Moorings

West Coast Marine

Yachtico Inc.

ZizooBoats GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wgz5li

