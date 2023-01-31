Global Boat Rental Market Report 2022 to 2031 - Featuring Click&Boat, GLOBE SAILOR, Incrediblue, Le Boat and Nautal Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Boat Rental Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on the global boat rental market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

The report provides revenue of the global boat rental market for the period 2017-2031, considering 2021 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year.

The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global boat rental market from 2022 to 2031.

Companies Mentioned

GETMYBOAT Inc.

Brunswick Group

BRP

Beneteau Group

Blue Bay Marine

Blue Boat Yacht Entertainment Company

Boatjump S.L.

Boatsetter

Click&Boat

GLOBE SAILOR

Incrediblue

Le Boat

Nautal

Navigare Yachting

Odyssey Boats

Sailo Inc.

THE MOORINGS

West Coast Marine

Yachtico Inc.

YANMAR Marine International

Zizooboats GmbH

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview

2.1. Macro-economic Factors

2.2. Analysis and Recommendations

2.3. Market Dynamics

2.3.1. Drivers

2.3.2. Restraints

2.3.3. Opportunity

2.4. Market Factor Analysis

2.4.1. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.4.2. SWOT Analysis

2.4.3. Value Chain Analysis

2.5. Regulatory Scenario

2.6. Key Trend Analysis

2.7. Cost Structure Analysis

2.8. Profit Margin Analysis



3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis - Boat Rental Market



4. Global Boat Rental Market, by Business Model

4.1. Market Snapshot

4.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings

4.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

4.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

4.2. Global Boat Rental Market Size Analysis & Forecast, 2017-2031, by Business Model

4.2.1. Charter

4.2.2. Day Cruise

4.2.3. Lux Charter

4.2.4. Lux Day Cruise

4.2.5. Tour

4.2.6. Event/ B2B

4.2.7. Peer to Peer (P2P)



5. Global Boat Rental Market, by Boat Size

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings

5.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

5.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

5.2. Global Boat Rental Market Size Analysis & Forecast, 2017-2031, by Boat Size

5.2.1. Up to 20 Feet

5.2.2. 21 Feet - 35 Feet

5.2.3. 36 Feet - 50 Feet



6. Global Boat Rental Market, by Technology

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings

6.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

6.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

6.2. Global Boat Rental Market Size Analysis & Forecast, 2017-2031, by Technology

6.2.1. Service & Maintenance

6.2.2. Connected Systems

6.2.3. Fleet Management

6.2.4. Assistance Systems

6.2.5. Monitoring Systems

6.2.6. Others



7. Global Boat Rental Market, by Boat Class

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings

7.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

7.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

7.2. Global Boat Rental Market Size Analysis & Forecast, 2017-2031, by Boat Class

7.2.1. Luxury

7.2.2. Sports

7.2.3. Entry

7.2.4. Others



8. Global Boat Rental Market, by Propulsion

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings

8.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

8.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

8.2. Global Boat Rental Market Size Analysis & Forecast, 2017-2031, by Propulsion

8.2.1. Fuel Powered

8.2.2. Outboard Engine

8.2.3. Sterndrive/ Inboard Engine

8.2.4. Electric Boats

8.2.5. Sailed

8.2.6. Others



9. Global Boat Rental Market, by Region

9.1. Market Snapshot

9.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings

9.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

9.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

9.2. Global Boat Rental Market Size Analysis & Forecast, 2017-2031, by Region

9.2.1. North America

9.2.2. Europe

9.2.3. Asia Pacific

9.2.4. Middle East & Africa

9.2.5. South America

10. North America Boat Rental Market

11. Europe Boat Rental Market

12. Asia Pacific Boat Rental Market

13. Middle East & Africa Boat Rental Market

14. South America Boat Rental Market

15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Company Share Analysis/ Brand Share Analysis, 2021

15.2. Pricing comparison among key players

15.3. Company Analysis for each player (Company Overview, Company Footprints, Production Locations, Product Portfolio, Competitors & Customers, Subsidiaries & Parent Organization, Recent Developments, Financial Analysis, Profitability, Revenue Share)



16. Company Profile/ Key Players



