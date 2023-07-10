Global Body Armor Market to Reach $4.55 Billion by 2032: Increasing Adoption of Lightweight Materials Drives Growth

DUBLIN, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Body Armor Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Level, By Material Type, By Product Type, By Product Style, By Application, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global body armor market size is expected to reach USD 4.55 billion by 2032, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The market is experiencing momentum, fueled by technological advancements such as dragon skin products and liquid body armor. The demand for modular tactical vests and double-sided combat uniforms is also rising due to their advantages, such as better protection and increased chances of soldier survival.

Leading manufacturers of personnel protection suits are investing heavily in research and development to develop cutting-edge fibers, fabrics, and nanotechnology materials for stronger and more reliable body armor. Modular tactical vests are preferred over traditional outer tactical vests (OTV) as they provide greater freedom of movement.



The escalation of geopolitical tensions and a surge in violent incidents and terrorism have made it necessary for military and law enforcement organizations to equip their personnel with body armor to ensure their safety in different scenarios. However, the level of protection needed for the armor varies based on the threat evaluation of the end-users. While soldiers may require thick armor to withstand high-caliber fire, security guards may not. This has resulted in new procurement strategies by agencies worldwide, increasing demand for body armor.



The global market has seen significant growth recently. It is expected to grow steadily due to increasing demand for advanced personal protective equipment (PPE) for military, law enforcement, and civilians. The rise in terrorist attacks, insurgency, and cross-border conflicts has driven the demand for body armor.

Leading governments worldwide to invest in advanced materials and technologies to create lightweight, durable, and flexible armor that can protect against various threats. Civilians, including journalists, private security personnel, and individuals who perceive an increased threat to their safety, are also increasingly adopting body armor, developing affordable and lightweight options that can be worn discreetly.



The emergence of new technologies, such as graphene and liquid armor, is expected to revolutionize the industry by providing enhanced protection against multiple threats while reducing the weight and bulk of the armor.

Body Armor Market Report Highlights

Level III segment accounted for the highest revenue share in the market. The level III armor has characteristics such as light weight, flexible and concealable under clothing.

Composite ceramics segment held a significant revenue share, and it likely to continue its significance over forecast period. Various benefits offered by composite material such as ballistic resistance and higher performance and also lighter than the steel plates.

Overt segment holds the highest revenue share in 2022, due to it gives the protection against large spikes, blades and heavy gunfire.

Online segment is expected to witness highest CAGR over the anticipated period, which is mainly accelerated by growing internet penetration and increasing consumer inclination towards online platforms.

North America dominated the market in 2022, and will continue its trend over the projected period, due to high demand for PPE from law enforcement agencies, private security firms and military forces in this region.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Body Armor Market Insights

4.1. Body Armor - Industry Snapshot

4.2. Body Armor Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Growing demand for ballistic protection gear and claims to protect military forces

4.2.1.2. Increasing adoption of lightweight materials

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Optimizing the weight of body armor

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Body Armor Industry Trends

4.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



5. Global Body Armor Market, by Product Type



6. Global Body Armor Market, by Level



7. Global Body Armor Market, by Material Type



8. Global Body Armor Market, by Product Style



9. Global Body Armor Market, by Application



10. Global Body Armor Market, by Geography



11. Competitive Landscape



12. Company Profiles



