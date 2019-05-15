Global Body Contouring Devices Market 2018-2023 with 2017 as the Base Year
The "Global Body Contouring Devices Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report covers the various types of devices available in the global market for body contouring devices and their potential end-user industries. The market is segmented by type into non-invasive devices, minimally invasive devices and invasive devices. Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 (with 2017 as the base year) are given for each type, end-user segment and regional market, with an estimated value derived from manufacturers' total revenues.
The increase in the number of overweight individuals has led to increased adoption of body contouring devices. Moreover, an increase in the number of aesthetic procedures performed worldwide promotes demand for body contouring devices.
Furthermore, the development of cost-effective, less painful and easy-to-use devices is the key target for companies in this field. Advances in technology, such as mesotherapy, infrared technology, laser-lypolysis, dynamic pulse control (DPC), radio-frequency therapy and intense pulse light (IPL), have also facilitated market growth.
Body contouring device manufacturers such as Alma Lasers Ltd., Cynosure, Meridian Co. Ltd., Lumenis, Merz Pharma, and Syneron Medical Ltd. (Syneron Candela), and others are at the forefront of advances in the field of body contouring devices.
The Report Includes:
- Discussion on how medical tourism, aesthetics procedures and increasing obesity rates affect body contouring devices market
- Detailed description of various procedures such as body lifting, bra line lift, body fat transfer, implants and abdominal etching and their after effects
- Knowledge about non-invasive, minimally invasive and invasive devices used for body contouring
- Insights into the regulatory framework, investment analysis, market estimation and growth prospects of the body contouring devices market
- Detailed profiles of the major vendors of the body contouring devices market, including Allergan Plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Cynosure, Meridian Co. Ltd., Sanuwave Health Inc. and Syneron Medical Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Industry Overview and Market Estimate
- Market Estimates and Growth Prospects
- Growth in Number of Aesthetic Cosmetic Procedures
- Surging Levels of Disposable Income
- Standards and Regulations in the Market
- United States
- European Union
- Japan
- China
- India
- Brazil
- Investment Analysis
Chapter 3 Market Segmentation by Type
- Non-Invasive Devices
- Minimally Invasive Devices
Chapter 4 Market Segmentation by End User
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Spas
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 6 Supply Chain Analysis
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Raw Material Suppliers
- Manufacturers
- Distributors
- End Users
- Market Future and Growth Prospects
Chapter 7 Patent Analysis
- Patent Analysis, Japan
- Patent Analysis, Europe
- Patent Analysis, U.S.
Chapter 8 Company Profile and Competitive Landscape
- Allergan Plc
- Alma Lasers Ltd.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- Energist
- Cynosure
- Lumenis
- Meridian Co. Ltd.
- Merz Pharma
- Sanuwave Health Inc.
- Syneron Medical Ltd.
