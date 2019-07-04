Global Body Contouring Market Set to Reach $9.1 Billion by 2024

DUBLIN, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Body Contouring Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global body contouring market reached a value of US$ 6.1 Billion in 2018. The market is expected to reach a value of US$ 9.1 Billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2019-2024.

Growing number of obese people and the heightened importance given to aesthetics and appearances amongst a large section of the population represent the key factors driving the body contouring market.

Apart from this, accessibility and rising awareness about cosmetic surgeries have stimulated the demand for body contouring procedures globally.

The market is highly influenced by the advancements in technology and their benefits, such as targeted internal delivery, less trauma, accurate fat measurements and removal, minimal invasion, and faster recovery time.

Rising disposable incomes, presence of sophisticated infrastructure and demand for better fat reduction procedures are some of the other factors driving the global body contouring market.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of invasiveness, wherein non-invasive devices represent the largest segment, followed by minimally invasive devices and invasive devices.

The market is also segmented on the basis of end-use, covering clinical research organizations, hospitals, medical spas and clinics. Amongst these, clinical research organisations account for the largest share.

Region-wise, North America is the leading market for body contouring, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key global players being Cynosure, Meridian, Syneron Medical, Lumenis, and Alma Lasers.

Key Topics Covered

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Body Contouring Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Invasiveness

5.4 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.7.1 Overview

5.7.2 Strengths

5.7.3 Weaknesses

5.7.4 Opportunities

5.7.5 Threats

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Research and Development

5.8.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.8.4 Manufacturing

5.8.5 Marketing

5.8.6 Distribution

5.8.7 End-Use

5.9 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.9.4 Degree of Competition

5.9.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.9.6 Threat of Substitutes

6 Market Breakup by Invasiveness

6.1 Non-Invasive Contouring

6.2 Minimally Invasive Contouring

6.3 Invasive Contouring

7 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector

7.1 Clinical Research Organizations

7.2 Hospitals

7.3 Medical Spa

7.4 Clinics

8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.4 Latin America

8.5 Middle East and Africa

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Market Structure

9.2 Key Players

9.3 Profiles of Key Players

9.3.1 Cynosure

9.3.2 Meridian

9.3.3 Syneron Medical

9.3.4 Lumenis

9.3.5 Alma Lasers

