Global Body Dryers Market to Reach $3,424 Thousand by 2026 at 3.4% CAGR: AMR

PORTLAND, Oregon, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, Body Dryer Market by Type (Wall Mounted and On Floor) and End Use (Residential and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026. The research offers a detailed analysis on changing market dynamics, key investment pockets, major segments, and market competition. According to the report, the global body dryers market generated $2,641.5 thousand in 2018, and is expected to reach $3,424 thousand by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Factors such as improved lifestyle of consumers and increase in consumer consciousness toward personal hygiene boost the growth of the body dryers market. However, high cost of body dryers and wide availability of alternatives such as cloth & disposable towels are major challenges faced by the industry. Conversely, increase in awareness of body dryers, technical advancements, and wide availability of the product create new opportunities for the growth of the market.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5276

Wall mounted segment to be lucrative through 2026-

Based on types, the wall mounted segment was the largest in 2018, capturing more than three-fourth of the market share and would maintain its dominance through 2026. The same segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 3.7% during the study period. This is attributed to the convenience offered by wall mounted body dryers to disabled or aged people.

Commercial segment to lead in terms of revenue through 2026-

Based on end users, the commercial segment accounted for 91.3% of the total market share in 2018 and would retain its dominance through 2026. This is due to high adoption of body dryers in hospitals, gym, hotels, entertainment parks, swimming pools, yoga centers and spa. However, the residential segment is likely to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. This is attributed to high penetration of body dryers in luxury houses.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5276

Asia Pacific to be the fastest growing through 2026-

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is expected to achieve the fastest growth of 5.4% during the study period. This is due to rise in consumer spending on health & hygiene in the region. However, the North America market grabbed more than two-fifth of the total market share in 2018 and is likely to dominate the market through 2026, owing to the high penetration of body dryers in the region, especially in the developed economies.

Key players in the industry-

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Avant Innovations, Dolphy India Private Limited, Full Body Dryer LLC, Haystack Dryers, Indiegogo, Inc., Kingkraft, Orchids International, Regal Care Shower Trays Ltd., Tornado Body Dryer, LLC, and Valiryo.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Reports:

Water Heater Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

Air Humidifier Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

SOURCE Allied Market Research