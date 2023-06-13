Global Body Fat Measurement Market Report 2023: Growing Prevalence of Obesity Worldwide Boosts Sector

DUBLIN, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Body Fat Measurement Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global body fat measurement market size attained a value of USD 584.9 million in 2022. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 to attain a value of USD 1054.4 million by 2031.



Body Fat Measurement Market: Introduction



Body fat measurement refers to the process of estimating the amount of adipose tissue or body fat a person carries. It is an essential aspect of understanding overall health, as excessive body fat is linked to various health issues, such as heart disease, diabetes, and certain types of cancer. There are several methods to measure body fat, including skinfold calipers, bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA), dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA), air displacement plethysmography, and hydrostatic weighing.



Uses of body fat measurement:

1. Assessing overall health: Measuring body fat helps determine whether a person has a healthy body composition or if they are at risk for health problems related to obesity or excessive body fat.

2. Monitoring weight loss progress: Tracking body fat changes can provide valuable insights into the effectiveness of a weight loss program, helping individuals to adjust their diet and exercise routines accordingly.

3. Evaluating athletic performance: Athletes often monitor their body fat percentage to ensure optimal performance, as an appropriate balance of muscle and fat is crucial for strength, endurance, and agility.

4. Guiding personalized nutrition and exercise plans: By understanding an individual's body fat percentage, healthcare professionals and fitness trainers can develop tailored nutrition and exercise plans to help them achieve their health and fitness goals.



Key components of the body fat measurement market include:



I. Devices: Various devices are available for measuring body fat, including skinfold calipers, bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) devices, dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) scanners, air displacement plethysmography devices, and hydrostatic weighing equipment. The market encompasses the development, production, distribution, and sales of these devices.



II. Services: The body fat measurement market also includes services provided by healthcare professionals, fitness trainers, and wellness centres that utilize body fat measurement devices to assess their clients' body composition and overall health.



III. Technology: Advancements in technology have led to the development of more accurate, non-invasive, and user-friendly body fat measurement devices, driving market growth. In recent years, the market has seen an increase in the popularity of home-use devices and mobile applications that allow individuals to measure and track their body fat percentage.



IV. End-users: The body fat measurement market caters to various end-users, including hospitals, clinics, fitness centres, weight loss centres, sports teams, and individual consumers seeking to monitor their health and fitness.



In summary, body fat measurement is the process of estimating the amount of body fat a person carries, which is crucial for understanding overall health and fitness. The uses and benefits of body fat measurement include assessing overall health, monitoring weight loss progress, evaluating athletic performance, guiding personalized nutrition and exercise plans, enhancing health awareness, detecting health risks early, motivating lifestyle changes, and improving weight management.



Body Fat Measurement Market- Epidemiology (in case of disease) and Applications and Uses (in case of therapy/Product)- in about 200 words

Market Division Based on Prevalence, Age, Gender, and Lifestyle Habits.



Body Fat Measurement Market Segmentations



The market can be categorised into product type, end user, and region.



Body Fat Measurement Market Breakup by Product type

Bioimpedance Analysers

Body Fat Skinfold Calipers

Air Displacement Plethysmography

Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry

Others

Body Fat Measurement Market Breakup by End user

Hospitals & Clinic

Research Laboratories

Fitness Centres and Gymnasiums

Homecare Centre

Body Fat Measurement Market Breakup by Region

North America

United States of America

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Australia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

Body Fat Measurement Market Scenario



The global body fat measurement market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for accurate and non-invasive methods to assess body composition and overall health. As more people become aware of the importance of maintaining a healthy body fat percentage, the market for body fat measurement devices and services continues to expand, catering to various end-users such as hospitals, clinics, fitness centers, weight loss centers, sports teams, and individual consumers.



Market Drivers



Key factors driving the body fat measurement market include the rising prevalence of obesity and overweight individuals worldwide, growing health awareness, technological advancements, and the expanding fitness industry. As more people seek professional advice and guidance on achieving their health and fitness goals, the demand for body fat measurement devices and services is expected to grow, further propelling the market.



Technological Advancements

The body fat measurement market has witnessed significant advancements in technology, leading to the development of more accurate, non-invasive, and user-friendly devices. These technological innovations have increased the popularity of home-use devices and mobile applications that allow individuals to measure and track their body fat percentage, driving market growth and making body fat measurement more accessible to a wider range of consumers.



Regional Analysis



Geographically, the global body fat measurement market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high health awareness, and the presence of key market players. Europe follows closely, while the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market due to increasing obesity rates, improving healthcare infrastructure, and rising disposable incomes.



Future Outlook



The body fat measurement market is expected to continue growing in the coming years, driven by the increasing prevalence of obesity, growing health awareness, advancements in technology, and the expanding fitness industry. As more people seek accurate and non-invasive methods to assess their body composition and overall health, the market for body fat measurement devices and services is likely to experience sustained growth, providing new opportunities for market players and improving overall health outcomes for individuals worldwide.



Key Players in the Global Body Fat Measurement Market



The report gives an in-depth analysis of the key players involved in the body fat measurement market, sponsors manufacturing the drugs, and putting them through trials to get FDA approvals. The companies included in the market are as follows:

AccuFitness, LLC

Garmin Ltd

Hologic, Inc

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

COSMED srl

GE Healthcare

The Diagnostic Medical Systems (DMS) Group

Xiaomi

Beurer GmbH

In Body Pvt. Ltd

Bodystat

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lhrt2p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets