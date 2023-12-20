Global Body in White (BiW) Industry Report 2023: Forecasts to 2033 for Passenger Cars, LCVs, MCVs, HCVs, and EVs

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Body in White Market: A Global and Regional Analysis, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers an in-depth analysis of the global Body in White market, highlighting remarkable growth trends propelled by an ever-expanding automotive sector. This growth is significantly influenced by the rising demand for fuel-efficient and eco-friendly vehicles that comply with stringent emission standards.

With a spotlight on material advancements and manufacturing technologies, the report examines the increasing use of high-strength steel, aluminum, and composite materials in vehicle manufacturing. These materials ensure a substantial reduction in vehicle weight, resulting in enhanced performance and compliance with environmental regulations.

Key Market Segments Offering Strategic Insights

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

The Body in White market's novelty is marked by the growing focus on electric vehicle (EV) and hybrid vehicle development. The distinctive design parameters and lightweight essentials for EVs present dynamic challenges that Body in White manufacturers are gearing up to address. Simultaneously, innovations for autonomous vehicles and the integration of advanced safety features are also speculated to revamp Body in White designs, further pushing the market's potential.

Key questions tackled in the report include the major forces stimulating the global demand, strategic actions adopted by forefront companies, and predictions on the market's direction through 2023-2033. Notably, the report answers which application segments and regions are foreseen to lead the market over the forecasted period, providing stakeholders with critical insights to make informed decisions.

Geographical Insights into Body in White Market Trends

The study provides a granular analysis of regional market contexts, detailing how each is contributing to the global landscape:

North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest-of-the-World

This extensive market evaluation showcases strategies dovetailing with the evolving consumer preferences and robust development policies. As industry leaders continue to invest in research and innovation, the Body in White market stands as a testament to the industry's resilience and transformative dynamics.

Emerging trends, such as rising EV uptake and adoption of manufacturing techniques like cold and hot stamping, along with the use of revolutionary materials like CFRP, are also captured within the report, offering a holistic view of the market's progression.

The market analysis provides a pivotal reference point for industry executives, market analysts, and investors seeking to comprehend the trajectory of the automotive sector. The revelations within the report are expected to furnish stakeholders with a strategic edge in this dynamically evolving market landscape.

Key Topics Covered

1 Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Rising Global Vehicle Production

1.1.2 Advancements in Manufacturing Process for Light Weight Components

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value chain Analysis

1.2.2 Market Map

1.2.3 Pricing Forecast

1.3 R&D Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend by Country, by Company

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.5.1 Use case

1.5.2 End User and buying criteria

1.6 Impact analysis for Key Global Events - COVID-19, Russia/Ukraine or Middle East Crisis

1.7 Market Dynamics Overview

1.7.1 Market Drivers

1.7.2 Market Restraints

1.7.3 Market Opportunities



2 Application

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Global Body in White Market - by End User

2.3.1 Passenger Car

2.3.2 Light Commercial Vehicle

2.3.3 Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

2.3.4 Electric Vehicles



3 Product

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Global Body in White Market - by Construction Type

3.3.1 Monocoque

3.3.2 Frame Mounted

3.4 Global Body in White Market - by Manufacturing Method

3.4.1 Cold Stamping

3.4.2 Hot Stamping

3.4.3 Roll Forming

3.4.4 Others

3.5 Global Body in White Market - by Material Type

3.5.1 Steel

3.5.2 Aluminum

3.5.3 Magnesium

3.5.4 CFRP

3.5.5 Others



4 Region

4.1 Regional Summary

4.2 Drivers and Restraints

4.3 North America

4.4 Europe

4.5 Asia-Pacific

4.6 Rest-of-the-World



5 Markets - Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Landscape

5.2 Company Profiles

5.2.1 Martinrea International

5.2.2 Dura Automotive

5.2.3 Magna

5.2.4 Voestalpine Group

5.2.5 Gestamp Automocin

5.2.6 Benteler International

5.2.7 CIE Automotive

5.2.8 Tower International

5.2.9 KIRCHHOFF Automotive

5.2.10 Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd.

5.2.11 Aisin Seiki

5.2.12 JBM Auto

5.2.13 Dura Automotive

5.2.14 Thyssenkrupp Group

5.2.15 Hyndai Rotem Company

5.3 Other Key Market Participants



6 Growth Opportunities & Recommendations



7 Research Methodology



