Global Body Protection Equipment Industry
Global Body Protection Equipment Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2027
Dec 01, 2020, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Body Protection Equipment estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Laboratory Coats, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Coveralls segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $683.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR
The Body Protection Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$683.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$582.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.
Full Body Suits Segment to Record 4.4% CAGR
In the global Full Body Suits segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$369.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$501 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$378.7 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 200-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- 3M Company
- Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.
- Ansell Ltd.
- Cintas Corporation
- Cooper Tire & Rubber Company
- DowDuPont, Inc.
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation
- Lakeland Industries, Inc.
- Radians, Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Body Protection Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Body Protection
Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Body Protection Equipment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Body Protection
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Coats
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Laboratory Coats by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Coats by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Coveralls by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Coveralls by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Coveralls by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Full Body Suits
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Full Body Suits by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Full Body Suits by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Gowns by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Surgical Gowns by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Gowns by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Vests & Jackets
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Vests & Jackets by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Vests & Jackets by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Aprons by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Aprons by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Aprons by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Construction by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 26: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Construction by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 29: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Transportation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 32: World Historic Review for Transportation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceuticals
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 35: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 38: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Body Protection Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Body Protection
Equipment by Product Type - Laboratory Coats, Coveralls, Full
Body Suits, Surgical Gowns, Vests & Jackets and Aprons -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Body Protection Equipment by
Product Type - Laboratory Coats, Coveralls, Full Body Suits,
Surgical Gowns, Vests & Jackets and Aprons Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Body Protection Equipment
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Laboratory Coats, Coveralls, Full Body Suits, Surgical Gowns,
Vests & Jackets and Aprons for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Body Protection
Equipment by Application - Manufacturing, Construction, Oil &
Gas, Transportation, Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Body Protection Equipment by
Application - Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas,
Transportation, Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Body Protection Equipment
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas, Transportation,
Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
CANADA
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Body Protection
Equipment by Product Type - Laboratory Coats, Coveralls, Full
Body Suits, Surgical Gowns, Vests & Jackets and Aprons -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Body Protection Equipment
by Product Type - Laboratory Coats, Coveralls, Full Body Suits,
Surgical Gowns, Vests & Jackets and Aprons Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Body Protection
Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Laboratory Coats, Coveralls, Full Body Suits, Surgical
Gowns, Vests & Jackets and Aprons for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Body Protection
Equipment by Application - Manufacturing, Construction, Oil &
Gas, Transportation, Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Body Protection Equipment
by Application - Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas,
Transportation, Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Body Protection
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas, Transportation,
Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
JAPAN
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Body Protection
Equipment by Product Type - Laboratory Coats, Coveralls, Full
Body Suits, Surgical Gowns, Vests & Jackets and Aprons -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Body Protection Equipment
by Product Type - Laboratory Coats, Coveralls, Full Body Suits,
Surgical Gowns, Vests & Jackets and Aprons Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Body Protection
Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Laboratory Coats, Coveralls, Full Body Suits, Surgical
Gowns, Vests & Jackets and Aprons for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Body Protection
Equipment by Application - Manufacturing, Construction, Oil &
Gas, Transportation, Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Body Protection Equipment
by Application - Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas,
Transportation, Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Body Protection
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas, Transportation,
Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
CHINA
Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Body Protection
Equipment by Product Type - Laboratory Coats, Coveralls, Full
Body Suits, Surgical Gowns, Vests & Jackets and Aprons -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 59: China Historic Review for Body Protection Equipment
by Product Type - Laboratory Coats, Coveralls, Full Body Suits,
Surgical Gowns, Vests & Jackets and Aprons Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Body Protection
Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Laboratory Coats, Coveralls, Full Body Suits, Surgical
Gowns, Vests & Jackets and Aprons for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Body Protection
Equipment by Application - Manufacturing, Construction, Oil &
Gas, Transportation, Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 62: China Historic Review for Body Protection Equipment
by Application - Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas,
Transportation, Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Body Protection
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas, Transportation,
Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Body Protection Equipment Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Body Protection
Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Body Protection Equipment
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Body Protection
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Body Protection
Equipment by Product Type - Laboratory Coats, Coveralls, Full
Body Suits, Surgical Gowns, Vests & Jackets and Aprons -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Body Protection Equipment
by Product Type - Laboratory Coats, Coveralls, Full Body Suits,
Surgical Gowns, Vests & Jackets and Aprons Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Body Protection
Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Laboratory Coats, Coveralls, Full Body Suits, Surgical
Gowns, Vests & Jackets and Aprons for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Body Protection
Equipment by Application - Manufacturing, Construction, Oil &
Gas, Transportation, Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Body Protection Equipment
by Application - Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas,
Transportation, Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Body Protection
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas, Transportation,
Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
FRANCE
Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Body Protection
Equipment by Product Type - Laboratory Coats, Coveralls, Full
Body Suits, Surgical Gowns, Vests & Jackets and Aprons -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 74: France Historic Review for Body Protection Equipment
by Product Type - Laboratory Coats, Coveralls, Full Body Suits,
Surgical Gowns, Vests & Jackets and Aprons Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Body Protection
Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Laboratory Coats, Coveralls, Full Body Suits, Surgical
Gowns, Vests & Jackets and Aprons for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Body Protection
Equipment by Application - Manufacturing, Construction, Oil &
Gas, Transportation, Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 77: France Historic Review for Body Protection Equipment
by Application - Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas,
Transportation, Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Body Protection
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas, Transportation,
Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
GERMANY
Table 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Body Protection
Equipment by Product Type - Laboratory Coats, Coveralls, Full
Body Suits, Surgical Gowns, Vests & Jackets and Aprons -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Body Protection Equipment
by Product Type - Laboratory Coats, Coveralls, Full Body Suits,
Surgical Gowns, Vests & Jackets and Aprons Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Body Protection
Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Laboratory Coats, Coveralls, Full Body Suits, Surgical
Gowns, Vests & Jackets and Aprons for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Body Protection
Equipment by Application - Manufacturing, Construction, Oil &
Gas, Transportation, Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Body Protection Equipment
by Application - Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas,
Transportation, Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Body Protection
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas, Transportation,
Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
ITALY
Table 85: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Body Protection
Equipment by Product Type - Laboratory Coats, Coveralls, Full
Body Suits, Surgical Gowns, Vests & Jackets and Aprons -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 86: Italy Historic Review for Body Protection Equipment
by Product Type - Laboratory Coats, Coveralls, Full Body Suits,
Surgical Gowns, Vests & Jackets and Aprons Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 87: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Body Protection
Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Laboratory Coats, Coveralls, Full Body Suits, Surgical
Gowns, Vests & Jackets and Aprons for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 88: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Body Protection
Equipment by Application - Manufacturing, Construction, Oil &
Gas, Transportation, Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 89: Italy Historic Review for Body Protection Equipment
by Application - Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas,
Transportation, Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 90: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Body Protection
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas, Transportation,
Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 91: UK Current & Future Analysis for Body Protection
Equipment by Product Type - Laboratory Coats, Coveralls, Full
Body Suits, Surgical Gowns, Vests & Jackets and Aprons -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 92: UK Historic Review for Body Protection Equipment by
Product Type - Laboratory Coats, Coveralls, Full Body Suits,
Surgical Gowns, Vests & Jackets and Aprons Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 93: UK 15-Year Perspective for Body Protection Equipment
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Laboratory Coats, Coveralls, Full Body Suits, Surgical Gowns,
Vests & Jackets and Aprons for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: UK Current & Future Analysis for Body Protection
Equipment by Application - Manufacturing, Construction, Oil &
Gas, Transportation, Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 95: UK Historic Review for Body Protection Equipment by
Application - Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas,
Transportation, Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 96: UK 15-Year Perspective for Body Protection Equipment
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas, Transportation,
Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Body
Protection Equipment by Product Type - Laboratory Coats,
Coveralls, Full Body Suits, Surgical Gowns, Vests & Jackets and
Aprons - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Body Protection
Equipment by Product Type - Laboratory Coats, Coveralls, Full
Body Suits, Surgical Gowns, Vests & Jackets and Aprons Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Body
Protection Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Laboratory Coats, Coveralls, Full Body Suits,
Surgical Gowns, Vests & Jackets and Aprons for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Body
Protection Equipment by Application - Manufacturing,
Construction, Oil & Gas, Transportation, Pharmaceuticals and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Body Protection
Equipment by Application - Manufacturing, Construction, Oil &
Gas, Transportation, Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Body
Protection Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas,
Transportation, Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Body
Protection Equipment by Product Type - Laboratory Coats,
Coveralls, Full Body Suits, Surgical Gowns, Vests & Jackets and
Aprons - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Body Protection
Equipment by Product Type - Laboratory Coats, Coveralls, Full
Body Suits, Surgical Gowns, Vests & Jackets and Aprons Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Body Protection
Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Laboratory Coats, Coveralls, Full Body Suits, Surgical
Gowns, Vests & Jackets and Aprons for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Body
Protection Equipment by Application - Manufacturing,
Construction, Oil & Gas, Transportation, Pharmaceuticals and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Body Protection
Equipment by Application - Manufacturing, Construction, Oil &
Gas, Transportation, Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Body Protection
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas, Transportation,
Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 109: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Body
Protection Equipment by Product Type - Laboratory Coats,
Coveralls, Full Body Suits, Surgical Gowns, Vests & Jackets and
Aprons - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 110: Rest of World Historic Review for Body Protection
Equipment by Product Type - Laboratory Coats, Coveralls, Full
Body Suits, Surgical Gowns, Vests & Jackets and Aprons Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 111: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Body
Protection Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Laboratory Coats, Coveralls, Full Body Suits,
Surgical Gowns, Vests & Jackets and Aprons for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 112: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Body
Protection Equipment by Application - Manufacturing,
Construction, Oil & Gas, Transportation, Pharmaceuticals and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 113: Rest of World Historic Review for Body Protection
Equipment by Application - Manufacturing, Construction, Oil &
Gas, Transportation, Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 114: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Body
Protection Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas,
Transportation, Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 47
