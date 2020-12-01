Global Body Sensor Industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Body Sensor estimated at US$25 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$46.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Motion Sensors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.9% CAGR to reach US$7.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Position Sensors segment is readjusted to a revised 9.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 9.6% share of the global Body Sensor market.





The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Body Sensor market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.61% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$8.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.4% and 7.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$8.1 Billion by the year 2027.



Temperature Sensors Segment Corners a 36.8% Share in 2020



In the global Temperature Sensors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$15.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.4 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 194-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

4B Braime Group

Braime Group Allegro MicroSystems LLC

ALTHEN GmbH Mess

und Sensortechnik

und Sensortechnik AMSYS GmbH & Co. KG

ASC GmbH

Balluff GmbH

Barksdale GmbH

Baumer Group

Koninklijke Philips NV



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Body Sensor Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Body Sensor by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Body Sensor by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Body Sensor by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Motion Sensors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Motion Sensors by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Motion Sensors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Position Sensors

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Position Sensors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Position Sensors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Temperature

Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Temperature Sensors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Temperature Sensors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Inertial Sensors

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Inertial Sensors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Sensors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Sensors

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Pressure Sensors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Sensors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Sensor

Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Sensor Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Sensor Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Fitness by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Fitness by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Fitness by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Blood Pressure

Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for Blood Pressure Monitoring

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Blood Pressure

Monitoring by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Temperature

Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 29: World Historic Review for Temperature Monitoring by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Temperature Monitoring

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Heart Rate

Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 32: World Historic Review for Heart Rate Monitoring by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Heart Rate Monitoring

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Weight Monitoring

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 35: World Historic Review for Weight Monitoring by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Weight Monitoring by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 38: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Body Sensor Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Body Sensor by

Sensor Type - Motion Sensors, Position Sensors, Temperature

Sensors, Inertial Sensors, Pressure Sensors and Other Sensor

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for

the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Body Sensor by Sensor Type -

Motion Sensors, Position Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Inertial

Sensors, Pressure Sensors and Other Sensor Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Body Sensor by Sensor

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Motion Sensors,

Position Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Inertial Sensors,

Pressure Sensors and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Body Sensor by

Application - Fitness, Blood Pressure Monitoring, Temperature

Monitoring, Heart Rate Monitoring, Weight Monitoring and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Body Sensor by Application -

Fitness, Blood Pressure Monitoring, Temperature Monitoring,

Heart Rate Monitoring, Weight Monitoring and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Body Sensor by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fitness,

Blood Pressure Monitoring, Temperature Monitoring, Heart Rate

Monitoring, Weight Monitoring and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Body Sensor by

Sensor Type - Motion Sensors, Position Sensors, Temperature

Sensors, Inertial Sensors, Pressure Sensors and Other Sensor

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for

the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Body Sensor by Sensor Type -

Motion Sensors, Position Sensors, Temperature Sensors,

Inertial Sensors, Pressure Sensors and Other Sensor Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Body Sensor by Sensor

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Motion Sensors,

Position Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Inertial Sensors,

Pressure Sensors and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Body Sensor by

Application - Fitness, Blood Pressure Monitoring, Temperature

Monitoring, Heart Rate Monitoring, Weight Monitoring and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Body Sensor by Application -

Fitness, Blood Pressure Monitoring, Temperature Monitoring,

Heart Rate Monitoring, Weight Monitoring and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Body Sensor by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fitness,

Blood Pressure Monitoring, Temperature Monitoring, Heart Rate

Monitoring, Weight Monitoring and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Body Sensor by

Sensor Type - Motion Sensors, Position Sensors, Temperature

Sensors, Inertial Sensors, Pressure Sensors and Other Sensor

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for

the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Body Sensor by Sensor Type

- Motion Sensors, Position Sensors, Temperature Sensors,

Inertial Sensors, Pressure Sensors and Other Sensor Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Body Sensor by Sensor

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Motion Sensors,

Position Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Inertial Sensors,

Pressure Sensors and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Body Sensor by

Application - Fitness, Blood Pressure Monitoring, Temperature

Monitoring, Heart Rate Monitoring, Weight Monitoring and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Body Sensor by Application -

Fitness, Blood Pressure Monitoring, Temperature Monitoring,

Heart Rate Monitoring, Weight Monitoring and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Body Sensor by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fitness,

Blood Pressure Monitoring, Temperature Monitoring, Heart Rate

Monitoring, Weight Monitoring and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CHINA

Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Body Sensor by

Sensor Type - Motion Sensors, Position Sensors, Temperature

Sensors, Inertial Sensors, Pressure Sensors and Other Sensor

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for

the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 59: China Historic Review for Body Sensor by Sensor Type -

Motion Sensors, Position Sensors, Temperature Sensors,

Inertial Sensors, Pressure Sensors and Other Sensor Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Body Sensor by Sensor

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Motion Sensors,

Position Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Inertial Sensors,

Pressure Sensors and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Body Sensor by

Application - Fitness, Blood Pressure Monitoring, Temperature

Monitoring, Heart Rate Monitoring, Weight Monitoring and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 62: China Historic Review for Body Sensor by Application -

Fitness, Blood Pressure Monitoring, Temperature Monitoring,

Heart Rate Monitoring, Weight Monitoring and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Body Sensor by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fitness,

Blood Pressure Monitoring, Temperature Monitoring, Heart Rate

Monitoring, Weight Monitoring and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Body Sensor Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Body Sensor by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Body Sensor by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Body Sensor by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Body Sensor by

Sensor Type - Motion Sensors, Position Sensors, Temperature

Sensors, Inertial Sensors, Pressure Sensors and Other Sensor

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for

the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Body Sensor by Sensor Type -

Motion Sensors, Position Sensors, Temperature Sensors,

Inertial Sensors, Pressure Sensors and Other Sensor Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Body Sensor by Sensor

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Motion Sensors,

Position Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Inertial Sensors,

Pressure Sensors and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Body Sensor by

Application - Fitness, Blood Pressure Monitoring, Temperature

Monitoring, Heart Rate Monitoring, Weight Monitoring and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Body Sensor by Application -

Fitness, Blood Pressure Monitoring, Temperature Monitoring,

Heart Rate Monitoring, Weight Monitoring and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Body Sensor by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fitness,

Blood Pressure Monitoring, Temperature Monitoring, Heart Rate

Monitoring, Weight Monitoring and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Body Sensor by

Sensor Type - Motion Sensors, Position Sensors, Temperature

Sensors, Inertial Sensors, Pressure Sensors and Other Sensor

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for

the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 74: France Historic Review for Body Sensor by Sensor Type -

Motion Sensors, Position Sensors, Temperature Sensors,

Inertial Sensors, Pressure Sensors and Other Sensor Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Body Sensor by Sensor

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Motion Sensors,

Position Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Inertial Sensors,

Pressure Sensors and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Body Sensor by

Application - Fitness, Blood Pressure Monitoring, Temperature

Monitoring, Heart Rate Monitoring, Weight Monitoring and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 77: France Historic Review for Body Sensor by Application -

Fitness, Blood Pressure Monitoring, Temperature Monitoring,

Heart Rate Monitoring, Weight Monitoring and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Body Sensor by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fitness,

Blood Pressure Monitoring, Temperature Monitoring, Heart Rate

Monitoring, Weight Monitoring and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Body Sensor by

Sensor Type - Motion Sensors, Position Sensors, Temperature

Sensors, Inertial Sensors, Pressure Sensors and Other Sensor

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for

the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Body Sensor by Sensor

Type - Motion Sensors, Position Sensors, Temperature Sensors,

Inertial Sensors, Pressure Sensors and Other Sensor Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Body Sensor by Sensor

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Motion Sensors,

Position Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Inertial Sensors,

Pressure Sensors and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Body Sensor by

Application - Fitness, Blood Pressure Monitoring, Temperature

Monitoring, Heart Rate Monitoring, Weight Monitoring and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Body Sensor by

Application - Fitness, Blood Pressure Monitoring, Temperature

Monitoring, Heart Rate Monitoring, Weight Monitoring and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Body Sensor by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fitness,

Blood Pressure Monitoring, Temperature Monitoring, Heart Rate

Monitoring, Weight Monitoring and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ITALY

Table 85: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Body Sensor by

Sensor Type - Motion Sensors, Position Sensors, Temperature

Sensors, Inertial Sensors, Pressure Sensors and Other Sensor

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for

the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 86: Italy Historic Review for Body Sensor by Sensor Type -

Motion Sensors, Position Sensors, Temperature Sensors,

Inertial Sensors, Pressure Sensors and Other Sensor Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 87: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Body Sensor by Sensor

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Motion Sensors,

Position Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Inertial Sensors,

Pressure Sensors and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 88: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Body Sensor by

Application - Fitness, Blood Pressure Monitoring, Temperature

Monitoring, Heart Rate Monitoring, Weight Monitoring and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 89: Italy Historic Review for Body Sensor by Application -

Fitness, Blood Pressure Monitoring, Temperature Monitoring,

Heart Rate Monitoring, Weight Monitoring and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 90: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Body Sensor by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fitness,

Blood Pressure Monitoring, Temperature Monitoring, Heart Rate

Monitoring, Weight Monitoring and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 91: UK Current & Future Analysis for Body Sensor by

Sensor Type - Motion Sensors, Position Sensors, Temperature

Sensors, Inertial Sensors, Pressure Sensors and Other Sensor

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for

the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 92: UK Historic Review for Body Sensor by Sensor Type -

Motion Sensors, Position Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Inertial

Sensors, Pressure Sensors and Other Sensor Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 93: UK 15-Year Perspective for Body Sensor by Sensor Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Motion Sensors,

Position Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Inertial Sensors,

Pressure Sensors and Other Sensor Types for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 94: UK Current & Future Analysis for Body Sensor by

Application - Fitness, Blood Pressure Monitoring, Temperature

Monitoring, Heart Rate Monitoring, Weight Monitoring and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 95: UK Historic Review for Body Sensor by Application -

Fitness, Blood Pressure Monitoring, Temperature Monitoring,

Heart Rate Monitoring, Weight Monitoring and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 96: UK 15-Year Perspective for Body Sensor by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fitness, Blood

Pressure Monitoring, Temperature Monitoring, Heart Rate

Monitoring, Weight Monitoring and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Body

Sensor by Sensor Type - Motion Sensors, Position Sensors,

Temperature Sensors, Inertial Sensors, Pressure Sensors and

Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Body Sensor by

Sensor Type - Motion Sensors, Position Sensors, Temperature

Sensors, Inertial Sensors, Pressure Sensors and Other Sensor

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Body Sensor by

Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Motion

Sensors, Position Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Inertial

Sensors, Pressure Sensors and Other Sensor Types for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Body

Sensor by Application - Fitness, Blood Pressure Monitoring,

Temperature Monitoring, Heart Rate Monitoring, Weight

Monitoring and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Body Sensor by

Application - Fitness, Blood Pressure Monitoring, Temperature

Monitoring, Heart Rate Monitoring, Weight Monitoring and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Body Sensor

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fitness, Blood Pressure Monitoring, Temperature Monitoring,

Heart Rate Monitoring, Weight Monitoring and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Body

Sensor by Sensor Type - Motion Sensors, Position Sensors,

Temperature Sensors, Inertial Sensors, Pressure Sensors and

Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Body Sensor by

Sensor Type - Motion Sensors, Position Sensors, Temperature

Sensors, Inertial Sensors, Pressure Sensors and Other Sensor

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Body Sensor by

Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Motion

Sensors, Position Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Inertial

Sensors, Pressure Sensors and Other Sensor Types for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Body

Sensor by Application - Fitness, Blood Pressure Monitoring,

Temperature Monitoring, Heart Rate Monitoring, Weight

Monitoring and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Body Sensor by

Application - Fitness, Blood Pressure Monitoring, Temperature

Monitoring, Heart Rate Monitoring, Weight Monitoring and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Body Sensor by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fitness,

Blood Pressure Monitoring, Temperature Monitoring, Heart Rate

Monitoring, Weight Monitoring and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 109: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Body

Sensor by Sensor Type - Motion Sensors, Position Sensors,

Temperature Sensors, Inertial Sensors, Pressure Sensors and

Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 110: Rest of World Historic Review for Body Sensor by

Sensor Type - Motion Sensors, Position Sensors, Temperature

Sensors, Inertial Sensors, Pressure Sensors and Other Sensor

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 111: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Body Sensor by

Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Motion

Sensors, Position Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Inertial

Sensors, Pressure Sensors and Other Sensor Types for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 112: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Body

Sensor by Application - Fitness, Blood Pressure Monitoring,

Temperature Monitoring, Heart Rate Monitoring, Weight

Monitoring and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 113: Rest of World Historic Review for Body Sensor by

Application - Fitness, Blood Pressure Monitoring, Temperature

Monitoring, Heart Rate Monitoring, Weight Monitoring and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 114: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Body Sensor by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fitness,

Blood Pressure Monitoring, Temperature Monitoring, Heart Rate

Monitoring, Weight Monitoring and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 56

