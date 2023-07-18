Global Body Worn Camera Market to Witness USD 821.9 Million Growth by 2027, Driven by Increasing Demand and Technological Advancements

DUBLIN, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Body Worn Camera Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global body worn camera market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected increase of USD 821.9 million during the forecast period of 2022-2027, representing a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.52%.

This comprehensive report on the body worn camera market offers a holistic analysis, including market size, forecasts, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis encompassing approximately 25 industry players.

With an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment, this report provides valuable insights into the body worn camera market.

Key factors driving market growth include:

  • High demand for adventure tourism: The increasing popularity of adventure tourism activities, such as hiking, biking, and extreme sports, is fueling the demand for body worn cameras to capture thrilling experiences and enhance safety measures.
  • Body worn cameras for transit security officers and security guards: The growing need for enhanced security and surveillance in public transportation and security sectors is driving the adoption of body worn cameras to deter crime, monitor behavior, and collect evidence.
  • Cameras with multiple data-sharing and storage facilities: Technological advancements have led to the development of body worn cameras with advanced features, such as real-time video streaming, wireless connectivity, and robust data-sharing and storage capabilities, contributing to market growth.

The body worn camera market is segmented as follows:

By Type

  • Recording and live streaming
  • Recording

By Distribution Channel

  • Offline
  • Online

By Geographical Landscape

  • North America
  • Europe
  • APAC
  • South America
  • Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the developments in the global body worn camera market as a key driver for market growth in the coming years. Additionally, the rising popularity of online retail and the growing prominence of social networking sites are expected to generate substantial demand in the market.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the body worn camera market, including market sizing, forecasts, and industry analysis.

 It also profiles key companies operating in the market, including:

  • Arashi Vision Co. Ltd.
  • Axon Enterprise Inc.
  • Cohu Inc.
  • Diamante
  • Getac
  • GoPro Inc.
  • LensLock Inc.
  • Mangal Security Products
  • Motorola Solutions Inc.
  • Panasonic Holdings Corp.
  • Pinnacle Response Ltd.
  • Pro Vision Solutions LLC
  • Safe Fleet Acquisition Corp.
  • Safety Vision LLC
  • Sentinel Camera Systems LLC
  • Shenzhen QOHO Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • StuntCams LLC
  • Utility Inc.
  • Veho
  • VeriPic Inc.

Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.