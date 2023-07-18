Global Body Worn Camera Market to Witness USD 821.9 Million Growth by 2027, Driven by Increasing Demand and Technological Advancements

DUBLIN, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Body Worn Camera Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global body worn camera market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected increase of USD 821.9 million during the forecast period of 2022-2027, representing a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.52%.

This comprehensive report on the body worn camera market offers a holistic analysis, including market size, forecasts, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis encompassing approximately 25 industry players.

With an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment, this report provides valuable insights into the body worn camera market.

Key factors driving market growth include:

High demand for adventure tourism: The increasing popularity of adventure tourism activities, such as hiking, biking, and extreme sports, is fueling the demand for body worn cameras to capture thrilling experiences and enhance safety measures.

Body worn cameras for transit security officers and security guards: The growing need for enhanced security and surveillance in public transportation and security sectors is driving the adoption of body worn cameras to deter crime, monitor behavior, and collect evidence.

Cameras with multiple data-sharing and storage facilities: Technological advancements have led to the development of body worn cameras with advanced features, such as real-time video streaming, wireless connectivity, and robust data-sharing and storage capabilities, contributing to market growth.

The body worn camera market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Recording and live streaming

Recording

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the developments in the global body worn camera market as a key driver for market growth in the coming years. Additionally, the rising popularity of online retail and the growing prominence of social networking sites are expected to generate substantial demand in the market.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the body worn camera market, including market sizing, forecasts, and industry analysis.

It also profiles key companies operating in the market, including:

Arashi Vision Co. Ltd.

Axon Enterprise Inc.

Cohu Inc.

Diamante

Getac

GoPro Inc.

LensLock Inc.

Mangal Security Products

Motorola Solutions Inc.

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Pinnacle Response Ltd.

Pro Vision Solutions LLC

Safe Fleet Acquisition Corp.

Safety Vision LLC

Sentinel Camera Systems LLC

Shenzhen QOHO Electronics Co. Ltd.

StuntCams LLC

Utility Inc.

Veho

VeriPic Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qvtb7c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets