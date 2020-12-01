Global Body-Worn Temperature Sensors Industry
Global Body-Worn Temperature Sensors Market to Reach $687.9 Million by 2027
Dec 01, 2020, 12:00 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Body-Worn Temperature Sensors estimated at US$64.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$687.9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 40.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Wearable Motion Sensors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 41.1% CAGR and reach US$131 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wearable Pressure Sensors segment is readjusted to a revised 35.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $19.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 37.9% CAGR
The Body-Worn Temperature Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$19.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$109.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 38% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 36.7% and 33.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 27.1% CAGR.
Wearable Temperature Sensors Segment to Record 45.5% CAGR
In the global Wearable Temperature Sensors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 45.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$22.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$303.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$84.6 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 180-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Analog Devices Inc.
- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.
- Measurement Specialties Inc.
- STMicroelectronics NV
- Texas Instruments, Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Body-Worn Temperature Sensors Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Body-Worn
Temperature Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Body-Worn Temperature
Sensors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Motion
Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Motion Sensors
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Pressure
Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Pressure Sensors
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Wearable
Temperature Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Temperature
Sensors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Position
Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Position
Sensors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospital by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Hospital by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Home by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Home by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Settings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Settings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Fitness and
Wellness by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Fitness and Wellness by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Infotainment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Infotainment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare and
medical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare and medical
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Body-Worn Temperature Sensors Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 27: USA Current & Future Analysis for Body-Worn
Temperature Sensors by Type - Wearable Motion Sensors, Wearable
Pressure Sensors, Wearable Temperature Sensors, Wearable
Position Sensors and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 28: USA 7-Year Perspective for Body-Worn Temperature
Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wearable Motion Sensors, Wearable Pressure Sensors, Wearable
Temperature Sensors, Wearable Position Sensors and Other Types
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 29: USA Current & Future Analysis for Body-Worn
Temperature Sensors by Care Setting - Hospital, Home and Other
Settings - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 30: USA 7-Year Perspective for Body-Worn Temperature
Sensors by Care Setting - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospital, Home and Other Settings for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Body-Worn
Temperature Sensors by Application - Fitness and Wellness,
Infotainment, Healthcare and medical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 32: USA 7-Year Perspective for Body-Worn Temperature
Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fitness and Wellness, Infotainment, Healthcare and medical
and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 33: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Body-Worn
Temperature Sensors by Type - Wearable Motion Sensors, Wearable
Pressure Sensors, Wearable Temperature Sensors, Wearable
Position Sensors and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 34: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Body-Worn Temperature
Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wearable Motion Sensors, Wearable Pressure Sensors, Wearable
Temperature Sensors, Wearable Position Sensors and Other Types
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 35: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Body-Worn
Temperature Sensors by Care Setting - Hospital, Home and Other
Settings - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 36: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Body-Worn Temperature
Sensors by Care Setting - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospital, Home and Other Settings for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Body-Worn
Temperature Sensors by Application - Fitness and Wellness,
Infotainment, Healthcare and medical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 38: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Body-Worn Temperature
Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fitness and Wellness, Infotainment, Healthcare and medical
and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 39: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Body-Worn
Temperature Sensors by Type - Wearable Motion Sensors, Wearable
Pressure Sensors, Wearable Temperature Sensors, Wearable
Position Sensors and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 40: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Body-Worn Temperature
Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wearable Motion Sensors, Wearable Pressure Sensors, Wearable
Temperature Sensors, Wearable Position Sensors and Other Types
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 41: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Body-Worn
Temperature Sensors by Care Setting - Hospital, Home and Other
Settings - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 42: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Body-Worn Temperature
Sensors by Care Setting - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospital, Home and Other Settings for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Body-Worn
Temperature Sensors by Application - Fitness and Wellness,
Infotainment, Healthcare and medical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 44: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Body-Worn Temperature
Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fitness and Wellness, Infotainment, Healthcare and medical
and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 45: China Current & Future Analysis for Body-Worn
Temperature Sensors by Type - Wearable Motion Sensors, Wearable
Pressure Sensors, Wearable Temperature Sensors, Wearable
Position Sensors and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 46: China 7-Year Perspective for Body-Worn Temperature
Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wearable Motion Sensors, Wearable Pressure Sensors, Wearable
Temperature Sensors, Wearable Position Sensors and Other Types
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 47: China Current & Future Analysis for Body-Worn
Temperature Sensors by Care Setting - Hospital, Home and Other
Settings - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 48: China 7-Year Perspective for Body-Worn Temperature
Sensors by Care Setting - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospital, Home and Other Settings for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Body-Worn
Temperature Sensors by Application - Fitness and Wellness,
Infotainment, Healthcare and medical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 50: China 7-Year Perspective for Body-Worn Temperature
Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fitness and Wellness, Infotainment, Healthcare and medical
and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Body-Worn Temperature Sensors Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 51: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Body-Worn
Temperature Sensors by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 52: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Body-Worn Temperature
Sensors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 53: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Body-Worn
Temperature Sensors by Type - Wearable Motion Sensors, Wearable
Pressure Sensors, Wearable Temperature Sensors, Wearable
Position Sensors and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 54: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Body-Worn Temperature
Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wearable Motion Sensors, Wearable Pressure Sensors, Wearable
Temperature Sensors, Wearable Position Sensors and Other Types
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Body-Worn
Temperature Sensors by Care Setting - Hospital, Home and Other
Settings - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 56: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Body-Worn Temperature
Sensors by Care Setting - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospital, Home and Other Settings for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 57: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Body-Worn
Temperature Sensors by Application - Fitness and Wellness,
Infotainment, Healthcare and medical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 58: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Body-Worn Temperature
Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fitness and Wellness, Infotainment, Healthcare and medical
and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 59: France Current & Future Analysis for Body-Worn
Temperature Sensors by Type - Wearable Motion Sensors, Wearable
Pressure Sensors, Wearable Temperature Sensors, Wearable
Position Sensors and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 60: France 7-Year Perspective for Body-Worn Temperature
Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wearable Motion Sensors, Wearable Pressure Sensors, Wearable
Temperature Sensors, Wearable Position Sensors and Other Types
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Body-Worn
Temperature Sensors by Care Setting - Hospital, Home and Other
Settings - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 62: France 7-Year Perspective for Body-Worn Temperature
Sensors by Care Setting - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospital, Home and Other Settings for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 63: France Current & Future Analysis for Body-Worn
Temperature Sensors by Application - Fitness and Wellness,
Infotainment, Healthcare and medical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 64: France 7-Year Perspective for Body-Worn Temperature
Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fitness and Wellness, Infotainment, Healthcare and medical
and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 65: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Body-Worn
Temperature Sensors by Type - Wearable Motion Sensors, Wearable
Pressure Sensors, Wearable Temperature Sensors, Wearable
Position Sensors and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 66: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Body-Worn Temperature
Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wearable Motion Sensors, Wearable Pressure Sensors, Wearable
Temperature Sensors, Wearable Position Sensors and Other Types
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Body-Worn
Temperature Sensors by Care Setting - Hospital, Home and Other
Settings - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 68: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Body-Worn Temperature
Sensors by Care Setting - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospital, Home and Other Settings for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 69: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Body-Worn
Temperature Sensors by Application - Fitness and Wellness,
Infotainment, Healthcare and medical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 70: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Body-Worn Temperature
Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fitness and Wellness, Infotainment, Healthcare and medical
and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 71: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Body-Worn
Temperature Sensors by Type - Wearable Motion Sensors, Wearable
Pressure Sensors, Wearable Temperature Sensors, Wearable
Position Sensors and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 72: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Body-Worn Temperature
Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wearable Motion Sensors, Wearable Pressure Sensors, Wearable
Temperature Sensors, Wearable Position Sensors and Other Types
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Body-Worn
Temperature Sensors by Care Setting - Hospital, Home and Other
Settings - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 74: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Body-Worn Temperature
Sensors by Care Setting - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospital, Home and Other Settings for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 75: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Body-Worn
Temperature Sensors by Application - Fitness and Wellness,
Infotainment, Healthcare and medical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 76: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Body-Worn Temperature
Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fitness and Wellness, Infotainment, Healthcare and medical
and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 77: UK Current & Future Analysis for Body-Worn
Temperature Sensors by Type - Wearable Motion Sensors, Wearable
Pressure Sensors, Wearable Temperature Sensors, Wearable
Position Sensors and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 78: UK 7-Year Perspective for Body-Worn Temperature
Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wearable Motion Sensors, Wearable Pressure Sensors, Wearable
Temperature Sensors, Wearable Position Sensors and Other Types
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Body-Worn
Temperature Sensors by Care Setting - Hospital, Home and Other
Settings - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 80: UK 7-Year Perspective for Body-Worn Temperature
Sensors by Care Setting - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospital, Home and Other Settings for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 81: UK Current & Future Analysis for Body-Worn
Temperature Sensors by Application - Fitness and Wellness,
Infotainment, Healthcare and medical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 82: UK 7-Year Perspective for Body-Worn Temperature
Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fitness and Wellness, Infotainment, Healthcare and medical
and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 83: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Body-Worn Temperature Sensors by Type - Wearable Motion
Sensors, Wearable Pressure Sensors, Wearable Temperature
Sensors, Wearable Position Sensors and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 84: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Body-Worn
Temperature Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Wearable Motion Sensors, Wearable Pressure Sensors,
Wearable Temperature Sensors, Wearable Position Sensors and
Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Body-Worn Temperature Sensors by Care Setting - Hospital, Home
and Other Settings - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 86: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Body-Worn
Temperature Sensors by Care Setting - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospital, Home and Other Settings for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 87: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Body-Worn Temperature Sensors by Application - Fitness and
Wellness, Infotainment, Healthcare and medical and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 88: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Body-Worn
Temperature Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Fitness and Wellness, Infotainment, Healthcare
and medical and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Body-Worn
Temperature Sensors by Type - Wearable Motion Sensors, Wearable
Pressure Sensors, Wearable Temperature Sensors, Wearable
Position Sensors and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 90: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Body-Worn
Temperature Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Wearable Motion Sensors, Wearable Pressure Sensors,
Wearable Temperature Sensors, Wearable Position Sensors and
Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Body-Worn
Temperature Sensors by Care Setting - Hospital, Home and Other
Settings - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 92: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Body-Worn
Temperature Sensors by Care Setting - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospital, Home and Other Settings for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Body-Worn
Temperature Sensors by Application - Fitness and Wellness,
Infotainment, Healthcare and medical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 94: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Body-Worn
Temperature Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Fitness and Wellness, Infotainment, Healthcare
and medical and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 95: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Body-Worn
Temperature Sensors by Type - Wearable Motion Sensors, Wearable
Pressure Sensors, Wearable Temperature Sensors, Wearable
Position Sensors and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 96: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Body-Worn
Temperature Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Wearable Motion Sensors, Wearable Pressure Sensors,
Wearable Temperature Sensors, Wearable Position Sensors and
Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Body-Worn
Temperature Sensors by Care Setting - Hospital, Home and Other
Settings - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 98: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Body-Worn
Temperature Sensors by Care Setting - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospital, Home and Other Settings for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 99: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Body-Worn
Temperature Sensors by Application - Fitness and Wellness,
Infotainment, Healthcare and medical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 100: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Body-Worn
Temperature Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Fitness and Wellness, Infotainment, Healthcare
and medical and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
