Global Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market 2017-2022 - Expected to Reach $4.35 Billion Growing at a CAGR of 10.1%

The boiler water treatment chemicals market is projected to reach USD 4.35 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2017 to 2022.

The increasing demand for chemically treated water from various end-use industries is expected to drive the growth of the boiler water treatment chemicals market across the globe during the forecast period. The degrading quality of water and aging infrastructure are the factors that are expected to fuel the growth of the boiler water treatment chemicals market during the forecast period.

Based on type, the corrosion inhibitors segment is projected to lead the boiler water treatment chemicals market, in terms of volume, during the forecast period. This segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, in terms of volume, between 2017 and 2022. Corrosion inhibitors decrease the rate of corrosion rate of boilers by forming a passivation layer to the metal surface of the boiler systems. The performance of these chemicals depends upon the quality of the makeup water used by various end-use industries. Growing industrialization in emerging economies is also expected to fuel the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Based on end-use industry, the power segment is projected to lead the boiler water treatment chemicals market, in terms of volume, during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to rapid urbanization and continuously growing population across the globe. This, in turn, has led to an increased demand for power. Moreover, the rise in the number of nuclear projects in emerging economies across the globe is also contributing to the demand for boiler water treatment chemicals for power.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the largest market for boiler water treatment chemicals during the forecast period. A large industrial base and increasing demand for power are the factors expected to fuel the growth of the Asia-Pacific boiler water treatment chemicals market between 2017 and 2022. In addition, government initiatives and policies to attract investments from various international companies are also expected to propel the growth of the Asia-Pacific boiler water treatment chemicals market during the forecast period.

The requirement for technical expertise to handle and operate certain boiler water treatment chemicals is the major challenges for the growth of the boiler water treatment chemicals market between 2017 and 2022.

BASF (Germany), Ecolab (U.S.), Solenis (Finland), Kurita (Japan), SUEZ (France), Arkema (France), and Kemira (Finland) are the key players operating in the boiler water treatment chemicals market. These market leaders adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies between January 2015 and October 2017 to strengthen their position in the boiler water treatment chemicals market. The strategy of mergers, joint venture & acquisitions was among the major growth strategies adopted by the leading market players to enhance their regional presence and meet the growing demand for boiler water treatment chemicals in emerging economies.

