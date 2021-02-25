Global Bone-Anchored Hearing Aids Market to Grow Almost 14% by 2025 - Increasing Prevalence of Hearing Loss - Technavio | Featuring Key Vendors - BHM-Tech Produktionsgesellschaft mbH, Cochlear Ltd., Demant AS, GN Store Nord AS, and Others

The increasing prevalence of hearing loss is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as high cost associated with bone-anchored hearing aids will hamper the market growth.

COVID-19 is expected to have Positive and Direct impact on Health Care industry. Even if the spread of virus is contained, we expect that it may take more than two quarters (six months) to reach a normal state of economic activity. In the short term, the market demand will show Superior growth.

Bone-Anchored Hearing Aids Market: End-user Landscape

Bone-anchored hearing aids are used for adults with outer or middle ear malformations, SSD, or hearing loss. These hearing aids are recommended for adults who are unable to use the conventional AC hearing aids or have undergone ossicular replacement surgery because of chronic otitis media. However, the market segment will record a slow growth rate during the forecast period.

Bone-Anchored Hearing Aids Market: Geographic Landscape

36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for bone-anchored hearing aids in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising awareness about the benefits of bone-anchored hearing aid prosthetics and regulatory approvals is one of the prime factors that will facilitate the bone-anchored hearing aids market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Companies Covered:

BHM-Tech Produktionsgesellschaft mbH

Cochlear Ltd.

Demant AS

GN Store Nord AS

MED-EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH

Medtronic Plc

Shengtuo Medical Technology ( Shanghai ) Co. Ltd.

) Co. Ltd. Sonova Holding AG

Starkey Laboratories Inc.

Widex AS

