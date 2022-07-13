Global Bone Cement Market | Growing prevalence of orthopedic disorders to boost market growth | Technavio

Jul 13, 2022, 04:05 ET
NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Bone Cement Market size is expected to grow by USD 294.64 million as per Technavio. The growing prevalence of orthopedic disorders is notably driving the bone cement market growth, although factors such as complications associated with the use of bone cement may impede the market growth. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Bone Cement Market Analysis Report by Product,
Geography, and the Segment Forecasts". Request a Sample Report
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Becton, Dickinson and Co., DJO Global Inc., Exactech Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc, Stryker Corp., TEKNIMED, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. are some of the major market participants.
The growing prevalence of orthopedic disorders, increasing use of bone cement in interventional procedures, and growing adoption of minimally invasive techniques will offer immense growth opportunities.
To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product
offerings, Read Latest Sample Report.
Bone Cement Market Segmentation
- Product
- Antibiotic-loaded Bone Cement
- Non-antibiotic Loaded Bone Cement
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
During the predicted period, the antibiotic-loaded bone cement segment will be significant. Due to the growing need to prevent infection-related problems such as complex musculoskeletal infections during joint arthroplasties, orthopedic procedures, and prophylaxes in total joint replacement, the usage of antibiotic-loaded bone cement is developing. Antibiotics are also thought to be a supportive approach for reducing infections brought on by bacterial adherence to a biomaterial used in orthopedic surgery.
Receive our market sample report now to gain access to a detailed analysis of the bone cement market: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41339
The report also covers the following areas:
The bone cement market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate. The growing prevalence of orthopedic disorders will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the complications associated with the use of bone cement will hamper the market growth.
Bone Cement Market Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist bone cement market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the bone cement market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the bone cement market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bone cement market vendors
Related Reports:
Invisible Orthodontics Market in North America by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The invisible orthodontics market share in North America is expected to increase to USD 1.05 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.1%.
3D Dental Scanners Market by Product, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The 3D dental scanners market share is expected to increase to USD 689.59 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.43%.
|
Bone Cement Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.07%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
$ 294.64 million
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.98
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, and Asia
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 44%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, Japan, China, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Becton, Dickinson and Co., DJO Global Inc., Exactech Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc, Stryker Corp., TEKNIMED, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Healthcare Supplies
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five Forces Summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Antibiotic-loaded bone cement - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Antibiotic-loaded bone cement - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Antibiotic-loaded bone cement - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Non-antibiotic loaded bone cement - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Non-antibiotic loaded bone cement - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Non-antibiotic loaded bone cement - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 33: Key leading countries
- 7.8 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 35: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 36: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 37: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 38: Industry risks
- 9.3 Competitive Scenario
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 39: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 40: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Becton, Dickinson and Co.
- Exhibit 41: Becton, Dickinson and Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 42: Becton, Dickinson and Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 43: Becton, Dickinson and Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 44: Becton, Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 45: Becton, Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus
- 10.4 DJO Global Inc.
- 10.5 Exactech Inc.
- Exhibit 49: Exactech Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 50: Exactech Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 51: Exactech Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 52: Exactech Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Johnson & Johnson
- Exhibit 53: Johnson & Johnson - Overview
- Exhibit 54: Johnson & Johnson - Business segments
- Exhibit 55: Johnson & Johnson - Key news
- Exhibit 56: Johnson & Johnson - Key offerings
- Exhibit 57: Johnson & Johnson - Segment focus
- 10.7 Medtronic Plc
- Exhibit 58: Medtronic Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Medtronic Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 60: Medtronic Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 61: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 62: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus
- 10.8 Merit Medical Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 63: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 64: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 65: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 66: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 67: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Smith & Nephew Plc
- Exhibit 68: Smith & Nephew Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Smith & Nephew Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 70: Smith & Nephew Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 71: Smith & Nephew Plc - Key offerings
- 10.10 Stryker Corp.
- Exhibit 72: Stryker Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 73: Stryker Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 74: Stryker Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 75: Stryker Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 76: Stryker Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.11 TEKNIMED
- Exhibit 77: TEKNIMED - Overview
- Exhibit 78: TEKNIMED - Product and service
- Exhibit 79: TEKNIMED - Key offerings
- 10.12 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
- Exhibit 80: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 81: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 82: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.- Key news
- Exhibit 83: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 84: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 86: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 88: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 89: List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article