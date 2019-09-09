Global Bone Densitometer Market Forecast 2019-2027

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY FINDINGS

Bone densitometry is a test to measure the density and mineral content of bones. According to Inkwood Research, the global bone densitometer market is expected to flourish with a CAGR of 3.95% during the projected years of 2019-2027. In terms of revenue, the global market was valued at $XX million in 2018 and is estimated to generate $1367.5 million by 2027.

MARKET INSIGHTS

The global bone densitometer market includes several segments based on application, end-user, and technology.The technology of bone densitometer is utilized by several end-users such as clinics, hospitals, and other medical facilities.



Owing to the increasing geriatric population and rising incidences of osteoporosis, the demand for bone densitometers is surging, in turn, driving its market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Geographically, the global bone densitometer market is classified into regions such as Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Rest of World that includes other countries.North America region is expected to capture large market share due to several favorable factors that drive market growth.



The region is showcasing rapid progress in the field of bone mineral testing, which results in the development of advanced densitometers. As a result of this, the growth of the bone densitometer market is propelling in the region.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The prominent players operating in the bone densitometer market are Diagnostic Medical Systems S.A. (DMS Imaging), Swissray International, Inc., Aarna Systems and Wellness Pvt. Ltd., CooperSurgical, Inc., Medonica Co. Ltd., Demetech AB, Medilink, Hologic, Inc., Osteometer MediTech, Inc., CompuMed, Inc., BeamMed Ltd., Echolight S.p.a., and General Electric Company.



Companies mentioned

1. AARNA SYSTEMS AND WELLNESS PVT. LTD.

2. BEAMMED LTD.

3. COMPUMED, INC.

4. COOPERSURGICAL, INC.

5. DEMETECH AB

6. DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS S.A. (DMS IMAGING)

7. ECHOLIGHT S.P.A.

8. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

9. HOLOGIC, INC.

10. MEDILINK

11. MEDONICA CO. LTD.

12. OSTEOMETER MEDITECH, INC.

13. SWISSRAY INTERNATIONAL, INC.



