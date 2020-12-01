Global Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates Industry
Global Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates Market to Reach $194.2 Million by 2027
Dec 01, 2020, 12:10 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates estimated at US$140.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$194.2 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.8% over the period 2020-2027. Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5% CAGR and reach US$135.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates Accessories segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $41.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR
The Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates market in the U.S. is estimated at US$41.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$34.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 184-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Arthrex, Inc.
- Cesca Therapeutics, Inc.
- Globus Medical, Inc.
- Ranfac Corporation
- Terumo Corporation
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Bone Marrow
Aspirate Concentrates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Bone Marrow
Aspirate Concentrates Systems by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Bone Marrow
Aspirate Concentrates Accessories by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates Accessories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates Accessories by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals and
Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Hospitals and Clinics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals and Clinics
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical
and Biotechnology Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical and
Biotechnology Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical and
Biotechnology Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Contract Research
Organizations (CROs) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Contract Research
Organizations (CROs) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Contract Research
Organizations (CROs) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Contract
Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Contract Manufacturing
Organizations (CMOs) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Contract Manufacturing
Organizations (CMOs) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Academic and
Research Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for Academic and Research
Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Academic and Research
Institutes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Bone Marrow
Aspirate Concentrates by Product Type - Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates Systems and Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates
Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates by Product Type - Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates Systems and Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates
Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates Systems and Bone
Marrow Aspirate Concentrates Accessories for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Bone Marrow
Aspirate Concentrates by End-Use Industry - Hospitals and
Clinics, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract
Research Organizations (CROs), Contract Manufacturing
Organizations (CMOs) and Academic and Research Institutes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates by End-Use Industry - Hospitals and Clinics,
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research
Organizations (CROs), Contract Manufacturing Organizations
(CMOs) and Academic and Research Institutes Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospitals and Clinics, Pharmaceutical and
Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations
(CROs), Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) and
Academic and Research Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Bone Marrow
Aspirate Concentrates by Product Type - Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates Systems and Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates
Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates by Product Type - Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates Systems and Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates
Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates Systems and Bone
Marrow Aspirate Concentrates Accessories for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Bone Marrow
Aspirate Concentrates by End-Use Industry - Hospitals and
Clinics, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract
Research Organizations (CROs), Contract Manufacturing
Organizations (CMOs) and Academic and Research Institutes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates by End-Use Industry - Hospitals and Clinics,
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research
Organizations (CROs), Contract Manufacturing Organizations
(CMOs) and Academic and Research Institutes Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospitals and Clinics, Pharmaceutical and
Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations
(CROs), Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) and
Academic and Research Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Bone Marrow
Aspirate Concentrates by Product Type - Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates Systems and Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates
Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates by Product Type - Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates Systems and Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates
Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates Systems and Bone
Marrow Aspirate Concentrates Accessories for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Bone Marrow
Aspirate Concentrates by End-Use Industry - Hospitals and
Clinics, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract
Research Organizations (CROs), Contract Manufacturing
Organizations (CMOs) and Academic and Research Institutes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates by End-Use Industry - Hospitals and Clinics,
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research
Organizations (CROs), Contract Manufacturing Organizations
(CMOs) and Academic and Research Institutes Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospitals and Clinics, Pharmaceutical and
Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations
(CROs), Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) and
Academic and Research Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
CHINA
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Bone Marrow
Aspirate Concentrates by Product Type - Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates Systems and Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates
Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: China Historic Review for Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates by Product Type - Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates Systems and Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates
Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates Systems and Bone
Marrow Aspirate Concentrates Accessories for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Bone Marrow
Aspirate Concentrates by End-Use Industry - Hospitals and
Clinics, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract
Research Organizations (CROs), Contract Manufacturing
Organizations (CMOs) and Academic and Research Institutes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 47: China Historic Review for Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates by End-Use Industry - Hospitals and Clinics,
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research
Organizations (CROs), Contract Manufacturing Organizations
(CMOs) and Academic and Research Institutes Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospitals and Clinics, Pharmaceutical and
Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations
(CROs), Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) and
Academic and Research Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Bone Marrow
Aspirate Concentrates by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Bone Marrow
Aspirate Concentrates by Product Type - Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates Systems and Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates
Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates by Product Type - Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates Systems and Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates
Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates Systems and Bone
Marrow Aspirate Concentrates Accessories for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Bone Marrow
Aspirate Concentrates by End-Use Industry - Hospitals and
Clinics, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract
Research Organizations (CROs), Contract Manufacturing
Organizations (CMOs) and Academic and Research Institutes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates by End-Use Industry - Hospitals and Clinics,
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research
Organizations (CROs), Contract Manufacturing Organizations
(CMOs) and Academic and Research Institutes Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospitals and Clinics, Pharmaceutical and
Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations
(CROs), Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) and
Academic and Research Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
FRANCE
Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Bone Marrow
Aspirate Concentrates by Product Type - Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates Systems and Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates
Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 59: France Historic Review for Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates by Product Type - Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates Systems and Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates
Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates Systems and Bone
Marrow Aspirate Concentrates Accessories for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Bone Marrow
Aspirate Concentrates by End-Use Industry - Hospitals and
Clinics, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract
Research Organizations (CROs), Contract Manufacturing
Organizations (CMOs) and Academic and Research Institutes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 62: France Historic Review for Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates by End-Use Industry - Hospitals and Clinics,
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research
Organizations (CROs), Contract Manufacturing Organizations
(CMOs) and Academic and Research Institutes Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospitals and Clinics, Pharmaceutical and
Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations
(CROs), Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) and
Academic and Research Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Bone Marrow
Aspirate Concentrates by Product Type - Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates Systems and Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates
Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates by Product Type - Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates Systems and Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates
Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates Systems and Bone
Marrow Aspirate Concentrates Accessories for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Bone Marrow
Aspirate Concentrates by End-Use Industry - Hospitals and
Clinics, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract
Research Organizations (CROs), Contract Manufacturing
Organizations (CMOs) and Academic and Research Institutes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates by End-Use Industry - Hospitals and Clinics,
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research
Organizations (CROs), Contract Manufacturing Organizations
(CMOs) and Academic and Research Institutes Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospitals and Clinics, Pharmaceutical and
Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations
(CROs), Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) and
Academic and Research Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Bone Marrow
Aspirate Concentrates by Product Type - Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates Systems and Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates
Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates by Product Type - Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates Systems and Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates
Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates Systems and Bone
Marrow Aspirate Concentrates Accessories for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Bone Marrow
Aspirate Concentrates by End-Use Industry - Hospitals and
Clinics, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract
Research Organizations (CROs), Contract Manufacturing
Organizations (CMOs) and Academic and Research Institutes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates by End-Use Industry - Hospitals and Clinics,
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research
Organizations (CROs), Contract Manufacturing Organizations
(CMOs) and Academic and Research Institutes Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospitals and Clinics, Pharmaceutical and
Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations
(CROs), Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) and
Academic and Research Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates by Product Type - Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates Systems and Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates
Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates by Product Type - Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates Systems and Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates
Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates Systems and Bone
Marrow Aspirate Concentrates Accessories for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates by End-Use Industry - Hospitals and Clinics,
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research
Organizations (CROs), Contract Manufacturing Organizations
(CMOs) and Academic and Research Institutes - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates by End-Use Industry - Hospitals and Clinics,
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research
Organizations (CROs), Contract Manufacturing Organizations
(CMOs) and Academic and Research Institutes Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospitals and Clinics, Pharmaceutical and
Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations
(CROs), Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) and
Academic and Research Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 82: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Bone
Marrow Aspirate Concentrates by Product Type - Bone Marrow
Aspirate Concentrates Systems and Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 83: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Bone Marrow
Aspirate Concentrates by Product Type - Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates Systems and Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates
Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 84: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Bone Marrow
Aspirate Concentrates by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates Systems and
Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates Accessories for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Bone
Marrow Aspirate Concentrates by End-Use Industry - Hospitals
and Clinics, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies,
Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Contract Manufacturing
Organizations (CMOs) and Academic and Research Institutes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Bone Marrow
Aspirate Concentrates by End-Use Industry - Hospitals and
Clinics, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract
Research Organizations (CROs), Contract Manufacturing
Organizations (CMOs) and Academic and Research Institutes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Bone Marrow
Aspirate Concentrates by End-Use Industry - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and Clinics,
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research
Organizations (CROs), Contract Manufacturing Organizations
(CMOs) and Academic and Research Institutes for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Bone
Marrow Aspirate Concentrates by Product Type - Bone Marrow
Aspirate Concentrates Systems and Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates by Product Type - Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates Systems and Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates
Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 90: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Bone Marrow
Aspirate Concentrates by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates Systems and
Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates Accessories for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Bone
Marrow Aspirate Concentrates by End-Use Industry - Hospitals
and Clinics, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies,
Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Contract Manufacturing
Organizations (CMOs) and Academic and Research Institutes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates by End-Use Industry - Hospitals and Clinics,
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research
Organizations (CROs), Contract Manufacturing Organizations
(CMOs) and Academic and Research Institutes Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019
Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Bone Marrow
Aspirate Concentrates by End-Use Industry - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and Clinics,
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research
Organizations (CROs), Contract Manufacturing Organizations
(CMOs) and Academic and Research Institutes for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 94: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Bone
Marrow Aspirate Concentrates by Product Type - Bone Marrow
Aspirate Concentrates Systems and Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 95: Rest of World Historic Review for Bone Marrow
Aspirate Concentrates by Product Type - Bone Marrow Aspirate
Concentrates Systems and Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates
Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 96: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Bone Marrow
Aspirate Concentrates by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates Systems and
Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates Accessories for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Bone
Marrow Aspirate Concentrates by End-Use Industry - Hospitals
and Clinics, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies,
Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Contract Manufacturing
Organizations (CMOs) and Academic and Research Institutes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 98: Rest of World Historic Review for Bone Marrow
Aspirate Concentrates by End-Use Industry - Hospitals and
Clinics, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract
Research Organizations (CROs), Contract Manufacturing
Organizations (CMOs) and Academic and Research Institutes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 99: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Bone Marrow
Aspirate Concentrates by End-Use Industry - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and Clinics,
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research
Organizations (CROs), Contract Manufacturing Organizations
(CMOs) and Academic and Research Institutes for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
