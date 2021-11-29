Global Bone Replacement Market Expected to Generate a Revenue of $27,643.10 Million by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 7.00% from 2021-2028 [180-Pages] | Confirmed by Researchdive.com

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Bone Replacement Market by Product (Knee, Hip, and Extremities), Material (Allografts, Autografts, Synthetic Material, and Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMPs)), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028."

According to the report, the global bone replacement market is expected to garner a revenue of $27,643.10 million by 2028, surging rapidly at a CAGR of 7.00% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

Dynamics of the Market

Significant increase in the cases of road accidents coupled with the growing prevalence of orthopedic surgeries, particularly among the geriatric population across the globe are expected to drive the growth of the bone replacement market during the forecast period. In addition, consistent technological innovations in bone graft devices are further expected to create tremendous opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, high expense of bone replacement surgeries is expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Bone Replacement Market

The outbreak of coronavirus has had a dreadful impact on the growth of the global bone replacement market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe. Stringent restriction imposed by the government made it pertinent for people to visit hospitals and clinic only if its urgent or of paramount importance. Furthermore, delaying and rescheduling of surgery procedures by hospitals and clinics due to their major inclination towards COVID-19 infections further impeded the market growth.

Segments of the Market

The report has divided the market into various segments based on product, material and region.

By product , the knee replacement type sub-segment is expected to be most profitable, and generate a revenue of $12,900.10 million during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of arthritis among the geriatric population across the globe is expected to bolster the growth of the bone replacement market sub-segment during the forecast period.

, the type sub-segment is expected to be most profitable, and generate a revenue of during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of arthritis among the geriatric population across the globe is expected to bolster the growth of the bone replacement market sub-segment during the forecast period. By material , the allografts sub-segment is expected to be most lucrative, and generate a revenue of $11,567.60 million during the forecast period. Its ability to increase mobility and reduce pain to effectively help treat patients is expected to accelerate the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period.

, the sub-segment is expected to be most lucrative, and generate a revenue of during the forecast period. Its ability to increase mobility and reduce pain to effectively help treat patients is expected to accelerate the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period. By region, the North America region is expected to dominate the market, and generate a revenue of $11,444.20 million during the forecast period. Growing demand for bone replacement along with increasing cases of road accidents in this region is expected to bolster the growth of the market. In addition, the presence of prominent players of the market in this region is further expected to accelerate the growth of the regional bone replacement market during the forecast period.

Top 10 Key Players of the Bone Replacement Market

The illustrious players of the market include

1. Stryker Corporation

2. AK Medical Holdings Limited

3. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

4. United Orthopedic Corporation

5. Johnson & Johnson (Depuy Synthes)

6. B. Braun Melsungen

7. Waldemar Link GmbH & Co. Kg

8. Colfax Corporation

9. Smith & Nephew Plc

10. Exactech Inc., and many more.

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For instance, in June 2021, DJO, a subsidiary of Colfax Corporation and a leading global provider of medical technologies, acquired Mathys AG Bettlach, a Switzerland-based company that develops and distributes innovative products for artificial joint replacement, synthetic bone graft solutions, and sports medicine, in order to bolster DJO's patient-focused innovation pipeline and widen its reconstructive portfolio.

The report also summarizes many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments.

SOURCE Research Dive