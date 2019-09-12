Global Bone Sonometer Market Report 2019: Market is Expected to reach $1.42 Billion in 2027, from $890.2 Mn in 2018

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bone Sonometer Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bone sonometer market is expected to reach from US$ 890.2 Mn in 2018 to US$ 1,428.9 Mn by 2027 expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

Standalone bone sonometer is occupying the largest market share in the equipment segment for bone sonometer market. The major features bolstering its market growth are the capability to scan large inpatient population, increasing demand from hospitals and specialty clinics and low maintenance cost associated with the instrument & its accessories.

Portable bone sonometer will be growing at a rapid pace in the near future due to the addition of the latest ergonomic features to the preexisting bone density measuring devices. It is gaining huge traction from ambulatory surgical centers on account of its ability to get connected with various digital platforms to perform an accurate diagnosis.

Hospitals are the dominating end-user segment for bone sonometer market. The key indices determining its prosperous market growth are proactive government funding in the installation of latest devices measuring bone density and a significant rise in malnutrition associated osteoporosis throughout the globe. Ambulatory surgical centers are keen to register excellent market growth during the forecast period on account of a significant rise in the number of outpatient population and untapped patient population in the far-flung remote areas.

North America with a market share of 31.8% currently spearheading the regional segment for bone sonometer market. The chief parameters responsible for its market growth are rising prevalence of osteoporosis and increasing public health awareness. According to the research findings of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the United States, 25% of the women population above 65 years of age suffer from a hip fracture due to osteoporosis.

Europe is in the 2nd position representing a market share of 27.5% owing to deficiency of vitamin D in daily diet causing osteoporosis. According to the statistics presented by the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) 1in 3 women above 50 years will suffer from a fracture in their lifetime. The Asia Pacific is presently holding a market share of 16.9% on account of a supportive regulatory environment provided by local healthcare agency and proactive government policies in fighting malnutrition associated osteoporosis.

Key Market Movements

Growing incidence of malnutrition associated osteoporosis throughout the globe

Rising geriatric population and latest product innovation will provide impetus to the bone sonometer market growth

Increasing public health awareness and proactive government policies to fight bone and musculoskeletal disorders worldwide

