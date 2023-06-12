Global Booster Compressors Industry Research Report 2023-2030: Rising Use of Oil & Gas Products & Increase in E&P Activities to Drive Market Gains

DUBLIN, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Booster Compressors: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Booster Compressors Market to Reach $5 Billion by 2030

The global market for Booster Compressors estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030

Air, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Water segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $923.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR

The Booster Compressors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$923.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$926 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 5.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth.

Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

Indispensability of High-Pressure Compressed Air in Industries: The Cornerstone of Growth for Booster Compressors

An Introduction to Booster Compressors

Key Factors Considered in Selection of Booster Compressor

Major Applications of Booster Compressors

Booster Vs Compressor

Global Market Outlook

Oil & Gas Industry Emerges as the Largest End-Use Sector

Developing Regions Poised for High Growth

Competition

Booster Compressors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Myriad Benefits of Booster Compressors Fuels Demand from End-Use Sectors

Rising Demand for High Pressure Operating Conditions in Varied End-Uses Spurs Market Growth

Ubiquity of Compressed Air Usage in Industries Worldwide (in GWh/Year)

Rising Use of Oil & Gas Products & Increase in E&P Activities to Drive Market Gains

Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020

Impact of COVID-19 on the Oil & Gas Industry

Booster Compressors Find Increased Use in Enhanced Oil Recovery Techniques

Wellhead Compressors Hold Importance in Oil and Gas Field Production Optimization

Transition from Coal to Gas Power Generation: Opportunity for Growth

The Role of Booster Compressors in PET Bottle Manufacturing

Significance of Compressed Air in Pharma and Packaging Sectors Drives Demand for Booster Compressor

Optimizing Compressor Performance with Monitoring & Control

Digital Transformation in Compressors

Major Market Restraints

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 64 Featured)

Corken

Atlas Copco AB

Bauer Compressors Inc.

Boge Compressors Ltd

Gardner Denver

General Electric Company

Generon

Hitachi Ltd

Ingersoll Rand

Jereh Group

Kaeser Compressors Inc.

Sauer Compressors USA Inc

Inc TGT Fuel Technologies Pvt. Ltd

