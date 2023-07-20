Global Borage Oil Market to Reach $63.51 Billion by 2030: Driven by Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Increasing Awareness of Natural Ingredient-based Products

20 Jul, 2023, 11:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Borage Oil Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global borage oil market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.8% to reach $63.51 billion by 2030 from $45.71 billion in 2023.
This report on global borage oil market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global borage oil market by segmenting the market based on product type, distribution channel, application, form, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the borage oil market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Companies Mentioned
- AOS Products Pvt. Ltd.
- Aromex Industries
- Connoils LLC.
- Desert Whale Jojoba Company
- Icelandirect Inc.
- Nordic Naturals
- Oilseed Extraction
- Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals
- Premium Crops Ltd.
- Soyatech International Pvt Ltd.
- William Hodgson & Co
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Rising Awareness Natural Ingredient-based Products
- Diverse Applications
Challenges
- Presence of Substitutes
- Potential Side Effects
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Product Type
- Cold Pressed Borage Oil
- Heat Infused Borage Oil
by Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
by Application
- Pharmaceuticals
- Cosmetics
- Food & Beverages
- Others
by Form
- Oil
- Capsules
- Gels
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dq8ham
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article