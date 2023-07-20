Global Borage Oil Market to Reach $63.51 Billion by 2030: Driven by Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Increasing Awareness of Natural Ingredient-based Products

DUBLIN, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Borage Oil Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global borage oil market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.8% to reach $63.51 billion by 2030 from $45.71 billion in 2023.

This report on global borage oil market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global borage oil market by segmenting the market based on product type, distribution channel, application, form, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the borage oil market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Companies Mentioned

AOS Products Pvt. Ltd.

Aromex Industries

Connoils LLC.

Desert Whale Jojoba Company

Icelandirect Inc.

Nordic Naturals

Oilseed Extraction

Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals

Premium Crops Ltd.

Soyatech International Pvt Ltd.

William Hodgson & Co

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Rising Awareness Natural Ingredient-based Products

Diverse Applications

Challenges

Presence of Substitutes

Potential Side Effects

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Product Type

Cold Pressed Borage Oil

Heat Infused Borage Oil

by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

by Application

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Food & Beverages

Others

by Form

Oil

Capsules

Gels

