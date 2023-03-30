Global Border Security Market Report to 2027: Increased Popularity of Unmanned Vehicles Drives Growth

DUBLIN, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Border Security Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By System (Laser Systems, Radar Systems, Camera Systems, Perimeter intrusion detection systems, Unmanned Vehicles, Others), By Platform, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global border security market is anticipated to witness a steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.

Companies Mentioned

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

BAE Systems PLC

Thales SA

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Airbus Group SE

Elbit Systems

Saab AB

Factors such as the surge in territorial conflicts and cross-border issues and the high defense expenditure by the developing countries are driving the demand for the global border security market.

Also, the growing need for unmanned system solutions by different military and defense forces and high-end investments for research and development activities by public and private market players are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global border security market in the forecast period.



Increased Popularity of Unmanned Vehicles Drives the Market Growth



Unmanned vehicles are gaining popularity across the globe as they find uses in various end-user applications. Unmanned vehicles can be used to maintain a safe environment. With their enhanced capabilities, drones can be used to monitor locations and alert the concerned authorities about the possible threats in the oil and gas industry. They find high demand from the defence sector as they can be used in places where the risk is high and is not accessible.

Unmanned vehicles provide real-time updates, which helps the armed forces to make informed decisions and strategies. Countries prefer to invest in unmanned system solutions as they help them to increase the number of lives saved in a combat situation. Also, they used to secure the long borders of any country, which helps the armed forces to counter a diverse array of threats.

They efficiently fill the void in the current border surveillance as they increase the coverage area along remote sections and monitor every part of the country. They are less expensive than the other manned aircraft on the borders. Therefore, the benefits offered by unmanned vehicles are expected to accelerate the demand for the global border security market over the forecast period.



Ongoing Research and Development Activities Supports the High Market Demand



Leading authorities are investing in the technologies, weapons, and equipment to ensure the safety of their citizen. The countries have started to use chemical detectors, lasers, electro-optical cameras, X-rays, unmanned vehicles, perimeter intrusion detection systems, and cameras, amongst others.

Emerging technologies such as the internet of things, machine learning, blockchain and biometrics have introduced new threats and opportunities which require a rapid response from the market players.

Market players are increasing their investments in research and development activities to increase the performance and accuracy of their border security solutions. The advent of advanced laser systems that are equipped with a long-range acoustic device allows to talk to someone and give commands to suspect vessels.

The advancements in biometric technology, such as the development of facial recognition software, prevent unauthorized access to confidential information. The launch of better performing border security solutions and continuous upgrade of the solutions by the market players is expected to boost the growth of the global border security market in the forecast period.



Report Scope:



In this report, global border security market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Border Security Market, By System:

Laser Systems

Radar Systems

Camera Systems

Perimeter intrusion detection systems

Unmanned Vehicles

Wide-band Wireless Communication Systems

Command and Control (C2) Systems

Biometric Systems

Others

Border Security Market, By Platform:

Ground

Air

Water

Border Security Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Thailand

Indonesia

Australia

South Korea

Europe & CIS

& CIS Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Russia

Poland

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Iran

Israel

UAE

Turkey

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qctpjz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets