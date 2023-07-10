Global Border Security Systems Market to Reach $70.5 Billion by 2030: Autonomous Border Security Systems Increasingly Find Favor among Border Agencies

DUBLIN, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Border Security Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Border Security System estimated at US$45.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$70.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Ground, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$38.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Aerial segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $21 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR



The Border Security System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$21 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Geopolitical Conflicts and Territorial Disputes Enhance Investments into Border Security Systems

Continued Threat of Terrorism Drives the Focus on Surveillance as Counterterrorism Response: Global Number of Fatalities (in '000) Due to Terrorist Attacks: 2007-2017

Consistent Rise in Defense Budget Allocations in Developed and Developing Economies Spurs Spending on Border Security Measures

Increased Defense Spending Bodes Well for Border Security Market: Military Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years 2001 through 2018

Projected Defense Budget in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$ Billion for 2018

Radar Systems: An Important Technology for Securing International Borders

Biometric Systems: Poised for High Adoption in Border Control Security

Global Biometrics Market: Breakdown (in %) by Application for 2019

Facial Recognition Technology Gains Prominence in Immigration Control

Rising Prominence of Iris Biometrics Travel & Immigration Control

Automated Border Control Systems (eGates) for Faster Processing at Border Checkpoints

Proportion of Airports Worldwide Implementing e-Gates in Comparison to Other Security Self-Service Applications for the Years 2012 & 2018

Thermal Cameras: An Important System for Securing Borders

Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Set to Transform Border Security

Healthy Military Spending Worldwide Provides a Fertile Environment for the Growth of Drone Technologies in Border Security Applications

Increasing Use of Drones in the Battlefield Pushes Up the Need for Counter-Drone Systems: Global Market for Military Drones (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Autonomous Border Security Systems Increasingly Find Favor among Border Agencies

Staff Shortage Gives Rise to Need for Automated and Autonomous Border Security Systems: Number of Border Patrol Agents in the US for the Years 2010-2018

Introduction of Innovative Solutions Drives Market Growth

