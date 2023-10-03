Global Border Security Systems Strategic Report 2023-2030 Featuring Key Players, Canon, Lockheed Martin, Elbit Systems, & BAE Systems Among Others

03 Oct, 2023, 22:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Border Security Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Border Security System Market to Reach $70.5 Billion by 2030
The global market for Border Security System estimated at US$45.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$70.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The global market for Border Security Systems, which includes categories like Ground, Aerial, Underwater, Unmanned Vehicles, Camera, Radar, Laser, Biometric Systems, and Other Systems, has been analyzed comprehensively.
Ground, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$38.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Aerial segment is estimated at 6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
This analysis covers annual sales data from 2022 to 2030 across various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. It also provides historical sales data from 2015 to 2021. Additionally, a 15-year perspective from 2015, 2023, and 2030 offers a detailed breakdown of value sales percentages within these regions.
The Border Security System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$21 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.
In addition, understanding the strategies of industry stalwarts such as BAE Systems Plc, Canon Inc., and others become simpler with this report.
What`s New?
- Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
- Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
- Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Border Security Systems: Protecting Borders against Illegal Movement of People, Weapons, Drugs & Contraband
- Ground-based Border Security Systems Segment Leads the Global Market
- Unmanned Vehicles Leads the Global Market, Biometrics Spearheads Future Growth
- Developed Markets Lead, Developing Regions to Witness High Growth in the Global Border Security Systems Market
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
- Border Security Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Geopolitical Conflicts and Territorial Disputes Enhance Investments into Border Security Systems
- Continued Threat of Terrorism Drives the Focus on Surveillance as Counterterrorism Response: Global Number of Fatalities (in '000) Due to Terrorist Attacks: 2007-2017
- Consistent Rise in Defense Budget Allocations in Developed and Developing Economies Spurs Spending on Border Security Measures
- Increased Defense Spending Bodes Well for Border Security Market: Military Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years 2001 through 2018
- Projected Defense Budget in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$ Billion for 2018
- Radar Systems: An Important Technology for Securing International Borders
- Biometric Systems: Poised for High Adoption in Border Control Security
- Global Biometrics Market: Breakdown (in %) by Application for 2019
- Facial Recognition Technology Gains Prominence in Immigration Control
- Rising Prominence of Iris Biometrics Travel & Immigration Control
- Automated Border Control Systems (eGates) for Faster Processing at Border Checkpoints
- Proportion of Airports Worldwide Implementing e-Gates in Comparison to Other Security Self-Service Applications for the Years 2012 & 2018
- Thermal Cameras: An Important System for Securing Borders
- Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Set to Transform Border Security
- Healthy Military Spending Worldwide Provides a Fertile Environment for the Growth of Drone Technologies in Border Security Applications
- Increasing Use of Drones in the Battlefield Pushes Up the Need for Counter-Drone Systems: Global Market for Military Drones (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
- Autonomous Border Security Systems Increasingly Find Favor among Border Agencies
- Staff Shortage Gives Rise to Need for Automated and Autonomous Border Security Systems: Number of Border Patrol Agents in the US for the Years 2010-2018
- Introduction of Innovative Solutions Drives Market Growth
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 50 Featured)
- Canon, Inc.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- BAE Systems PLC
- Collins Aerospace
- Cobham PLC
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
- Leonardo SpA
- Airbus Group SE
- Liteye Systems, Inc.
- Echodyne Corp.
- Cias Elettronica Srl
- HENSOLDT AG
- Global Innovations
- Gigglesoft Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/szg2q9
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Media Contact in the release document to be replaced with:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article