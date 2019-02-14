Global Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide in Metric Tons by the following Product Segments: Boron Nitride, and Boron Carbide.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 34 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- 3M Company

- Denka Co., Ltd.

- Element Six

- ILJIN Diamond Co., Ltd.

- Momentive

- Mudanjiang Jingangzuan Boron Carbide Co., Ltd.



BORON NITRIDE AND BORON CARBIDE MCP-2

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide: End-Use Market Dynamics Shape Growth Trends

Global Boron Reserves, Production & Demand - An Overview

Table 1: Boron Reserves in Major Countries Worldwide (As of 2018) (in '000 Metric Tons) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: World Boron Production (All Forms): Breakdown by Major Producing Countries for 2017 (in '000 Metric Tons) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: World Boron Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Demand by Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: World Boron Nitride Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Boron Nitride Powder Consumption Volume by Application Area (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

CBN Films Market Overview

Nano Boron Carbide Market Outlook

Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market: Expanding Industrial Applications to Favor Growth

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Table 5: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Period 2017-2019 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market to Draw Growth from Improving Prospects in Manufacturing Industry

Table 6: Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI): Monthly Manufacturing PMI Data by Country for the Period May 2017 to Apr 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS



CBN: Increasing Use as Diamond Substitute

Growing Demand for Super Abrasives Fuelling CBN Market

Innumerable Material Attributes Foster CBN & PCBN Applications

Comparative Analysis of Filler Properties (BN, Al2O3, AlN, Fused SiO2)

CBN Abrasives to Climb Growth Ladder as Grinding Usage Soars

Developments in CBN Grinding

High Speed Grinding (HSG)

Continuous Path Controlled (CPC) Grinding

CBN and Diamond Replace Aluminum Oxide Tools

Table 7: Knoop Hardness of Tooling Materials such as Diamond, Cubic Boron Nitride, Vanadium Carbide, Silicon Carbide, Aluminum Oxide, Tungsten Carbide, Hard Steel HRC

and Soft Steel HRB 85 - (in x 103) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Metal Cutting Tools: A Key End-Use Market

Automotive Industry - A Key Growth Area

Table 8: World Passenger Car Production by Geographic Region/Country (2016 & 2017) (in '000 Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: World Light Commercial Vehicles Production by Geographic Region/Country (2016 & 2017) (in '000 units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Boron Nitride Nanotubes Vs Carbon Nanotubes

Opportunities for Boron Nitride in Electronic Components Market

Table 10: Global Electronic Components Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Application Area (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Graphene-Boron Nitride Suturing Ushers in Breakthrough Technology for Electronics

Boron Nitride in Cosmetic Products

Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNTs): A Super-Light, Heat-Resistant Material Emerges as the Next Big Thing

Boron Nitride Injects Fresh Optimism into Cancer Treatment

Boron Nitride Nanocage - A High Performance Filter

Q-BN, a New Phase of Boron Nitride: Potential Applications in Cutting Tools & Displays

Boron Carbide Dazzles on the Pyrotechnics Landscape

Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Replacing Quartz Crystal



4. TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENTS - A GLANCE AT PAST INNOVATIONS



Recent Advancements - Synthesis of 2D Hexagonal Boron Nitride

Hexagonal Boron Nitride - Potential Substrate for Graphene Devices with High Heat Dissipation

Boron Nitride to Make Zigzag-Edged Graphene Nanoribbons

Researchers Develop a New Method to Produce C-BN

New Boron Carbide Production Method Aims to Lower Production Costs

Simplified Process Developed for h-BN Production

New Process Improves Relative Density & Ballistic Performance of Boron Carbide Armor

CBN Films for Advanced Machining

Mass Selected Ion Beam Deposition

New Technique Increases Yield of Nanotubes

BN Films Over Carbon Fibers

Spherical Boron Nitride - Better Composite Materials

New Boron Nitride Processing Technique

BN Nanotubes Strengthen Coatings

New Process Optimizes CBN Film Synthesis

New Compound to Replace CBN





5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Boron: An Introduction

Boron Nitride

Product Description

Features

Production Process

End Use Applications

Newer Applications of BN Coatings

BN Powder Widely Applied as an Additive

Cubic Boron Nitride

Product Description

Properties

Applications

Investment Costs

Alternatives and Combinations

The 'Plasticky' Generation

Product Segments

Hexagonal Boron Nitride

Hot-Pressed Boron Nitride

Features

Applications

Wurtzite Boron Nitride

Pyrolytic Boron Nitride

Boron Carbide

Product Description

Properties

Production Process

Features

Applications

Ceramics

Other Applications

Boron Carbide Nanoparticles Offer Multi-Pronged Benefits

Boron Based Materials

Features of Boron Based Ceramics

Process of Borodizing



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



3M Company (USA)

3M Technical Ceramics (Germany)

Denka Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Element Six (UK)

ILJIN Diamond Co., Ltd (South Korea)

Momentive (USA)

Mudanjiang Jingangzuan Boron Carbide Co., Ltd (China)

Saint-Gobain S.A. (France)

Sandvik Hyperion (USA)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Showa Denko KK (Japan)

Tomei Diamond Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Washington Mills Electro Minerals Company (USA)

6.2 Product Innovations/Introductions

Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride Rolls Out SiZBN

Thomas Swan Introduces 2D Boron Nitride Products

Saint-Gobain Unveils Boron Nitride Products Portfolio

BCL Introduces Boron Nitrate



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World Historic Review for Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World 14-Year Perspective for Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for US, Japan, Europe and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Boron Nitride by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World Historic Review for Boron Nitride by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World 14-Year Perspective for Boron Nitride by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for US, Japan, Europe and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Boron Carbide by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Historic Review for Boron Carbide by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for Boron Carbide by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for US, Japan, Europe and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Table 20: US Market for Boron Compounds (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume by Major End-Use Segments (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 21: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide by Product Segment - Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: US Historic Review for Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide by Product Segment - Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: US 14-Year Perspective for Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.2 Japan

Market Analysis

Table 24: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide by Product Segment - Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: Japanese Historic Review for Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide by Product Segment - Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.3 EUROPE

Market Analysis

Table 27: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide by Product Segment - Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: European Historic Review for Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide by Product Segment - Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: European 14-Year Perspective for Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4 REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

China: An Insight into Boron Carbide Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 30: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide by Product Segment - Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: Rest of World Historic Review for Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide by Product Segment - Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



9. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 34 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 38) The United States (19) Canada (1) Japan (5) Europe (7) - France (1) - Germany (3) - The United Kingdom (2) - Rest of Europe (1) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0397802



__________________________

