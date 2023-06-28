Global Botanical Ingredients Market Opportunities 2023: Highly-Therapeutic and Clinically-Validated Botanical Ingredients to Ensure Future Growth Potential

DUBLIN, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Botanical Ingredients Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This growth opportunity analytics of botanical ingredients provides qualitative and quantitative analyses of botanical ingredients used across the nutraceutical and personal care and cosmetic industry. Major botanical ingredient types covered under the nutraceutical segment include ashwagandha, boswellia serrata, ginkgo biloba, elderberry, ginseng, cranberry, psyllium, curcumin, milk thistle, and acerola. In terms of applications, the nutraceutical botanical ingredients market is divided into dietary supplements and functional food and beverages.

The type of botanical ingredients covered under the personal care and cosmetics segment include rosemary, licorice, hibiscus flower, jojoba seed oil, chamomile, grapeseed, and ginkgo biloba. By application, the personal care and cosmetic botanical ingredients industry is divided into skincare and hair care, with skincare leading in 2022.

The key regions studied are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Increasing awareness of the therapeutic benefits of botanical ingredients among consumers is driving growth. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, consumer inclination toward natural and plant-derived ingredients has increased, driving the demand for botanical ingredients in the nutraceuticals and personal care, and cosmetics spaces.

Key Topics Covered

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 8
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Botanical Ingredients Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation
  • Definition
  • Key Competitors
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Driver Analysis
  • Growth Restraint
  • Growth Restraint Analysis
  • Market Trends
  • Forecast & Pricing Analysis Assumptions
  • Value Chain

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Botanical Ingredients Market

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Application Type
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Revenue Forecast by Region: Asia-Pacific
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Competitive Environment
  • Competitive Benchmarking: Nutraceutical Botanical Ingredients
  • Competitive Benchmarking: Personal Care & Cosmetics Botanical Ingredients
  • Key Product Launches: Personal Care & Cosmetics - 2020-2022
  • Key Product Launches: Nutraceuticals - 2020-2022
  • Innovation Spotlight in Nutraceutical Botanical Ingredients Market
  • Innovation Spotlight in Personal Care & Cosmetic Botanical Ingredients Market

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Nutraceutical Botanical Ingredients Market

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Type
  • Forecast Analysis by Type
  • Revenue Forecast by Application
  • Forecast Analysis by Application
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Revenue Forecast by Region: Asia-Pacific
  • Forecast Analysis by Region

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Personal Care and Cosmetics

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Type
  • Forecast Analysis by Type
  • Revenue Forecast by Application
  • Forecast Analysis by Application
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Revenue Forecast by Region: Asia-Pacific
  • Forecast Analysis by Region

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Sustainably Sourced Ingredients
  • Growth Opportunity 2: R&D Investments
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Alternative Dosage Formats
  • Growth Opportunity 4: Partnerships and Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A)

7. Next Steps

  • Your Next Steps
  • Why Now?

