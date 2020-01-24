Global Bottled Water Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The global market for Bottled Water is projected to reach US$307.

6 billion by 2025, driven by the growing need to slake the thirst of a growing world population. World population is poised to grow from 7.8 billion in 2019 to over 9.8 billion by 2050. In line with this growth, there will be a parallel increase in demand for safe drinking water. Per capita consumption of drinking water in the coming years is poised to increase with science based evidence highlighting waters role in health and wellness. Few of the reasons why water is important to human health include its vital role in flushing out waste from the body; regulating body temperature; maintaining brain function; producing saliva; protecting tissues and joints; aids in nutrient absorption and digestion; improves blood oxygen circulation; boosts energy; optimizes cognitive function; helps retain youthful and supple skin. Scientific studies have also shown waters effectiveness in treating medical conditions such as constipation, kidney stones, exercise-induced asthma, urinary tract infection, and hypertension, among others. Against the backdrop of compelling evidence of the benefits of proper hydration, per capita consumption of water is expected to increase between 5 liters to 8 liters per day. Under this scenario, bottled water market is poised to witness strong demand. Bottled water symbolizes a healthful lifestyle and is positioned on the platform of being a convenient, safe and healthy hydration beverage.

- Defined as drinking water packaged in plastic or glass bottles, bottled water offers numerous benefits, with the most important being portability and ability to stay hydrated anytime, anywhere. Stringent labelling regulations are giving consumer confidence in bottled water a boost. New regulations especially in countries like the United States require product/brand identification and traceability to the origin, date and time of bottling to ensure that consumers get safe and wholesome water. In addition to healthiness and purity, bottled water is also growing in demand for their taste and nutritional value. Fortification of drinking water is a key trend driving the nutritional value of water and in turn the demand for bottled water. Manufacturers to enjoy a price premium in this commoditized market are fortifying water with iron and minerals such as Ca, Mg, Fe, and Zn. Fortified mineral water is increasingly becoming the new vehicle for affordable nutrition. Addition of minerals also alters and enhances the taste of water. Given that premiumisation offers a sizable growth opportunity for all types of bottled water, manufacturers are focusing on new product launches, limited edition innovation, brand redesigns and packaging innovation. For instance, in addition to innovation in mineral bioavailability, manufacturers are also procuring water from newer sources like mountain springs; packaging the same in designer bottles; and launching limited editions of unique shapes of can formats. With global warming and climate change resulting in higher number of weather disasters such as floods, hurricanes and droughts, bottled water is growing in importance and prominence as an emergency source of water when access to drinkable tap water is lost. The United States, China and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 60% of the market. China also ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period supported by factors such as poor quality tap-water, increasing health consciousness among the growing middle class population and rise in international tourism.

- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Bai Brands LLC, Danone S.A., FIJI Water Company LLC, Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG, Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co., Icelandic Water Holdings hf.,National Beverage Corp., Nestle Waters, Niagara Bottling LLC, PepsiCo Inc., Premium Waters Inc., The Alkaline Water Company Inc., The Coca Cola Company, Tibet Water Resources Ltd., VEEN Waters Finland Oy Ltd., Vichy Catalan Corporation, Voss of Norway AS.







BOTTLED WATER MCP-2

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, DECEMBER 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE







II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY







1. MARKET OVERVIEW



An Introduction to Bottled Water

Origins of Bottled Water: A Historical Perspective

The Course of Bottled Water: From a Rare Novelty to Million-a- Minute Consumption Rate (1600s-2018)

Types of Bottled Water

Distribution Channels

Distribution Channels The Thirsty World is an Attractive Market for Bottled Water: Global Municipal Drinking Water Demand (In Billion Cubic Meter (BCM))

PET: The Dominant Type of Packaging for Bottled Water

Rising Demand for Clean Water Spurs Bottled Water Market in Developing Economies

Global Competitor Market Shares

Bottled Water Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

Select Popular Bottled Water Brands Worldwide





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Bai Brands LLC (USA)

Balance Trading Company (Australia)

CG Roxane, LLC (USA)

Danone S.A. (France)

FIJI Water Company LLC (USA)

Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co., Ltd. (China)

Icelandic Water Holdings hf. (Iceland)

National Beverage Corp. (USA)

Nestlé Waters (France)

Niagara Bottling, LLC (USA)

PepsiCo, Inc. (USA)

Premium Waters, Inc. (USA)

The Alkaline Water Company, Inc. (USA)

The Coca Cola Company (USA)

Tibet Water Resources Ltd. (Hong Kong)

VEEN Waters Finland Oy Ltd. (Finland)

Vichy Catalan Corporation (Spain)

Voss of Norway AS (USA)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Awareness about Waterborne Diseases and the Need for Clean Drinking Water Fuels Growth in Bottled Water Market

Portable and Convenience Benefits Spur Growth in the Bottled Water Market

Inability of Governments to Provide Safe and Reliable Potable Water Enhances Significance of Bottled Water

Lack of Access to Clean Water Provides Opportunity for Bottled Water Market: Percentage Breakdown of Countries without Access to Clean Water

Select Countries with Poor Access to Quality Drinking Water

Rising Demand for Functional and Flavored Water Augurs Well for the Market

Global Functional Water Market Share Breakdown by Ingredient (2019)

Growing Incidence of Obesity Fuels Demand for Flavored and Functional Water

Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 and 2025

Rising Acceptance of Premium Bottled Water: Positive Growth Outlook

Select Premium Bottled Water Worldwide: 2019

Market Poised to Benefit from Advancements in Treatment and Bottling Technologies & Development of New Flavors

Introduction of Eco-Friendly Packaging Solutions Presents Substantial Growth Opportunity for Bottled Water Market

Innovations Drive Growth in Bottled Water Market

Packaging Innovations Stress on Recycled, Biodegradable, and Compostable Materials

Metal Cans Come to Fore for Bottled Water Packaging

World Travel Industry Dynamics Favor Robust Growth in Bottled Water Market

International Tourist Arrivals: Breakdown of Number of Arrivals (in Millions) by Geographic Region for 2018

Leading Tourist Destinations Ranked by International Tourist Arrivals (in Millions) for the Year 2018

International Tourist Arrivals: Percentage Breakdown of Number of Inbound Tourists by Purpose of Journey (2018)

Availability of Tap Water at Lower Cost: A Major Market Restraint

Mineral Content and Risk of Contaminants in Bottled Mineral Water, Filtered Water and Tap Water in North America and Europe

Cost of Bottled Water Vs Tap Water in the US (in $ Per U.S. Gallon)

Comparison of Bottled Water and RO Tap Water for Select Brands

Strict Regulations Impede Market Growth

Move to Ban Bottled Water in Select Municipalities and Campuses to Impact Demand for Bottled Water

Environmental Cost of Bottled Water and Concerns over Plastic Use: Major Growth Impediments

Plastic Pollution Emerges as a Major Concern for Bottled Water Industry

Study Finds Microplastics Contamination in Bottled Water Samples

Concentration of Microplastics in Bottled Water: Highest Number of Plastic Particles Found Per Liter of Bottled Water by Select Brands

Ban on Single Use Plastic in Select Countries: Implications for Bottled Water Industry

Prevalence of Unorganized Players and Counterfeit Products Hamper Market Prospects in Developing Regions





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Bottled Water Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Bottled Water Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Bottled Water Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Spring Water (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Spring Water (Product) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Spring Water (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Purified Water (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Purified Water (Product) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Purified Water (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Mineral Water (Product) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Mineral Water (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Mineral Water (Product) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Sparkling Water (Product) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Sparkling Water (Product) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Sparkling Water (Product) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Products (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Other Products (Product) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Other Products (Product) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: PET (Packaging Material) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: PET (Packaging Material) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: PET (Packaging Material) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Glass (Packaging Material) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Glass (Packaging Material) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Glass (Packaging Material) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Consumer Shift towards Healthy Beverages Spurs Growth in Bottled Water Market

US Bottled Water Market by Distribution Channel (% Value Share): 2019

Competition

Still Water Market in the US: Market Share (%) of Leading Brands for 2019

Seltzer, Bottled Sparkling/Mineral Water Market in the US: Breakdown of Leading Brands (in %) for 2019

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Bottled Water Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Bottled Water Market in the United States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 27: United States Bottled Water Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: United States Bottled Water Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Packaging Material: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Bottled Water Market in the United States by Packaging Material: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 30: United States Bottled Water Market Share Breakdown by Packaging Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Bottled Water Market in Canada: A Prelude

Market Analytics

Table 31: Canadian Bottled Water Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Canadian Bottled Water Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 33: Bottled Water Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 34: Canadian Bottled Water Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Material: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Canadian Bottled Water Historic Market Review by Packaging Material in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 36: Bottled Water Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Packaging Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Market Analytics

Table 37: Japanese Market for Bottled Water: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Bottled Water Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 39: Japanese Bottled Water Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Japanese Market for Bottled Water: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Packaging Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Bottled Water Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese Bottled Water Market Share Analysis by Packaging Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

China: The Leading Market for Bottled Water

Premium Water Rapidly Making Inroads in China

Competitive Landscape

Chinese Bottled Water Market Share Breakdown of Leading Producers (in %): 2019

International Brands Foray into Bottled Water Market

Market Analytics

Table 43: Chinese Bottled Water Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Bottled Water Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Bottled Water Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 46: Chinese Bottled Water Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Packaging Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Bottled Water Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Packaging Material: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Bottled Water Market by Packaging Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

European Bottled Water Market Poised to Exhibit Steady yet Modest Growth

Still Bottled Water Holds Strong Growth Prospects

European Bottled Water Industry Witnesses Joint Efforts towards Circular Economy

Competitive Landscape

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Bottled Water Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Bottled Water Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Bottled Water Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Bottled Water Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 53: Bottled Water Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Bottled Water Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Bottled Water Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Material: 2018-2025

Table 56: Bottled Water Market in Europe in US$ Million by Packaging Material: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Bottled Water Market Share Breakdown by Packaging Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

French Bottled Water Market Displays Stable Growth

Market Analytics

Table 58: Bottled Water Market in France by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: French Bottled Water Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Bottled Water Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Bottled Water Market in France by Packaging Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: French Bottled Water Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Packaging Material: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Bottled Water Market Share Analysis by Packaging Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Rising Temperatures and Younger Demographic Fuel Bottled Water Demand

Market Analytics

Table 64: Bottled Water Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German Bottled Water Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 66: German Bottled Water Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Bottled Water Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Bottled Water Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Material: 2009-2017

Table 69: German Bottled Water Market Share Breakdown by Packaging Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Italy Witnesses Notable Rise in Consumption of Bottled Water

Market Analytics

Table 70: Italian Bottled Water Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Bottled Water Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Bottled Water Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Italian Bottled Water Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Packaging Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Bottled Water Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Packaging Material: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Bottled Water Market by Packaging Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

UK Bottled Water Market Continues to Deliver Impressive Performance

Noteworthy Market Trends and Insights

Primary Consumer Demographic

Bottled Water Consumers Pay Attention to Mineral Content

Price Influencing Purchasing Decisions

Glass Outshines other Materials in Sustainability

Finding Recycling Units Remains a Concern

Tap Water Consumption Remains Stable

Impact of Brexit on Bottled Water Production

Rising Exports of Bottled Water

Market Analytics

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Bottled Water: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Bottled Water Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: United Kingdom Bottled Water Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Bottled Water: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Packaging Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Bottled Water Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom Bottled Water Market Share Analysis by Packaging Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Economic Recovery and Demand for Healthier Options Propel Bottled Water Market in Spain

Market Analytics

Table 82: Spanish Bottled Water Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Spanish Bottled Water Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 84: Bottled Water Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 85: Spanish Bottled Water Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Material: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Spanish Bottled Water Historic Market Review by Packaging Material in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 87: Bottled Water Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Packaging Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Market Analytics

Table 88: Russian Bottled Water Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Bottled Water Market in Russia by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 90: Russian Bottled Water Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Russian Bottled Water Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Packaging Material: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Bottled Water Market in Russia by Packaging Material: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 93: Russian Bottled Water Market Share Breakdown by Packaging Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Bottled Water Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 95: Bottled Water Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Bottled Water Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Rest of Europe Bottled Water Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Material: 2018-2025

Table 98: Bottled Water Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Packaging Material: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Bottled Water Market Share Breakdown by Packaging Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Bottled Water Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 101: Bottled Water Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Bottled Water Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Bottled Water Market in Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Bottled Water Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Bottled Water Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Bottled Water Market in Asia-Pacific by Packaging Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Bottled Water Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Packaging Material: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Bottled Water Market Share Analysis by Packaging Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Bottled Water Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Australian Bottled Water Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 111: Australian Bottled Water Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Bottled Water Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Bottled Water Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Material: 2009-2017

Table 114: Australian Bottled Water Market Share Breakdown by Packaging Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Bottled Water Poised to Record Strong Gains

Low Quality of Drinking Water Presents Lucrative Growth Opportunities to Bottled Water Providers

Still Bottled Water and PET Packaging Lead Indian Market, Mineral Water Making a Splash

Regulatory Regime and Challenges for Bottled Water Market

Competitive Scenario

Bottled Water Market in India: Breakdown of Leading Brands (in %) for 2019

Select Popular Bottled Water Brands in India

Market Analytics

Table 115: Indian Bottled Water Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Indian Bottled Water Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 117: Bottled Water Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 118: Indian Bottled Water Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Material: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Indian Bottled Water Historic Market Review by Packaging Material in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 120: Bottled Water Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Packaging Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

INDONESIA

Market Analytics

Table 121: Bottled Water Market in Indonesia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Indonesia Bottled Water Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 123: Bottled Water Market Share Distribution in Indonesia by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Bottled Water Market in Indonesia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: Indonesia Bottled Water Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Material: 2009-2017

Table 126: Bottled Water Market Share Distribution in Indonesia by Packaging Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

THAILAND

Table 127: Bottled Water Market in Thailand: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Thailand Bottled Water Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 129: Bottled Water Market Share Distribution in Thailand by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Bottled Water Market in Thailand: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Thailand Bottled Water Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Material: 2009-2017

Table 132: Bottled Water Market Share Distribution in Thailand by Packaging Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

South Korea: Rising Adoption among Single Person Households Spurs Bottled Water Market

South Korean Bottled Water Market Share Breakdown of Leading Brands for 2019

Market Share of Popular Bottled Mineral Water Brands in South Korea: 2019

Market Analytics

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Bottled Water: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Bottled Water Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Bottled Water Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Bottled Water: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Packaging Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: Bottled Water Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Bottled Water Market Share Analysis by Packaging Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Bottled Water Market in Latin America Rides on the heightened Need for Hygienic and Clean Water

Pressing Need for Safe Drinking Water Unfurls Lucrative Growth Opportunities: Percentage (In %) of Population with Access to Safe Drinking Water in Latin America by Country

Market Analytics

Table 139: Latin American Bottled Water Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 140: Bottled Water Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Bottled Water Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 142: Latin American Bottled Water Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 143: Bottled Water Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Bottled Water Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 145: Latin American Bottled Water Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Packaging Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Bottled Water Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Packaging Material: 2009-2017

Table 147: Latin American Bottled Water Market by Packaging Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Argentinean Bottled Water Market: An Overview

Market Share of Leading Players in the Argentinean Bottled Water Market: 2019

Market Analytics

Table 148: Argentinean Bottled Water Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 149: Bottled Water Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Argentinean Bottled Water Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Argentinean Bottled Water Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Material: 2018-2025

Table 152: Bottled Water Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Packaging Material: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 153: Argentinean Bottled Water Market Share Breakdown by Packaging Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Market Analytics

Table 154: Bottled Water Market in Brazil by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Bottled Water Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Bottled Water Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Bottled Water Market in Brazil by Packaging Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Brazilian Bottled Water Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Packaging Material: 2009-2017

Table 159: Brazilian Bottled Water Market Share Analysis by Packaging Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Market Analytics

Table 160: Bottled Water Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Mexican Bottled Water Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 162: Mexican Bottled Water Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Bottled Water Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Mexican Bottled Water Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Material: 2009-2017

Table 165: Mexican Bottled Water Market Share Breakdown by Packaging Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Bottled Water Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Bottled Water Market in Rest of Latin America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 168: Rest of Latin America Bottled Water Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Bottled Water Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Packaging Material: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Bottled Water Market in Rest of Latin America by Packaging Material: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 171: Rest of Latin America Bottled Water Market Share Breakdown by Packaging Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Bottled Water Market in the Middle East: An Overview

Market Analytics

Table 172: The Middle East Bottled Water Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 173: Bottled Water Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 174: The Middle East Bottled Water Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 175: The Middle East Bottled Water Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: The Middle East Bottled Water Historic Market by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 177: Bottled Water Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 178: The Middle East Bottled Water Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Material: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: The Middle East Bottled Water Historic Market by Packaging Material in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 180: Bottled Water Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Packaging Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for Bottled Water: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: Bottled Water Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Iranian Bottled Water Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Iranian Market for Bottled Water: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Packaging Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Bottled Water Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Iranian Bottled Water Market Share Analysis by Packaging Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Demand for Bottled Water Surges Following Reports on the Presence of Lead in Tap Water

Market Analytics

Table 187: Israeli Bottled Water Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 188: Bottled Water Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Israeli Bottled Water Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Israeli Bottled Water Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Material: 2018-2025

Table 191: Bottled Water Market in Israel in US$ Million by Packaging Material: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Israeli Bottled Water Market Share Breakdown by Packaging Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Increasing Customer Focus on Health Fuels Market Growth

Market Analytics

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Bottled Water Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Bottled Water Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Bottled Water Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Bottled Water Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Packaging Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Bottled Water Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Packaging Material: 2009-2017

Table 198: Saudi Arabian Bottled Water Market by Packaging Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Expanding Tourism Drives Growth of Bottled Water Market in the UAE

Efforts to Augment Water Consumption among Children: The Need of the Hour

Market Analytics

Table 199: Bottled Water Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Bottled Water Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 201: Bottled Water Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Bottled Water Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: United Arab Emirates Bottled Water Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Material: 2009-2017

Table 204: Bottled Water Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Packaging Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Bottled Water Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Rest of Middle East Bottled Water Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 207: Rest of Middle East Bottled Water Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Bottled Water Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Rest of Middle East Bottled Water Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Material: 2009-2017

Table 210: Rest of Middle East Bottled Water Market Share Breakdown by Packaging Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 211: African Bottled Water Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Bottled Water Market in Africa by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 213: African Bottled Water Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: African Bottled Water Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Packaging Material: 2018 to 2025

Table 215: Bottled Water Market in Africa by Packaging Material: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 216: African Bottled Water Market Share Breakdown by Packaging Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled : 207 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 230)

