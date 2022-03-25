Global Bottled Water Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bottled Water Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bottled water market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Bottled water is obtained from various sources, including wells, protected springs or a public water supply, and intended for human consumption. It has high amounts of dissolved minerals or total dissolved solids (TDS) as compared to regular water. The bottles are generally treated with ultraviolet (UV) irradiation before packaging, which prevents the growth of pathogenic organisms during storage or transportation.

After the disinfection process, these bottles are filled with water, labeled and sold in different sizes, ranging from single-serve to large carboys for water coolers. At present, the rising incidences of water-borne diseases and emerging health and wellness trends worldwide are increasing the utilization of bottled water for domestic purposes.

The growing awareness about the disadvantages of sugar and artificial sweeteners present in carbonated drinks, along with the rising health consciousness among individuals, represents one of the key factors bolstering the demand for bottled water. The increasing premiumization of water bottles on account of inflating disposable incomes is also contributing to the market growth. The sales of premium bottled water are also supported by its escalating adoption in hotels and restaurants.

Furthermore, the increasing participation of individuals in outdoor activities is promoting the utilization of small-sized water bottles. Besides this, the easy availability of smart vending machines for bottled water in numerous counties is positively influencing the market growth.

Additionally, the growing focus on introducing lightweight, eco-friendly packaging solutions is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for manufacturers. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global bottled water market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., Danone S.A., Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG, Nestle S.A., Nongfu Spring (Yangshengtang Co. Ltd.), Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Primo Water Corporation, Tata Consumer Products Limited and The Coca-Cola Company.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global bottled water market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global bottled water market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the packaging type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global bottled water market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Bottled Water Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Still

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Carbonated

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Flavored

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Mineral

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Convenience Stores

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Direct Sales

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 On-Trade

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Packaging Type

8.1 PET Bottles

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Metal Cans

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Others

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Danone S.A.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Nestle S.A.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Nongfu Spring (Yangshengtang Co. Ltd.)

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 PepsiCo Inc.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Primo Water Corporation

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Tata Consumer Products Limited

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.10 The Coca-Cola Company

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis



