Global Bottled Water Market Report 2018: Volume and Share 2012-2017 & 2018-2023

The "Global Bottled Water Market (Value, Volume): Analysis By Type (Still, Sparkling, Spring), By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2018-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 10.67% by value during 2018- 2023, chiefly driven by increase demand for pure drinking water and rising penetration of leading companies across the globe.
The global bottle water industry has been driven on the heels of rising demand from developed nations for vitamin and protein rich water along with emerging growth across various Asian nations. Additionally, the growth in Bottle Water market is driven by increasing demand for pure drinking water.
Among the regions, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate, mainly driven by increasing young working population, rising number of water borne diseases, growing concerns over the safety & purity of tap water, surging manufacturing units in the region.
Scope of the Report
Global Market (Actual Period: 2012-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)
- Global Water Bottle Market, By Value (USD Billion)
- Global Water Bottle Market, By Volume (Billion Litters)
- Market Share by Leading Companies, In Percentage
Regional Markets
- Bottle Water Market, By Value
- Bottle Water Market, By Type (Still, Sparkling, Spring), By Value
- Leading Companies Share, In Percentage
Country Analysis
- Bottle Water Market, By Value
- Bottle Water Market, By Type (Still, Sparkling, Spring), By Value
Companies Mentioned
- Nestle Waters
- Coca Cola
- Pepsi
- Danone Waters
- Parle Bisleri
- Fiji Water
