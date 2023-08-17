Global Bottled Water Market Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030: Market Flourishes as Health-Conscious Consumers Opt for Nutrient-Enriched Hydration

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bottled Water Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Still Water, Sparkling Water, Functional Water), By Packaging (PET, Cans), By Distribution Channel (On-trade, Off-trade), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bottled water market is on a trajectory to reach significant heights, with a projected size of USD 509.18 billion by 2030. The growth journey is characterized by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% spanning from 2023 to 2030.

A notable driver of this expansion is the escalating demand for bottled water, attributed to the increasing scarcity of accessible and uncontaminated drinking water worldwide. This burgeoning demand is further underpinned by the allure of health benefits enriched with essential minerals and nutrients, positioning bottled water as a favorable choice in the beverage landscape.

The escalating recognition of the detrimental health impacts linked to sugary beverages, including obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, has prompted a global shift towards healthier alternatives. This shift, observable in nations such as Germany, the U.S., the UK, and France, has unveiled a broadening vista for bottled water on the global stage.

Still, the water segment held the largest revenue share in 2022 and is expected to maintain dominance over the forecast period. The rising concerns over the quality and safety of tap water in certain regions have fueled the demand for bottled still water. Consumers, particularly in developing countries or areas with inadequate water infrastructure, view bottled water as a reliable and convenient source of clean drinking water.

The off-trade segment contributed to the majority of revenue share in 2022, owing to the presence of a high number of retail stores across the globe. Further, in developed countries, convenience stores and supermarkets/hypermarkets are popular places to purchase bottled water; thus, this market segment is growing rapidly.

In January 2022, Evian launched its first-ever sparkling water, available in cans and bottles. The new product is part of evian's 'Drink True' global campaign, which aims to celebrate authenticity and honesty. The sparkling water is crafted through a 15-year natural filtration journey in the French Alps and encourages healthy hydration.

The market for bottled water is fragmented, with the presence of a large number of regional and local players. Major companies are focusing on new product launches, capacity expansions, and technological innovations.

Some of the key players are Nestle; PepsiCo; The Coca-Cola Company; DANONE; Primo Water Corporation; FIJI Water Company LLC; Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG; VOSS WATER; Nongfu Spring; National Beverage Corp.; and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Bottled Water Market Report Highlights

The functional bottled water segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2030. Consumers are increasingly looking for natural and organic products, and functional bottled water fits this trend. Functional bottled water is often made with natural ingredients, such as vitamins, minerals, and herbs, and it is free of artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives

The PET segment held the largest market share of more than 80.0% in terms of revenue in 2022 and is expected to maintain dominance over the forecast period. PET packaging stands out in the bottled water market due to its cost-effectiveness when compared to alternative materials like glass or aluminum

The on-trade channel segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030 owing to increasing consumers demanding bottled water when they eat out, and restaurants and bars are happy to oblige, as it is a convenient way to provide their customers with a refreshing drink

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. Strong demand for clean and hygienic drinking water in countries including Indonesia and India is driving the market growth in the region

Competitive Landscape

Recent developments & impact analysis, by key market participants

Company Categorization

Participant's Overview

Financial Performance

Product Benchmarking

Company Market Share Analysis, 2022 (%)

Company Heat Map Analysis

Strategy Mapping

Company Profiles

Nestle

PepsiCo

The Coca-Cola Company

DANONE

Primo Water Corporation

FIJI Water Company LLC

Water Company LLC Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG

VOSS WATER

Nongfu Spring

National Beverage Corp.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Product Outlook

2.3. Distribution Channel Outlook



Chapter 3. Bottled Water Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Raw Material Outlook

3.2.2. Manufacturing and Technology Outlook

3.2.3. Profit Margin Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.3. Market Opportunities

3.3.4. Market Challenges

3.4. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. Bottled Water Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.1.1. Still Water

5.1.2. Sparkling Water

5.1.3. Functional Water

5.1.4. Others



Chapter 6. Bottled Water Market: Packaging Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.1.1. PET

6.1.2. Cans

6.1.3. Others



Chapter 7. Bottled Water Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

7.1.1. Off-trade

7.1.1.1. Market estimates and forecast through off-trade, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.1.1.2. Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

7.1.1.3. Convenience Stores

7.1.1.4. Grocery Stores

7.1.2. On-trade



Chapter 8. Bottled Water Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

