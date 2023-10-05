Global Bottled Water Strategic Market Report 2023-2030 with Analysis of 300+ Key Players Including Nestle, PepsiCo, and The Coca Cola Company

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bottled Water - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Bottled Water Market to Reach $484.7 Billion by 2030

The global market for Bottled Water estimated at US$286.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$484.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Purified Water, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6% CAGR and reach US$181.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Mineral Water segment is estimated at 7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The Bottled Water market in the U.S. is estimated at US$78.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$113.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 6.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.

Navigating the market effectively requires a keen understanding of competitive dynamics, and with analysis of over 300 key players including Nestle, PepsiCo, and The Coca Cola Company, this report is an executive's vital business companion.



What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Living with COVID-19: The New Normal

Stagflation and Risk of Recession: New Challenges Emerge for the Global Market in 2022 & 2023

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Bottled Water Sales in Asia-Pacific Impacted Due to Outbreak

COVID-19 Pandemic Raises Consumer Interest in Hydration Brands

An Introduction to Bottled Water

Origins of Bottled Water: A Historical Perspective

The Course of Bottled Water: From a Rare Novelty to Million-a-Minute Consumption Rate (1600s-2018)

Types of Bottled Water

Distribution Channels

Bottled Water Market: Pure, Safe and Healthy Attributes Sustain Healthy Growth

The Thirsty World is an Attractive Market for Bottled Water: Global Municipal Drinking Water Demand (In Billion Cubic Meter (BCM))

Bottled Water Market Enjoys Fountain of Strength with Dynamic Drivers

PET: The Dominant Type of Packaging for Bottled Water

Purified Water & Off-Trade Channel: Noticeable Segments of Bottled Water Market

Developing Economies Poised to Witness High Demand for Bottled Water

Major Market Restraints

Competition

Bottled Water - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Awareness about Waterborne Diseases and the Need for Clean Drinking Water Fuels Growth in Bottled Water Market

Portable and Convenience Benefits Spur Growth in the Bottled Water Market

Inability of Governments to Provide Safe and Reliable Potable Water Enhances Significance of Bottled Water

Lack of Access to Clean Water Provides Opportunity for Bottled Water Market: % Breakdown of Population with Access to Drinking Water Facilities

Select Countries with Poor Access to Quality Drinking Water

Rising Demand for Functional and Flavored Water Augurs Well for the Market

Global Functional Water Market Share Breakdown by Ingredient for 2022E

Growing Incidence of Obesity Fuels Demand for Flavored and Functional Water

Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 and 2025

Premium Bottled Water: Positive Growth Outlook

Premium Bottled Water Market Breakdown (in %) by Distribution Channel for 2022E

Advancements in Treatment and Bottling Technologies & Development of New Flavors to Boost Market Prospects

Introduction of Eco-Friendly Packaging Solutions Presents Substantial Growth Opportunity for Bottled Water Market

A Dip into Packaging Trends with Implications for Global Bottled Water Market

Innovations Drive Growth in Bottled Water Market

Packaging Innovations Stress on Recycled, Biodegradable, and Compostable Materials

Metal Cans Come to Fore for Bottled Water Packaging

Vibrant & Emerging Trends in Premium Bottled Water Market

Sparkling Bottled Water Market: An Overview

World Travel Industry Dynamics Impact Sales of Bottled Water

COVID-19 Impact on Travel & Tourism Industry: Growth Rate (%) of Industry Revenues in Select Countries for 2020 Vs 2019

COVID-19 Impact on Tourism Industry: % Change in International Tourist Arrivals by Region for 2019 and Q1 2020

International Tourist Arrivals: Percentage Breakdown of Number of Inbound Tourists by Purpose of Journey (2018)

Availability of Tap Water at Lower Cost: A Major Market Restraint

Mineral Content and Risk of Contaminants in Bottled Mineral Water, Filtered Water and Tap Water in North America and Europe

and Average Annual Cost (in $) of Bottled Water Vs Tap Water for Average US Household

Comparison of Bottled Water and RO Tap Water for Select Brands

Strict Regulations Impede Market Growth

Move to Ban Bottled Water in Select Municipalities and Campuses to Impact Demand for Bottled Water

Environmental Cost of Bottled Water and Concerns over Plastic Use: Major Growth Impediments

Plastic Pollution Emerges as a Major Concern for Bottled Water Industry

Study Finds Microplastics Contamination in Bottled Water Samples

Concentration of Microplastics in Bottled Water: Highest Number of Plastic Particles Found Per Liter of Bottled Water by Select Brands

Ban on Single Use Plastic in Select Countries: Implications for Bottled Water Industry

Bottled Water Industry: Making Efforts to be a Good Steward of Environmental Sustainability

Unorganized Players and Counterfeit Products Hamper Market Prospects in Developing Regions

