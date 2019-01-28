Global Botulinum Toxin Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Botulinum Toxin in US$ Million by the following Segments: Cosmetic Applications, and Therapeutic Applications.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 14 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Allergan Plc

- Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

- HUGEL Pharma

- Ipsen Group

- Medy-Tox Inc.

- Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA



BOTULINUM TOXIN MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Cosmetic Applications

Therapeutic Applications



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Botulinum Toxin: Expanding Cosmetic & Therapeutic Applications to Propel Growth

Therapeutic BTX Applications Lead, Cosmetic BTX Gradually Gaining Momentum

Table 1: Global Therapeutic BTX Neurotoxin Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Therapeutic Indication (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Developed Regions Dominate Botulinum Toxin Market

Developing Markets to Drive Future Growth

Increase in Healthcare Spending Stirs Demand for BTX in Therapeutic Applications

Table 2: Healthcare Spending as % of GDP by Geographic Region (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Per Capita Healthcare Spending (in $) in Select Developed Countries for the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Cosmetic BTX - A Promising Application Market

Factors Propelling the Cosmetic BT Market - In a Nut Shell

Rise in the Number of Musculoskeletal Indications - Potential for Growth

Pharma Companies Keenly Eye Lucrative BT Market



2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Intense Competition Characterizes Botulinum Toxin Market

Allergan Leads the Global BTX Market

Table 4: Leading Products in the Global Aesthetic Botulinum Toxin Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Botox, Dysport, Dysport/Azzalure, Meditoxin, and Xeomin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Botulinum Toxin Products Worldwide

Botox - The Leading Brand in Cosmetic BTX Market

Biosimilar BTX Variants Challenge Botox€™s Leadership

Lack of Differentiation among Approved BTX Products

Comparison of Leading Neurotoxins - Botox, Dysport and Xeomin by Safety and Efficacy

Daewoong Pharmaceutical All Set to Make a Mark on the International Scenario

A Review of Major BTX Products

Comparison of Botox®, Dysport® and Xeomin® by Indications and Year of Approval

BOTOX®

Approvals and Indications of Botox in Select Regions

Key Characteristics of Botox® and Botox® Cosmetic

Common Adverse Reactions with Botox

Therapeutics to Offer Higher Prospects for Botox

Botox Therapeutic Approvals in the US by Indication

Migraine Indication Bolsters Allergan€™s Botox Sales

Dysport®

Key Characteristics of Dysport®

Ipsen Counts on New Indications for Future Growth of Dysport

Dysport Therapeutic Development Pipeline by Region

Xeomin®

Key Characteristics of Xeomin®

Xeomin® FDA Approval and Indications

Global Expansion Helps Merz Gain in the BTX Market

Myobloc®/NeuroBloc®

Key Characteristics of Myobloc®

Meditoxin®

RT002

Other Products



3. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES



Rising Demand for Non-Invasive Cosmetic Treatments Bodes Well for BTX Market

Table 5: Non-Surgical Cosmetic Procedures Worldwide (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volume for Injectables (Botulinum Toxin, Calcium Hydroxylapatite, Hyaluronic Acid and Poly-L-Lactic Acid), Facial Rejuvenation and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Botulinum Toxin - The Preferred Solution in Facial Injectables Market

Table 6: Global Dermal Fillers Market by Application (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Face Lift Treatment, Facial Line Correction Treatment, Lip Treatment and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: Cosmetic Botulinum Toxin Procedures Performed Worldwide (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volume by Gender (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Number of Cosmetic Botulinum Toxin Procedures (in €˜000s) in Select Countries for the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Botox Gains Popularity among Millennials

Table 9: Cosmetic Botulinum Toxin Procedures Performed Worldwide (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volume by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Longer Life Expectancy and Rising Disposable Incomes Propel Sales of Cosmetic BTX

Table 10: Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in Select Countries (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Life Expectancy at Birth (in Years) of Men and Women by Region (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

BTX - The Wonder Drug for Increasing Number of Non-Cosmetic Uses

BoNT/X - The New Toxin with Potential Use in New Therapeutic Areas

Topical Botulinum Toxin: Needle-Free Administration Imparts an Edge over Injected Variants

Unmet Medical Needs Encourage Off-Label Use: A Cause for Concern or Jubilation?

Urgent Need for Physician Education about Off-Label Usage

Campaigns Boost Patient Awareness

Digital Revolution to Impact Consumer Choices

Financing of Non-Reimbursed Healthcare: Need of the Hour

Combination Therapies: A Double Whammy Success

Botulinum Toxin - Potential Applications in Treatment of Dental Diseases

Short-lived Aesthetic Effects: A Strong Business Case for Revision Treatments

Novel Injection Systems for Highly Precise Dosage of Botulinum Toxin

Undesirable Side Effects: A Challenge to Reckon With

Immunogenicity Undermines Patient Compliance

Reduction of Protein Load in BTX Products - The Probable Answer for Immunogenicity

Antigenicity: A Problematic Issue in Drug Development

Stringent Regulations Delay Market Approvals & Put Reimbursements in Limbo

Study Offers Support for Possible Remote Effects with Botulinum Toxin

Higher Product Costs to Challenge Market Growth

Consumer Skepticism: The Biggest Challenge to Beat

Animal Cruelty - A Part & Parcel of Botox Testing

Botulinum Toxins - A Wonder Drug or Bio-terror Threat?

Fears of Terrorism & Biological Warfare Thwart International Trade



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Botulinum Toxin: A Poison That Cures

Structure & Mechanism of Action

Disadvantages

Classification of Botulinum Toxin

Botulinum Toxin Type A

Historical Timeline of Botulinum Toxin: 1885-2002

Botulinum Toxin Type B

Procedure

Anaesthesia

Injection Procedure

Applications of Botulinum Toxin

Cosmetic Applications

Glabellar Lines

Facial Wrinkles

Key Cosmetic Indications for Botulinum Toxin

Crow's Feet

Forehead Rhytids

Temporal Brow Lift

Lower Eyelid Rhytids

Downturned Lips

Pebbly Chin

Therapeutic Applications

Movement Disorders/Pain

Cervical Dystonia

Hemifacial Spasm

Blepharospasm

Strabismus

Site of Injection and Doses of Neurotoxins used in the Treatment of Dystonias

Chronic Pain

Botox in Migraine Treatment

List of Countries where Botox has been Approved for Prophylaxis of Headache in Adults Suffering from Chronic Migraine

Table 12: Modes of Injection of Onabotulinum ToxinA for Chronic Migraine by Dose and Muscle Injected (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Hyperhidrosis

Bladder Dysfunctions

Spasticity

Other Applications

Side Effects



5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/APPROVALS



Ipsen Gains FDA Approval for Dysport® in Treatment of Lower Limb Spasticity Treatment in Adults

Medytox to Introduce Coretox Protein Free Botox Product

Allergan€™s BOTOX® Cosmetic Wins FDA Approval for Third Indication

Ipsen Gains FDA Approval for Dysport® in Treatment of Pediatric Lower Limb Spasticity

Merz Receives European Approval for Bocouture® Use in Treatment of Upper Facial Lines

Merz Announces Availability of Xeomin® 200-unit Single-Dose Vial in US

FDA Approves BOTOX® for Treatment of Adult Lower Limb Spasticity



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Allergan€™s VISTABEL® Receives Positive Opinion for Severe Forehead Lines Treatment in Adults

Merz and Teijin Partner to Commercialize Xeomin® in Japan

Ipsen Inks Promotion Agreement with Saol Therapeutics

Bain Capital Takes Over Hugel

Huons to Invest in New BTX Plant in Korea

Allergan Gains Marketing Approval for BOTOX Vista® in Japan

Allergan Takes Over Anterios

Daewoong Pharm Expands Sales of Nabota BTX Biosimilar to Southeast Asia

Revance Acquires BTX-related IP from Botulinum Toxin Research Associates

Revance Releases Phase 2 Trial Results of RT001 Topical Botulinum Toxin Type A Drug Candidate

Ipsen Collaborates with EpiVax for Developed Next-Gen Botulinum Toxins

Revance Begins Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Botulinum Toxin Type A Topical Gel

Revance Commences Phase 2 Study for RT002 Botulinum Toxin Type A

Revance Begins Phase 2 Trial for Botulinum toxin Type A Topical Gel

Bloomage BioTechnology and Medytox to Establish JV in China

Ipsen Gains FDA€™s sBLA Approval for Dysport®

Actavis Bags FDA Approval for Expanding BOTOX® Label

Actavis Acquires Allergan



7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Allergan Plc (Ireland)

Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

HUGEL Pharma (South Korea)

Ipsen Group (France)

Medy-Tox Inc. (South Korea)

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Metabiologics, Inc. (USA)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (USA)

US WorldMeds (USA)



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Botulinum Toxin by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World Historic Review for Botulinum Toxin by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World 14-Year Perspective for Botulinum Toxin by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Botulinum Toxin in Cosmetic Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World Historic Review for Botulinum Toxin in Cosmetic Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World 14-Year Perspective for Botulinum Toxin in Cosmetic Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Botulinum Toxin in Therapeutic Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World Historic Review for Botulinum Toxin in Therapeutic Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World 14-Year Perspective for Botulinum Toxin in Therapeutic Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES



A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Therapeutic BTX Market - New Entrants Slow in Gaining Market Share

Approved Therapeutic Indications of Botulinum Toxin in the US by Year of Approval

Neurogenic OAB - A Relatively Smaller Market Opportunity

Idiopathic OAB Bodes Healthy Prospects for Botox

Cosmetic BTX Market: Rapid Growth in Store

Table 22: Age-wise Distribution for Botulinum Toxin Procedures Performed in the US for the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: Gender Distribution for Botulinum Toxin Procedures Performed in the US (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Treatments Bodes Well for BTX Market

Some Interesting Facts on Cosmetic Procedures

Table 24: Number of Surgical & Non-Surgical Cosmetic Procedures ('000s) in the US for the Years 1997, 2015 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: Top 5 Surgical Cosmetic Procedures in the US - Ranked by the Number of Procedures Performed (In €˜000s) for 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: Top 5 Non-Surgical Cosmetic Procedures in the US - Ranked by the Number of Procedures Performed (€˜000s) for 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: Total Number of Cosmetic Procedures Performed by Category in the US (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: Number of Botulinum Toxin Procedures Performed in the US (1997, 2015 and 2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Demand for Professional Help On Rise

Aging Baby Boomers Drive Aesthetic Business

Table 29: US Population by Age Group (2017): Percentage Breakdown for 0-14, 15-24, 25-59 and 65+ Age Groups (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: North American Aging Population by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Expanding Physician Base Extends Impetus to Growth

Table 31: Average Physician/Surgeon Fees for Botulinum Toxin Per Procedure in the US (2007- 2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competitive Landscape

Allergan€™s Botox Leads Cosmetic BTX Market

Major BTX Products and Associated Fillers in the Cosmetic Botulinum Toxin Market

Table 32: Leading Brands in the US Cosmetic Neurotoxin Treatment Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Botox, Dysport and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Dysport Takes on Botox in the Therapeutic Space

Table 33: Leading Brands in the US Therapeutic Botulinum Toxin Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Botox and Dysport (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

AAN Releases New Guidelines on BTX for Identified Disorders

Rise in Botulinum Toxin Lawsuits - A Concern for Physicians?

Product Launches/Approvals

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 34: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Botulinum Toxin by Application - Cosmetic and Therapeutic Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: US Historic Review for Botulinum Toxin by Application - Cosmetic and Therapeutic Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: US 14-Year Perspective for Botulinum Toxin by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Cosmetic and Therapeutic Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA



Market Analysis

Table 37: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Botulinum Toxin by Application - Cosmetic and Therapeutic Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: Canadian Historic Review for Botulinum Toxin by Application - Cosmetic and Therapeutic Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Botulinum Toxin by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Cosmetic and Therapeutic Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN



A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Table 40: Non-Surgical Aesthetic Procedures in Japan (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures by Procedure Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Table 41: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Botulinum Toxin by Application - Cosmetic and Therapeutic Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: Japanese Historic Review for Botulinum Toxin by Application - Cosmetic and Therapeutic Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Botulinum Toxin by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Cosmetic and Therapeutic Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE



A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

BTX Cosmetic Market Positioned for Growth

Botox Approvals and Indications in Select European Countries

Table 44: Non-Surgical Aesthetic Procedures in Select European Countries (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures by Procedure Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Anti-Aging Treatment on the Rise among Young Mothers

Regulations for Botulinum Toxin Usage in the EU

The United Kingdom

Cosmetic Treatment Procedures in the UK

Snapshots

Russia

Mandates Registration of BTX Drugs

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 45: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Botulinum Toxin by Application - Cosmetic and Therapeutic Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: European Historic Review for Botulinum Toxin by Application - Cosmetic and Therapeutic Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: European 14-Year Perspective for Botulinum Toxin by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Cosmetic and Therapeutic Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC



A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Botox Approvals and Indications in Select Asian Countries

A PEEK INTO SELECT MARKETS

Australia

Table 48: Non-Surgical Aesthetic Procedures in Australia (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures by Procedure Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

China

Rising Demand for Cosmetic Treatments - Opportunity for BTX

Botulinum Toxin Injections Approved by China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA)

India

Table 49: Non-Surgical Aesthetic Procedures in India (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures by Procedure Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

South Korea

Botulinum Toxin Market - An Overview

Table 50: South Korean Botulinum Toxin Use by Application for the Years 2005, 2010 and 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strong Demand for Cosmetic Procedures - Potential for BTX Market

Table 51: Working Women as % of Total Female Population for 2005, 2010, 2015 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: Aging Population in Korea (2015 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Population by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: Foreign Patients Visiting Korea for Plastic Surgery & Dermatology Procedures as a % of Total Visits of Foreign Patients (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Meditoxin Dominates Domestic BTX Market

Table 54: Leading Players in the South Korean Botulinum Toxin Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Daewoong Pharma, Hugel, Medytox and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

List of Domestic Botox Products in Korea

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Botulinum Toxin by Application - Cosmetic and Therapeutic Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Botulinum Toxin by Application - Cosmetic and Therapeutic Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Botulinum Toxin by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Cosmetic and Therapeutic Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. REST OF WORLD



A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Latin America: Facial Injectables Market Set for Strong Growth

Table 58: Non-Surgical Aesthetic Procedures in Brazil (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures by Procedure Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Israel: Health Ministry Bans Cosmetic Botox Treatment by Dentists

Botox Approvals and Indications in RoW

Botox Approvals and Indications in Select Latin American Regions

Botox Approvals and Indications in Other Select Global Regions

B.Market Analytics

Table 59: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Botulinum Toxin by Application - Cosmetic and Therapeutic Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: Rest of World Historic Review for Botulinum Toxin by Application - Cosmetic and Therapeutic Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Botulinum Toxin by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Cosmetic and Therapeutic Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 14 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 17) The United States (5) Japan (1) Europe (5) - France (1) - Germany (1) - The United Kingdom (1) - Rest of Europe (2) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)

