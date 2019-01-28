Global Botulinum Toxin Industry
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 14 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Allergan Plc
- Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- HUGEL Pharma
- Ipsen Group
- Medy-Tox Inc.
- Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA
BOTULINUM TOXIN MCP-1
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2
CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Cosmetic Applications
Therapeutic Applications
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Botulinum Toxin: Expanding Cosmetic & Therapeutic Applications to Propel Growth
Therapeutic BTX Applications Lead, Cosmetic BTX Gradually Gaining Momentum
Table 1: Global Therapeutic BTX Neurotoxin Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Therapeutic Indication (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Developed Regions Dominate Botulinum Toxin Market
Developing Markets to Drive Future Growth
Increase in Healthcare Spending Stirs Demand for BTX in Therapeutic Applications
Table 2: Healthcare Spending as % of GDP by Geographic Region (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: Per Capita Healthcare Spending (in $) in Select Developed Countries for the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Cosmetic BTX - A Promising Application Market
Factors Propelling the Cosmetic BT Market - In a Nut Shell
Rise in the Number of Musculoskeletal Indications - Potential for Growth
Pharma Companies Keenly Eye Lucrative BT Market
2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Intense Competition Characterizes Botulinum Toxin Market
Allergan Leads the Global BTX Market
Table 4: Leading Products in the Global Aesthetic Botulinum Toxin Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Botox, Dysport, Dysport/Azzalure, Meditoxin, and Xeomin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Botulinum Toxin Products Worldwide
Botox - The Leading Brand in Cosmetic BTX Market
Biosimilar BTX Variants Challenge Botox€™s Leadership
Lack of Differentiation among Approved BTX Products
Comparison of Leading Neurotoxins - Botox, Dysport and Xeomin by Safety and Efficacy
Daewoong Pharmaceutical All Set to Make a Mark on the International Scenario
A Review of Major BTX Products
Comparison of Botox®, Dysport® and Xeomin® by Indications and Year of Approval
BOTOX®
Approvals and Indications of Botox in Select Regions
Key Characteristics of Botox® and Botox® Cosmetic
Common Adverse Reactions with Botox
Therapeutics to Offer Higher Prospects for Botox
Botox Therapeutic Approvals in the US by Indication
Migraine Indication Bolsters Allergan€™s Botox Sales
Dysport®
Key Characteristics of Dysport®
Ipsen Counts on New Indications for Future Growth of Dysport
Dysport Therapeutic Development Pipeline by Region
Xeomin®
Key Characteristics of Xeomin®
Xeomin® FDA Approval and Indications
Global Expansion Helps Merz Gain in the BTX Market
Myobloc®/NeuroBloc®
Key Characteristics of Myobloc®
Meditoxin®
RT002
Other Products
3. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
Rising Demand for Non-Invasive Cosmetic Treatments Bodes Well for BTX Market
Table 5: Non-Surgical Cosmetic Procedures Worldwide (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volume for Injectables (Botulinum Toxin, Calcium Hydroxylapatite, Hyaluronic Acid and Poly-L-Lactic Acid), Facial Rejuvenation and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Botulinum Toxin - The Preferred Solution in Facial Injectables Market
Table 6: Global Dermal Fillers Market by Application (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Face Lift Treatment, Facial Line Correction Treatment, Lip Treatment and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: Cosmetic Botulinum Toxin Procedures Performed Worldwide (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volume by Gender (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: Number of Cosmetic Botulinum Toxin Procedures (in €˜000s) in Select Countries for the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Botox Gains Popularity among Millennials
Table 9: Cosmetic Botulinum Toxin Procedures Performed Worldwide (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volume by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Longer Life Expectancy and Rising Disposable Incomes Propel Sales of Cosmetic BTX
Table 10: Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in Select Countries (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: Life Expectancy at Birth (in Years) of Men and Women by Region (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
BTX - The Wonder Drug for Increasing Number of Non-Cosmetic Uses
BoNT/X - The New Toxin with Potential Use in New Therapeutic Areas
Topical Botulinum Toxin: Needle-Free Administration Imparts an Edge over Injected Variants
Unmet Medical Needs Encourage Off-Label Use: A Cause for Concern or Jubilation?
Urgent Need for Physician Education about Off-Label Usage
Campaigns Boost Patient Awareness
Digital Revolution to Impact Consumer Choices
Financing of Non-Reimbursed Healthcare: Need of the Hour
Combination Therapies: A Double Whammy Success
Botulinum Toxin - Potential Applications in Treatment of Dental Diseases
Short-lived Aesthetic Effects: A Strong Business Case for Revision Treatments
Novel Injection Systems for Highly Precise Dosage of Botulinum Toxin
Undesirable Side Effects: A Challenge to Reckon With
Immunogenicity Undermines Patient Compliance
Reduction of Protein Load in BTX Products - The Probable Answer for Immunogenicity
Antigenicity: A Problematic Issue in Drug Development
Stringent Regulations Delay Market Approvals & Put Reimbursements in Limbo
Study Offers Support for Possible Remote Effects with Botulinum Toxin
Higher Product Costs to Challenge Market Growth
Consumer Skepticism: The Biggest Challenge to Beat
Animal Cruelty - A Part & Parcel of Botox Testing
Botulinum Toxins - A Wonder Drug or Bio-terror Threat?
Fears of Terrorism & Biological Warfare Thwart International Trade
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Botulinum Toxin: A Poison That Cures
Structure & Mechanism of Action
Disadvantages
Classification of Botulinum Toxin
Botulinum Toxin Type A
Historical Timeline of Botulinum Toxin: 1885-2002
Botulinum Toxin Type B
Procedure
Anaesthesia
Injection Procedure
Applications of Botulinum Toxin
Cosmetic Applications
Glabellar Lines
Facial Wrinkles
Key Cosmetic Indications for Botulinum Toxin
Crow's Feet
Forehead Rhytids
Temporal Brow Lift
Lower Eyelid Rhytids
Downturned Lips
Pebbly Chin
Therapeutic Applications
Movement Disorders/Pain
Cervical Dystonia
Hemifacial Spasm
Blepharospasm
Strabismus
Site of Injection and Doses of Neurotoxins used in the Treatment of Dystonias
Chronic Pain
Botox in Migraine Treatment
List of Countries where Botox has been Approved for Prophylaxis of Headache in Adults Suffering from Chronic Migraine
Table 12: Modes of Injection of Onabotulinum ToxinA for Chronic Migraine by Dose and Muscle Injected (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Hyperhidrosis
Bladder Dysfunctions
Spasticity
Other Applications
Side Effects
5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/APPROVALS
Ipsen Gains FDA Approval for Dysport® in Treatment of Lower Limb Spasticity Treatment in Adults
Medytox to Introduce Coretox Protein Free Botox Product
Allergan€™s BOTOX® Cosmetic Wins FDA Approval for Third Indication
Ipsen Gains FDA Approval for Dysport® in Treatment of Pediatric Lower Limb Spasticity
Merz Receives European Approval for Bocouture® Use in Treatment of Upper Facial Lines
Merz Announces Availability of Xeomin® 200-unit Single-Dose Vial in US
FDA Approves BOTOX® for Treatment of Adult Lower Limb Spasticity
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Allergan€™s VISTABEL® Receives Positive Opinion for Severe Forehead Lines Treatment in Adults
Merz and Teijin Partner to Commercialize Xeomin® in Japan
Ipsen Inks Promotion Agreement with Saol Therapeutics
Bain Capital Takes Over Hugel
Huons to Invest in New BTX Plant in Korea
Allergan Gains Marketing Approval for BOTOX Vista® in Japan
Allergan Takes Over Anterios
Daewoong Pharm Expands Sales of Nabota BTX Biosimilar to Southeast Asia
Revance Acquires BTX-related IP from Botulinum Toxin Research Associates
Revance Releases Phase 2 Trial Results of RT001 Topical Botulinum Toxin Type A Drug Candidate
Ipsen Collaborates with EpiVax for Developed Next-Gen Botulinum Toxins
Revance Begins Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Botulinum Toxin Type A Topical Gel
Revance Commences Phase 2 Study for RT002 Botulinum Toxin Type A
Revance Begins Phase 2 Trial for Botulinum toxin Type A Topical Gel
Bloomage BioTechnology and Medytox to Establish JV in China
Ipsen Gains FDA€™s sBLA Approval for Dysport®
Actavis Bags FDA Approval for Expanding BOTOX® Label
Actavis Acquires Allergan
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Allergan Plc (Ireland)
Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
HUGEL Pharma (South Korea)
Ipsen Group (France)
Medy-Tox Inc. (South Korea)
Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany)
Metabiologics, Inc. (USA)
Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (USA)
US WorldMeds (USA)
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Botulinum Toxin by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: World Historic Review for Botulinum Toxin by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: World 14-Year Perspective for Botulinum Toxin by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Botulinum Toxin in Cosmetic Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: World Historic Review for Botulinum Toxin in Cosmetic Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: World 14-Year Perspective for Botulinum Toxin in Cosmetic Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Botulinum Toxin in Therapeutic Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: World Historic Review for Botulinum Toxin in Therapeutic Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: World 14-Year Perspective for Botulinum Toxin in Therapeutic Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Therapeutic BTX Market - New Entrants Slow in Gaining Market Share
Approved Therapeutic Indications of Botulinum Toxin in the US by Year of Approval
Neurogenic OAB - A Relatively Smaller Market Opportunity
Idiopathic OAB Bodes Healthy Prospects for Botox
Cosmetic BTX Market: Rapid Growth in Store
Table 22: Age-wise Distribution for Botulinum Toxin Procedures Performed in the US for the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: Gender Distribution for Botulinum Toxin Procedures Performed in the US (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Treatments Bodes Well for BTX Market
Some Interesting Facts on Cosmetic Procedures
Table 24: Number of Surgical & Non-Surgical Cosmetic Procedures ('000s) in the US for the Years 1997, 2015 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: Top 5 Surgical Cosmetic Procedures in the US - Ranked by the Number of Procedures Performed (In €˜000s) for 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: Top 5 Non-Surgical Cosmetic Procedures in the US - Ranked by the Number of Procedures Performed (€˜000s) for 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: Total Number of Cosmetic Procedures Performed by Category in the US (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: Number of Botulinum Toxin Procedures Performed in the US (1997, 2015 and 2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Demand for Professional Help On Rise
Aging Baby Boomers Drive Aesthetic Business
Table 29: US Population by Age Group (2017): Percentage Breakdown for 0-14, 15-24, 25-59 and 65+ Age Groups (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: North American Aging Population by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Expanding Physician Base Extends Impetus to Growth
Table 31: Average Physician/Surgeon Fees for Botulinum Toxin Per Procedure in the US (2007- 2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Competitive Landscape
Allergan€™s Botox Leads Cosmetic BTX Market
Major BTX Products and Associated Fillers in the Cosmetic Botulinum Toxin Market
Table 32: Leading Brands in the US Cosmetic Neurotoxin Treatment Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Botox, Dysport and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Dysport Takes on Botox in the Therapeutic Space
Table 33: Leading Brands in the US Therapeutic Botulinum Toxin Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Botox and Dysport (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
AAN Releases New Guidelines on BTX for Identified Disorders
Rise in Botulinum Toxin Lawsuits - A Concern for Physicians?
Product Launches/Approvals
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 34: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Botulinum Toxin by Application - Cosmetic and Therapeutic Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: US Historic Review for Botulinum Toxin by Application - Cosmetic and Therapeutic Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: US 14-Year Perspective for Botulinum Toxin by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Cosmetic and Therapeutic Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
Market Analysis
Table 37: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Botulinum Toxin by Application - Cosmetic and Therapeutic Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: Canadian Historic Review for Botulinum Toxin by Application - Cosmetic and Therapeutic Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Botulinum Toxin by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Cosmetic and Therapeutic Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Table 40: Non-Surgical Aesthetic Procedures in Japan (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures by Procedure Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Strategic Corporate Developments
B.Market Analytics
Table 41: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Botulinum Toxin by Application - Cosmetic and Therapeutic Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: Japanese Historic Review for Botulinum Toxin by Application - Cosmetic and Therapeutic Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Botulinum Toxin by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Cosmetic and Therapeutic Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
BTX Cosmetic Market Positioned for Growth
Botox Approvals and Indications in Select European Countries
Table 44: Non-Surgical Aesthetic Procedures in Select European Countries (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures by Procedure Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Anti-Aging Treatment on the Rise among Young Mothers
Regulations for Botulinum Toxin Usage in the EU
The United Kingdom
Cosmetic Treatment Procedures in the UK
Snapshots
Russia
Mandates Registration of BTX Drugs
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 45: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Botulinum Toxin by Application - Cosmetic and Therapeutic Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: European Historic Review for Botulinum Toxin by Application - Cosmetic and Therapeutic Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: European 14-Year Perspective for Botulinum Toxin by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Cosmetic and Therapeutic Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Botox Approvals and Indications in Select Asian Countries
A PEEK INTO SELECT MARKETS
Australia
Table 48: Non-Surgical Aesthetic Procedures in Australia (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures by Procedure Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
China
Rising Demand for Cosmetic Treatments - Opportunity for BTX
Botulinum Toxin Injections Approved by China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA)
India
Table 49: Non-Surgical Aesthetic Procedures in India (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures by Procedure Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
South Korea
Botulinum Toxin Market - An Overview
Table 50: South Korean Botulinum Toxin Use by Application for the Years 2005, 2010 and 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Strong Demand for Cosmetic Procedures - Potential for BTX Market
Table 51: Working Women as % of Total Female Population for 2005, 2010, 2015 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: Aging Population in Korea (2015 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Population by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: Foreign Patients Visiting Korea for Plastic Surgery & Dermatology Procedures as a % of Total Visits of Foreign Patients (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Meditoxin Dominates Domestic BTX Market
Table 54: Leading Players in the South Korean Botulinum Toxin Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Daewoong Pharma, Hugel, Medytox and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
List of Domestic Botox Products in Korea
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Botulinum Toxin by Application - Cosmetic and Therapeutic Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Botulinum Toxin by Application - Cosmetic and Therapeutic Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Botulinum Toxin by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Cosmetic and Therapeutic Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Latin America: Facial Injectables Market Set for Strong Growth
Table 58: Non-Surgical Aesthetic Procedures in Brazil (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures by Procedure Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Israel: Health Ministry Bans Cosmetic Botox Treatment by Dentists
Botox Approvals and Indications in RoW
Botox Approvals and Indications in Select Latin American Regions
Botox Approvals and Indications in Other Select Global Regions
B.Market Analytics
Table 59: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Botulinum Toxin by Application - Cosmetic and Therapeutic Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: Rest of World Historic Review for Botulinum Toxin by Application - Cosmetic and Therapeutic Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Botulinum Toxin by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Cosmetic and Therapeutic Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 14 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 17) The United States (5) Japan (1) Europe (5) - France (1) - Germany (1) - The United Kingdom (1) - Rest of Europe (2) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)
Share this article