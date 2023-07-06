Global Botulinum Toxin Strategic Business Report 2023: Rising Demand for Non-Invasive Cosmetic Treatments Bodes Well for BTX Market

DUBLIN, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Botulinum Toxin: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Botulinum Toxin estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Type A, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.8% CAGR and reach US$11 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Type B segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16% CAGR



The Botulinum Toxin market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.6% and 7.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 28 Featured) -

AbbVie

Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

HUGEL Pharma

Ipsen Group

Medy-Tox Inc.

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

Metabiologics, Inc.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

US WorldMeds

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Disruptions Impact Botulinum Toxin Business

Virtual Care to the Fore amid COVID-19

Aesthetic Clinics to Follow Infection-Prevention Measures to Mitigate Risk of COVID-19 Infection Transmission

% Rise in Migraine Attacks due to COVID-19 Pandemic for March 2020

COVID-19 Disruptions Highlight Significance of Botulinum Toxin Therapy for Associated Medical Conditions

Researchers Eye on Botulinum Toxin as Potential Therapeutic Option to Alleviate and Manage COVID-19 Infection

Botulinum Toxin - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Botulinum Toxin: An Introduction

Outlook

Therapeutic BTX Applications Lead

Cosmetic BTX Gradually Gains Momentum

Factors Propelling the Cosmetic BT Market: In a Nut Shell

Percent of Plastic Surgeons Performing Botulinum Toxin Surgical Procedures in Select Countries: 2019

Developed Regions Dominate Botulinum Toxin Market

Developing Markets to Drive Future Growth

Competitive Landscape

Intense Competition Characterizes Botulinum Toxin Market

Market Share of Leading Players in Global Botulinum Toxin Market: 2019

Select Approved Botulinum Toxin Products Worldwide

Companies Entering the Fray

Pharma Companies Eye Lucrative BT Market

Biosimilar BTX Variants Challenge Botox's Leadership

Lack of Differentiation among Approved BTX Products

Comparison of Leading Neurotoxins - Botox, Dysport and Xeomin by Safety and Efficacy

Comparison of Botox, Dysport and Xeomin by Indications and Year of Approval

BOTOX

Approvals and Indications of Botox in Select Regions

Botox Therapeutic Approvals in the US by Indication

Ipsen Counts on New Indications for Future Growth of Dysport

Xeomin

Merz

Other Products

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Non-Invasive Cosmetic Treatments Bodes Well for BTX Market

Non-Surgical Cosmetic Procedures Worldwide (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volumes

Botulinum Toxin: The Preferred Solution in Facial Injectables Market

Cosmetic Botulinum Toxin Procedures Performed Worldwide (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volume by Gender

Millennials: A Popular Demographic for Botulinum Toxin

Cosmetic Botulinum Toxin Procedures Performed Worldwide (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volume by Age Group Age Group % Share

Therapeutic Areas and Opportunities

Botox Therapeutic Applications Uses and Indications

Global Therapeutic BTX Neurotoxin Market Breakdown by Therapeutic Indication (2019)

Botulinum Toxin Remains Gold Standard for Treatment of Focal Spasticity

Rise in the Number of Musculoskeletal Indications: Potential for Growth

Unmet Medical Needs Encourage Off-Label Use: A Cause for Concern or Jubilation?

Combination Therapies: A Double Whammy Success

Botulinum Toxin: Potential Applications in Treatment of Dental Diseases

Potential Applications in Dentistry

Short-lived Aesthetic Effects: A Strong Business Case for Revision Treatments

Novel Injection Systems for Highly Precise Dosage of Botulinum Toxin

Longer Life Expectancy and Rising Disposable Incomes Propel Sales of Cosmetic BTX

Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in Select Countries

Life Expectancy at Birth (in Years) of Men and Women by Region

Increase in Healthcare Spending Stirs Demand for BTX in Therapeutic Applications

Current Health Expenditure (CHE) as Percentage Of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) (%): 2017

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Challenges and Issues

Undesirable Side Effects: A Challenge to Reckon With

Immunogenicity Undermines Patient Compliance

Antigenicity: A Problematic Issue in Drug Development

Potential Adverse Side Effects: A Major Barrier to Success

Stringent Regulations Delay Market Approvals

Higher Product Costs to Challenge Market Growth

Consumer Skepticism: The Biggest Challenge to Beat

Animal Cruelty:A Part & Parcel of Botox Testing

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

