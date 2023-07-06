Global Botulinum Toxin Strategic Business Report 2023: Rising Demand for Non-Invasive Cosmetic Treatments Bodes Well for BTX Market

06 Jul, 2023, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Botulinum Toxin: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Botulinum Toxin estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Type A, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.8% CAGR and reach US$11 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Type B segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16% CAGR
The Botulinum Toxin market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.6% and 7.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 28 Featured) -
- AbbVie
- Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- HUGEL Pharma
- Ipsen Group
- Medy-Tox Inc.
- Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA
- Metabiologics, Inc.
- Revance Therapeutics, Inc.
- US WorldMeds
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- COVID-19 Disruptions Impact Botulinum Toxin Business
- Virtual Care to the Fore amid COVID-19
- Aesthetic Clinics to Follow Infection-Prevention Measures to Mitigate Risk of COVID-19 Infection Transmission
- % Rise in Migraine Attacks due to COVID-19 Pandemic for March 2020
- COVID-19 Disruptions Highlight Significance of Botulinum Toxin Therapy for Associated Medical Conditions
- Researchers Eye on Botulinum Toxin as Potential Therapeutic Option to Alleviate and Manage COVID-19 Infection
- Botulinum Toxin - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Botulinum Toxin: An Introduction
- Outlook
- Therapeutic BTX Applications Lead
- Cosmetic BTX Gradually Gains Momentum
- Factors Propelling the Cosmetic BT Market: In a Nut Shell
- Percent of Plastic Surgeons Performing Botulinum Toxin Surgical Procedures in Select Countries: 2019
- Developed Regions Dominate Botulinum Toxin Market
- Developing Markets to Drive Future Growth
- Competitive Landscape
- Intense Competition Characterizes Botulinum Toxin Market
- Market Share of Leading Players in Global Botulinum Toxin Market: 2019
- Select Approved Botulinum Toxin Products Worldwide
- Companies Entering the Fray
- Pharma Companies Eye Lucrative BT Market
- Biosimilar BTX Variants Challenge Botox's Leadership
- Lack of Differentiation among Approved BTX Products
- Comparison of Leading Neurotoxins - Botox, Dysport and Xeomin by Safety and Efficacy
- Comparison of Botox, Dysport and Xeomin by Indications and Year of Approval
- BOTOX
- Approvals and Indications of Botox in Select Regions
- Botox Therapeutic Approvals in the US by Indication
- Ipsen Counts on New Indications for Future Growth of Dysport
- Xeomin
- Merz
- Other Products
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Demand for Non-Invasive Cosmetic Treatments Bodes Well for BTX Market
- Non-Surgical Cosmetic Procedures Worldwide (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volumes
- Botulinum Toxin: The Preferred Solution in Facial Injectables Market
- Cosmetic Botulinum Toxin Procedures Performed Worldwide (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volume by Gender
- Millennials: A Popular Demographic for Botulinum Toxin
- Cosmetic Botulinum Toxin Procedures Performed Worldwide (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volume by Age Group Age Group % Share
- Therapeutic Areas and Opportunities
- Botox Therapeutic Applications Uses and Indications
- Global Therapeutic BTX Neurotoxin Market Breakdown by Therapeutic Indication (2019)
- Botulinum Toxin Remains Gold Standard for Treatment of Focal Spasticity
- Rise in the Number of Musculoskeletal Indications: Potential for Growth
- Unmet Medical Needs Encourage Off-Label Use: A Cause for Concern or Jubilation?
- Combination Therapies: A Double Whammy Success
- Botulinum Toxin: Potential Applications in Treatment of Dental Diseases
- Potential Applications in Dentistry
- Short-lived Aesthetic Effects: A Strong Business Case for Revision Treatments
- Novel Injection Systems for Highly Precise Dosage of Botulinum Toxin
- Longer Life Expectancy and Rising Disposable Incomes Propel Sales of Cosmetic BTX
- Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in Select Countries
- Life Expectancy at Birth (in Years) of Men and Women by Region
- Increase in Healthcare Spending Stirs Demand for BTX in Therapeutic Applications
- Current Health Expenditure (CHE) as Percentage Of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) (%): 2017
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023
- Challenges and Issues
- Undesirable Side Effects: A Challenge to Reckon With
- Immunogenicity Undermines Patient Compliance
- Antigenicity: A Problematic Issue in Drug Development
- Potential Adverse Side Effects: A Major Barrier to Success
- Stringent Regulations Delay Market Approvals
- Higher Product Costs to Challenge Market Growth
- Consumer Skepticism: The Biggest Challenge to Beat
- Animal Cruelty:A Part & Parcel of Botox Testing
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dmudvs
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article