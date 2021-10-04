Global Box Office Roars To Life As IMAX Delivers Best October Weekend Ever With $30 Million Worldwide

Sony/Marvel's "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" crushed expectations with a $9.6 million debut IMAX screens in North America and Russia — good for 9.5% of the film's overall weekend haul. The film's $8.6 million gross on 402 IMAX screens in North America marked the company's best Friday through Sunday domestic opening weekend of the pandemic era.

Sony/MGM's "No Time to Die" — the first major blockbuster delayed due to the pandemic — made a triumphant international debut, earning $6.8 million across 284 IMAX screens in 50 international markets. The first James Bond film shot with IMAX film cameras, "No Time to Die" scored the best IMAX opening weekend ever for the storied spy franchise in 24 countries worldwide, including Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, Italy, Denmark, Spain, South Africa, Ecuador, and more. The debut also earned pandemic era best opening weekends in 21 countries. The film arrives in North American IMAX theaters on October 6.

"This weekend was an unqualified success, proving what today's box office is capable of — not just with select regions or releases, but with a diverse offering of great content across every key region," said Megan Colligan, President of IMAX Entertainment. "The perception may be that these films are overperforming, but the reality is that many people are underestimating just how excited global consumers are to get back to the movies."

The Chinese box office continued its remarkable resurgence with an enormous opening weekend for the annual National Day Golden Week holiday. A trio of local language releases delivered $13 million in box office for the weekend, led by the historical war epic "The Battle of Lake Changjin," which debuted to $12.9 million.

The strong fall blockbuster slate continues as Warner Bros./Legendary's "Dune" debuts in the IMAX network in North America and China on October 22 and Disney/Marvel's "Eternals" arrives in IMAX theaters worldwide on November 5.

SOURCE IMAX Corporation

