Global Brain Computer Interface Industry

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Brain Computer Interface estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 10.2% over the period 2020-2027. Invasive BCI, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.5% CAGR and reach US$944.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Noninvasive BCI segment is readjusted to a revised 9.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $301.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR



The Brain Computer Interface market in the U.S. is estimated at US$301.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$343.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.4% and 8.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ANT Neuro

Brain Products GmbH

Compumedics Ltd.

EMOTIV, Inc.

g.tec medical engineering GmbH

Interactive Productline IP AB

InteraXon, Inc. (Muse)

iWinks LLC

Aurora

Aurora Natus Medical, Inc.

Neuroelectrics Barcelona S.L.U

NeuroSky, Inc.

Puzzlebox Productions LLC

Ripple









IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

