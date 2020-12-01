Global Brain Computer Interface Industry
Global Brain Computer Interface Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2027
Dec 01, 2020, 12:40 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Brain Computer Interface estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 10.2% over the period 2020-2027. Invasive BCI, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.5% CAGR and reach US$944.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Noninvasive BCI segment is readjusted to a revised 9.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $301.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR
The Brain Computer Interface market in the U.S. is estimated at US$301.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$343.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.4% and 8.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 179-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- ANT Neuro
- Brain Products GmbH
- Compumedics Ltd.
- EMOTIV, Inc.
- g.tec medical engineering GmbH
- Interactive Productline IP AB
- InteraXon, Inc. (Muse)
- iWinks LLC
Aurora
- Natus Medical, Inc.
- Neuroelectrics Barcelona S.L.U
- NeuroSky, Inc.
- Puzzlebox Productions LLC
- Ripple
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Brain Computer Interface Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Brain Computer Interface Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Brain Computer Interface Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Brain Computer Interface Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Invasive BCI (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Invasive BCI (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Invasive BCI (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Noninvasive BCI (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Noninvasive BCI (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Noninvasive BCI (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Healthcare (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Healthcare (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Healthcare (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Gaming and Entertainment (Application) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 14: Gaming and Entertainment (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Gaming and Entertainment (Application) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Communication and Control (Application) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 17: Communication and Control (Application) Global
Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Communication and Control (Application) Distribution
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Brain Computer Interface Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Brain Computer Interface Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Brain Computer Interface Market in the United States
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Brain Computer Interface Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States Brain Computer Interface Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Brain Computer Interface Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 27: Brain Computer Interface Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Brain Computer Interface Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Canadian Brain Computer Interface Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 30: Brain Computer Interface Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 31: Canadian Brain Computer Interface Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Brain Computer Interface Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 33: Canadian Brain Computer Interface Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Brain Computer Interface: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Brain Computer Interface Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Brain Computer Interface Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Brain
Computer Interface in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Japanese Brain Computer Interface Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 39: Brain Computer Interface Market Share Shift in Japan
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Brain Computer Interface Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Brain Computer Interface Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Brain Computer Interface Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Brain Computer Interface in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Brain Computer Interface Market Review in China in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Brain Computer Interface Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Brain Computer Interface Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Brain Computer Interface Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: Brain Computer Interface Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Brain Computer Interface Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Brain Computer Interface Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 50: Brain Computer Interface Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Brain Computer Interface Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Brain Computer Interface Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 53: Brain Computer Interface Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Brain Computer Interface Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: Brain Computer Interface Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: French Brain Computer Interface Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Brain Computer Interface Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Brain Computer Interface Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 59: French Brain Computer Interface Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Brain Computer Interface Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Brain Computer Interface Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Brain Computer Interface Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: German Brain Computer Interface Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Brain Computer Interface Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Brain Computer Interface Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: Brain Computer Interface Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Brain Computer Interface Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Brain Computer Interface Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Brain Computer Interface Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Italian Demand for Brain Computer Interface in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Brain Computer Interface Market Review in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Brain Computer Interface Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Brain Computer Interface:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Brain Computer Interface Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom Brain Computer Interface Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Brain Computer Interface in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020
to 2027
Table 77: United Kingdom Brain Computer Interface Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Brain Computer Interface Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 79: Rest of Europe Brain Computer Interface Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 80: Brain Computer Interface Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 81: Rest of Europe Brain Computer Interface Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Rest of Europe Brain Computer Interface Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 83: Brain Computer Interface Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: Rest of Europe Brain Computer Interface Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 85: Brain Computer Interface Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Brain Computer Interface Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Brain Computer Interface Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Brain Computer Interface Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Brain Computer Interface Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Brain Computer Interface Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 91: Rest of World Brain Computer Interface Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Rest of World Brain Computer Interface Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 93: Brain Computer Interface Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 94: Rest of World Brain Computer Interface Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 95: Brain Computer Interface Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of World Brain Computer Interface Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
