Global Brain Implants Market 2022-2027: Demand for Better Treatment Options and Rise in Prevalence of Neurological Disorders Fueling Growth

DUBLIN, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Brain Implants Market, By Product Type (Deep Brain Stimulators, Spinal Cord Stimulators, Vagus Nerve Stimulators), By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global brain implants market is expected to witness a growth with a robust CAGR in the forecast period. The increasing inclination towards the available better treatment options and rise in prevalence of neurological disorders are driving the demand for global brain implants market.
Neurological diseases are increasing at an alarming rate, and the treatments earlier involved dealing with immense physical chronic pain. The introduction of technologically advanced brain implants is improving the treatment procedure and recovery rate of the patients.
Key Players
- Medtronic Plc
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- St Jude Medical, Inc (Abbott)
- Synapse Biomedical Inc
- Nevro Corporation
- NDI Medical LLC
- Terumo Corporation
- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
- NeuroPace, Inc
- LivaNova PLC
- Synchron Inc
- Functional Neuromodulation Ltd
- Beijing PINS Medical Co Ltd
- Renishaw Plc
- Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA
Report Scope:
In this report, global brain implants market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
Brain Implants Market, By Product Type:
- Deep Brain Stimulators
- Spinal Cord Stimulators
- Vagus Nerve Stimulators
Brain Implants Market, By Application:
- Chronic Pain
- Epilepsy
- Parkinson's Disease
- Depression
- Essential Tremor
- Alzheimer's Disease
Brain Implants Market, By End User:
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers
- Others
Europe
North America
South America
Competitive Landscape
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Brain Implants Market
6. Global Brain Implants Market Outlook
7. Asia-Pacific Brain Implants Market Outlook
8. Europe Brain Implants Market Outlook
9. North America Brain Implants Market Outlook
10. South America Brain Implants Market Outlook
11. Middle East and Africa Brain Implants Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
15. Strategic Recommendations
